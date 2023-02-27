Live
Obi wins Lagos state - provisional result
Updates from BBC correspondents on the ground: Nduka Orjinmo & Peter Okwoche in Abuja, Mayeni Jones, Andrew Gift, Simi Jolaoso & Azeezat Olaoluwa in Lagos, Yemisi Adegoke in Adamawa, Chris Ewokor in Anambra, Adedayo Okedare in Oyo, Onyinye Chime in Kaduna, Mansur Abubakar in Kano, Karina Igonikon in Rivers
Farouk Chothia, Emmanuel Onyango, Basillioh Rukanga and Cecilia Macaulay
Nigeria's opposition presidential candidate Peter Obi has caused a huge upset by narrowly defeating the ruling party's Bola Tinubu in his heartland of Lagos state, provisional results announced by state election officials show.
Mr Obi won 582,454 votes, compared to Mr Tinubu's 572,606.
The official results will be announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) at its headquarters in the capital, Abuja.
Welcome to the Nigeria results live page
Welcome to the BBC's live coverage of Nigeria's tightly contested presidential election, as results come in from states around the country.