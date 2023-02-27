Nigeria's opposition presidential candidate Peter Obi has caused a huge upset by narrowly defeating the ruling party's Bola Tinubu in his heartland of Lagos state, provisional results announced by state election officials show.

Mr Obi won 582,454 votes, compared to Mr Tinubu's 572,606.

The official results will be announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) at its headquarters in the capital, Abuja.