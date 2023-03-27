Africa Live this week: 27 March-2 April 2023

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Both the police and demonstrators have been accused of rights violations Image caption: Both the police and demonstrators have been accused of rights violations

Kenyan opposition has vowed to continue with protests scheduled for Monday despite police warning they will intensify crackdowns on what they consider as illegal protests.

The protests started last week and turned violent in several opposition strongholds.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga said they would be held every Monday and Thursday to rally the country against the high cost of living and alleged electoral malpractices.

But the head of police, Japhet Koome, said on Sunday "he had not approved of any demonstrations" and warned of mass arrests.

The Kenyan law does not require police approval for protests.

"We have been restraining ourselves. We cannot do that anymore. We must come out as the police service to ensure law and order is maintained. That is message for everybody," Mr Koome told journalists.

Mr Odinga on Sunday insisted that the protests are protected by law.

"We have given the police a notice of protest as required by our laws. We don't want to bring anarchy to our country, but we are fighting for our rights. The Kenyans people have a right to peacefully demonstrate," he said.