Africa Live: Opposition rage rocks Kenya and South Africa

South Africa and Kenya are bracing for a tense Monday ahead\nof planned protests with opposition parties in both countries having asked\npeople to stay off work. In South Africa, several thousand soldiers\nare being deployed across the country to help guard key infrastructure during the\nplanned protests. The radical opposition party, the Economic Freedom\nFighters, has called for people to stay away from work and help shut down the\ncountry. It wants the South African president, Cyril\nRamaphosa, to step down over his handling of the economy. There is a lot of frustration and anger in\nSouth Africa because of the state of the economy, unemployment, corruption and\nthe relentless power cuts. But\nit's not yet clear how much support there will be for this national shutdown\ncalled by the radical Economic Freedom Fighters. In Kenya, local media are reporting that there was a heavy presence of security officers in the capital, Nairobi, on Monday especially around key government buildings. Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga is planning countrywide protests against\nPresident William Ruto and his government. Mr\nOdinga says that the demonstration will be against the high cost of living and\nwhat he calls an illegitimate presidency. Amidst\nfears of violence, police have warned that decisive action will be taken\nagainst anyone who breaches the peace. President\nWilliam Ruto has said he sees no reason for the demonstrations and has accused\nMr Odinga of threatening the country with violence and chaos. Mr\nOdinga says they will be peaceful, although historically, the opposite has been\nthe case when protests are held.
Opposition rage rocks Kenya and South Africa
