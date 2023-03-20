Africa Live: Opposition rage rocks Kenya and South Africa

Reuters Copyright: Reuters There is a lot of frustration and anger in South Africa because of the state of the economy Image caption: There is a lot of frustration and anger in South Africa because of the state of the economy

South Africa and Kenya are bracing for a tense Monday ahead of planned protests with opposition parties in both countries having asked people to stay off work.

In South Africa, several thousand soldiers are being deployed across the country to help guard key infrastructure during the planned protests.

The radical opposition party, the Economic Freedom Fighters, has called for people to stay away from work and help shut down the country.

It wants the South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, to step down over his handling of the economy.

There is a lot of frustration and anger in South Africa because of the state of the economy, unemployment, corruption and the relentless power cuts.

But it's not yet clear how much support there will be for this national shutdown called by the radical Economic Freedom Fighters.

In Kenya, local media are reporting that there was a heavy presence of security officers in the capital, Nairobi, on Monday especially around key government buildings.

Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga is planning countrywide protests against President William Ruto and his government.

Mr Odinga says that the demonstration will be against the high cost of living and what he calls an illegitimate presidency.

Amidst fears of violence, police have warned that decisive action will be taken against anyone who breaches the peace.

President William Ruto has said he sees no reason for the demonstrations and has accused Mr Odinga of threatening the country with violence and chaos.

Mr Odinga says they will be peaceful, although historically, the opposite has been the case when protests are held.