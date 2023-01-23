South Africans visit Africa’s largest Buddhist temple, on Lunar New Year
Live

Africa Live: Missing outspoken Cameroon journalist found dead

preview
32
viewing this page

Bringing you the latest news from around Africa at bbc.com/africalive.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Basillioh Rukanga and Emmanuel Onyango

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Russia foreign minister in South Africa for talks

    Pumza Fihlani

    BBC News, Johannesburg

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
    Copyright: EPA
    Image caption: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is due to hold talks with his South African counterpart

    Russia's Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, is visiting South Africa for the first time since the invasion of Ukraine 11 months ago, which Pretoria has refused to condemn.

    While Russia is being shunned by the West, it has historic ties with Pretoria as well as close business links through the Brics bloc of emerging economies.

    Mr Lavrov is due to hold talks with his South African counterpart, Naledi Pandor, in Pretoria.

    A protest by anti-Russia demonstrators is planned outside the venue of the talks.

    South Africa plans to hold joint naval exercises Operation Mosi with Russia and China next month.

  2. Missing outspoken Cameroon journalist found dead

    BBC World Service

    A general view of buildings in Yaounde, Cameroon January 28, 2022.
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: The journalist's body was found dumped on bare ground outside the capital, Yaoundé

    An outspoken Cameroonian radio journalist has been found dead, after he disappeared on Tuesday in a suspected abduction.

    Martinez Zogo was director of the privately-owned Amplitude FM and hosted a popular radio show called "Embouteillage" or traffic jam.

    He had recently talked on air about an alleged embezzlement case involving a wealthy businessmen and top officials.

    A spokesperson from Amplitude FM said that, along with Mr Zogo's wife, they had identified the body of the radio presenter, which was found dumped on bare ground outside the capital, Yaoundé.

    A media rights group said that police heard a loud noise outside their station on Tuesday night and discovered Mr Zogo's badly-damaged car.

    A black vehicle was seen driving away from the scene.

  3. Wise words for Monday 23 January 2023

    Our proverb of the day:

    Quote Message: The mountain looked down to the field and said: “It’s you who stretched well to being ploughed”. from An Oromo proverb from Ethiopia sent by Mati Olana.
    An Oromo proverb from Ethiopia sent by Mati Olana.

    Click here to send us your African proverbs.

Back to top