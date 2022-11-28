Africa Live this week: 28 November-4 December 2022

The authorities in Cameroon say a landslide in the capital, Yaoundé, has killed at least 14 people. The regional governor, Naseri Paul Bea, said those who died had been attending a funeral. Rescue teams were still searching for bodies and survivors on Sunday evening. Residents said several families of mourners had gathered under large tents on waste ground at the top of a hill, when part of the ground beneath them gave way. It's the latest weather-related disaster in Cameroon this year. Correspondents say heavy rains have triggered several devastating floods throughout Cameroon this year, weakening infrastructure and displacing thousands of residents.
Landslide kills at least 14 at funeral in Cameroon
Guy Bandolo
BBC News
