Africa Live this week: 28 November-4 December 2022

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

The authorities in Cameroon say a landslide in the capital, Yaoundé, has killed at least 14 people.

The regional governor, Naseri Paul Bea, said those who died had been attending a funeral.

Rescue teams were still searching for bodies and survivors on Sunday evening.

Residents said several families of mourners had gathered under large tents on waste ground at the top of a hill, when part of the ground beneath them gave way.

It's the latest weather-related disaster in Cameroon this year.

Correspondents say heavy rains have triggered several devastating floods throughout Cameroon this year, weakening infrastructure and displacing thousands of residents.