A shepherd boy and his animals are seen during the food and water shortages which also affects the areas where people live in Nairobi, Kenya on November 23, 2022.
Live

Africa Live this week: 28 November-4 December 2022

Bringing you the latest news from around Africa at bbc.com/africalive.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Landslide kills at least 14 at funeral in Cameroon

    Guy Bandolo

    BBC News

    Rescuers prepare to carry a body after a landslide, which killed people who were attending a funeral, the governor of Cameroon"s Centre Region said, in Yaounde, Cameroon November 27, 2022
    Copyright: Reuters

    The authorities in Cameroon say a landslide in the capital, Yaoundé, has killed at least 14 people.

    The regional governor, Naseri Paul Bea, said those who died had been attending a funeral.

    Rescue teams were still searching for bodies and survivors on Sunday evening.

    Residents said several families of mourners had gathered under large tents on waste ground at the top of a hill, when part of the ground beneath them gave way.

    It's the latest weather-related disaster in Cameroon this year.

    Correspondents say heavy rains have triggered several devastating floods throughout Cameroon this year, weakening infrastructure and displacing thousands of residents.

  2. Wise words for Monday 28 November 2022

    Our proverb of the day:

    Quote Message: Once you lend trousers to someone, you don't tell them not to sit in them." from An Oromo proverb from Ethiopia sent by Ahimad Tusa.
    An Oromo proverb from Ethiopia sent by Ahimad Tusa.

    Click here to send us your African proverbs.

Back to top