Judges and the legal teams for various parties are yet to arrive.
The judgment is expected to be delivered at 12:00 local time (09:00 GMT)
Much to celebrate as Kenya awaits Supreme Court ruling
Analysis
Dickens Olewe
BBC News
After an intense week dominated by televised legal hearings the Supreme Court is set to deliver a consequential ruling about the presidential election.
Eight petitions challenged the conduct of the poll, all calling for its nullification including one arguing that none of the presidential candidates garnered the requisite 50% +1 of votes cast.
Some also alleged interference during the results transmission process including vote tampering, but the electoral commission’s lawyers put up a strong defence against the claims.
The judges will either confirm William Ruto as president-elect, order a repeat election or a runoff between the main candidates.
A re-run will give former Prime Minister Raila Odinga another shot at the presidency, but it will undoubtedly create a crisis because the electoral body team is divided - after four of its seven commissioners argued in court that the procedures leading to the result of the 9 August poll were “opaque”.
They accused the chairman Wafula Chebukati of running a one-man show.
Mr Odinga has also said he would not participate in an election run by Mr Chebukati.
A fresh election will also be a setback to Mr Ruto - who has in the last two weeks transformed from a candidate to focusing on forming a government.
Several commentaries leading to Monday’s much-awaited ruling have been critical of the now, almost inevitable, some say meddling, role of the Supreme Court in Kenya’s election process.
But that's exactly how it should be, born out of the crisis of the 2007 post-election violence, a new constitution gives election losers the right to take their case to court, even if some perceive their claims as frivolous.
It may be frustrating, but it should be the only way of resolving election disputes.
In 2017, before delivering the majority ruling that annulled that year’s election, then chief justice David Maraga famously said: "The greatness of any nation lies in its fidelity to the constitution and adherence to the rule of law and above all respect to God."
The decision was celebrated and criticised in equal measure, but it set the standard for election conduct; that illegalities and irregularities would not be tolerated.
As the court retired to write the ruling last week on Friday, Mr Maraga's successor Martha Koome asked Kenyans to pray for the judges as they consider to "render a judgement that promotes our constitution, that is anchored in the law, that nurtures our democracy and that brings harmony to our country".
Whatever the seven judges decide; unanimously or not, Kenyans should be proud that they have created a respected institution that arbitrates high stakes political contests.
Many countries around the world wish they had similar institutions.
The challenge for Kenya, as for any democracy, is to ensure that everyone respects and adheres to the court’s decision.
Mr Odinga and Mr Ruto have both said they would accept the final ruling, whichever ways it goes. I think that's worth applauding.
How did we get here?
On 15 August the head of Kenya’s electoral commission, Wafula Chebukati, said that Deputy President William Ruto had won the previous week’s presidential election with 50.5% of the vote
His closest rival, ex-Prime Minister Raila Odinga got 48.8% of the vote
Two other candidates got less than 1% of the vote between them
There had been chaotic scenes at the tallying centre just before the result was read out as some of Mr Odinga’s supporters appeared to try and stop the proceedings
Four of the country’s seven electoral commissioners walked out before the announcement was made later saying they could not be part of the process which they described as“opaque”
In his acceptance speech, Mr Ruto pledged to work for all Kenyans, saying that the results process was"the most transparent ever" in Kenya
The next day Mr Odinga said the results should be declared“null and void” saying there had been irregularities
On 22 August, Mr Odinga took the complaints to the Supreme Court alleging there was a pre-planned effort to alter the outcome
After hearing arguments from the different sides, the judges are expected to rule
Welcome
Kenya’s Supreme Court is due to deliver its ruling on the challenge by Raila Odinga to the result of the 9 August presidential election at 12:00 local time (09:00 GMT).
The judges dismiss Raila Odinga’s arguments and say the result stands
The judges accept his arguments and nullify the result and order a re-run to be held within 60 days
The judges say there were some problems with the process but not enough to change the outcome
The judges say the problems highlighted mean that William Ruto did not get over the 50%+1 threshold to avoid a second-round run-off and therefore trigger a vote just between Mr Ruto and Mr Odinga
On 15 August the head of Kenya’s electoral commission, Wafula Chebukati, said that Deputy President William Ruto had won the previous week’s presidential election with 50.5% of the vote
His closest rival, ex-Prime Minister Raila Odinga got 48.8% of the vote
Two other candidates got less than 1% of the vote between them
There had been chaotic scenes at the tallying centre just before the result was read out as some of Mr Odinga’s supporters appeared to try and stop the proceedings
Four of the country’s seven electoral commissioners walked out before the announcement was made later saying they could not be part of the process which they described as“opaque”
In his acceptance speech, Mr Ruto pledged to work for all Kenyans, saying that the results process was"the most transparent ever" in Kenya
The next day Mr Odinga said the results should be declared“null and void” saying there had been irregularities
On 22 August, Mr Odinga took the complaints to the Supreme Court alleging there was a pre-planned effort to alter the outcome
After hearing arguments from the different sides, the judges are expected to rule
Crowds gather to follow verdict in Ruto's stronghold
Crowds have gathered in Eldoret town in the Rift Valley town of Eldoret, in Kenya's stronghold of William Ruto, who was announced the winner of the 9 August general election.
They are following proceedings from a big screen on one of the streets.
Chief Justice begins reading judgement
The seven judges of the Supreme Court have started proceedings for delivery of judgement in the presidential election case.
Chief Justice Martha Koome has started reading an abridged version of the judgement.
Judges in court
The ruling is about to begin.
What are the precedents?
Raila Odinga is hoping to repeat his court success of 2017 when he managed to get the result of that year’s presidential election - which he lost to Uhuru Kenyatta - overturned.
The Supreme Court said it was not "conducted in accordance with the constitution" citing problems with the way the vote was carried out.
A re-run was ordered, but Mr Odinga boycotted that vote saying the electoral commission had not made the necessary changes.
Mr Odinga also went to court in 2013 to challenge that year’s outcome - but he failed to get the result nullified.
What could the judges say?
We're about 10 minutes away from the scheduled start of the reading out of the ruling, and there are several possible outcomes:
Judges and lawyers arriving ahead of ruling
Kenya Supreme Court judges are in the court precincts ahead of the ruling on the petition challenging the presidential election outcome.
Lawyers and both parties' representatives, as well as some of those representing the electoral commission, are also arriving into the main hall.
Anxiety in Raila Odinga stronghold ahead of verdict
Crowds have started gathering around TV sets in the western town of Kisumu - a traditional stronghold of Raila Odinga.
The BBC's Roncliff Odit has snapped a group of apprehensive residents seated in a small shed where a TV is airing coverage of events outside the Supreme Court in the capital, Nairobi.
In pictures: Tight security ahead of court ruling
Security has been enhanced at Kenya's Supreme Court vicinity ahead of the ruling on the case challenging the presidential election results
Roads leading to the court have been closed.
The roads around the court have been cleared of traffic and people and vehicles are being diverted as per an earlier police directive.
