There is heavy deployment of security personnel at Bomas - the cultural centre that has been converted into the national results tallying centre.

The BBC's Anne Soy has captured anti-riot and paramilitary officers stationed on the perimeter of the centre.

Inside the auditorium, regular police have thrown a cordon of metal barriers to keep away both political sides from the main dais.

Admission into the auditorium is restricted to those with accreditation.