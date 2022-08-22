Africa Live: Gunmen abduct Catholic nuns on Nigerian highway

BBC Copyright: BBC

A collision between a bus and a fuel tanker in southeast Algeria has left nine people dead, according to the civil defence.

Six other people were injured in the weekend crash at Illizi area.

The civil defence in its statement on Sunday did not identify the cause of the crash.

Speed is the main cause of road accidents in the North African country, according to a government road safety agency.

Algeria recorded more than 3,000 traffic fatalities in 2021.