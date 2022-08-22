Africa Live: Gunmen abduct Catholic nuns on Nigerian highway

Traditional Ethiopian food
Emmanuel Onyango and Evelyne Musambi

All times stated are UK

  1. Nine killed in Algeria fuel tanker crash

    A collision between a bus and a fuel tanker in southeast Algeria has left nine people dead, according to the civil defence.

    Six other people were injured in the weekend crash at Illizi area.

    The civil defence in its statement on Sunday did not identify the cause of the crash.

    Speed is the main cause of road accidents in the North African country, according to a government road safety agency.

    Algeria recorded more than 3,000 traffic fatalities in 2021.

  2. Gunmen abduct Catholic nuns on Nigerian highway

    Four Nigerian Catholic nuns have been abducted in Nigeria's South-Eastern state of Imo, the local convent said, on a now notorious highway where a Catholic was last week kidnapped.

    The four nuns were on their way to a morning mass on Sunday when they were abducted in the Okigwe-Umulolo area, the Sisters Of Jesus The Saviour said in a statement.

    It said the group was headed to a thanksgiving mass of one nun.

    "We implore for intense prayer for their quick and safe release," the statement said.

    Nigeria has experienced an upsurge in violence in recent months. Kidnappings and attacks have been reported across the vast country.

  3. Wise words for Monday 22 August 2022

    Our proverb of the day:

    Quote Message: She drops what she holds under her arm when trying to reach for what is on the roof." from An Amharic proverb sent by Liku in the US.
    An Amharic proverb sent by Liku in the US.

