Africa Live: Zuma to appear at South Africa corruption inquiry

A late goal by Riyad Mahrez broke the hearts of millions of Nigerians as the Super Eagles fell to the Desert Foxes in the semi-final of the Africa Cup of Nations.
With the match heading for extra time, the Manchester City winger whipped in a stunning free-kick with virtually the last kick of the game.
A William Troost-Ekong own goal had given Algeria the lead before Odion Ighalo's penalty levelled the scores.
President Muhammadu Buhari who described the team as "Indomitable" after they defeated South Africa in the quarter finals, is yet to comment but presidential aide Bashir Ahmed has. He tweeted that "football is not fair":
By Nduka Orjinmo and Damian Zane
Mahrez free-kick sends Algeria into Afcon final
But brings misery to Nigerian
Not many goalkeepers would have saved the Mahrez strike, but some Nigerians went down memory lane and tweeted pictures of the country's famous shot stopper Vincent Enyeama:
Other Nigerians have highlighted Henry Onyekuru's unusual lying down position in the wall to stop the Mahrez strike:
While others are calling for a ban on Nigeria's green jersey, which some think brings bad luck:
Meanwhile in Algeria, fans celebrated into the night:
Algeria will face Senegal, who earlier beat Tunisia thanks to an extra-time own goal, in the final on Friday.
Both sides had penalties saved in normal time before Tunisia defender Dylan Bronn's extra-time own goal gave Senegal victory.
President Macky Sall praised the teams' "combativeness and spirit of sacrifice."
Zuma to appear at South Africa corruption inquiry
Andrew Harding
BBC News, Johannesburg
South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma is due to be questioned, live on television, at a corruption inquiry on Monday, and for the rest of the week.
Mr Zuma, who has been implicated in wrongdoing by numerous witnesses, has said he is the victim of a political witch hunt.
This should be a momentous week for democratic South Africa.
A disgraced former president obliged to account in public, before a judge-led inquiry, for the astonishingly brazen corruption that flourished during his nine years in power.
During months of televised testimony, many senior officials have directly linked Mr Zuma to alleged corruption.
But Mr Zuma has laughed at those allegations and insists he is innocent.
He may decline to cooperate fully with the inquiry. He is certain to use it as a pulpit to claim he is the victim of a political conspiracy.
This is a tense time here. Mr Zuma's successor, President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised to clean up state institutions and unite the governing ANC.
But there is evidence that powerful figures implicated in corruption are fighting back, trying to undermine the government and seize control of the ANC.
One the eve of the hearing Mr Zuma was clearly in a good mood. He tweeted a video of himself laughing at the chant: "Zuma must go!"
DR Congo confirms Ebola case in Goma
Gaius Kowene
BBC Africa, Kinshasa
Officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo have confirmed the first case of Ebola in the major city of Goma, in the east of the country. Goma shares a border with Rwanda.
The current Ebola outbreak, the second worst in history, has contaminated nearly 2,500 people and killed more than 1,600.
The patient is a pastor who travelled to the city of Butembo, an Ebola hot spot, where he had laid hands on worshippers during prayers.
He started showing symptoms last week and was treated at home by a nurse.
On his arrival in Goma on Sunday, tests confirmed he had the Ebola virus.
Health officials in DR Congo say 18 people who travelled on the same bus as him have been identified.
They will be vaccinated as soon as possible.
Goma, which has a population of more than one million, has been preparing for this since the outbreak was declared a year ago.
Temperature screening points and hand washing stations are in place at the Rwandan border to control and prevent the spread of the disease.
This is the tenth outbreak to hit DR Congo and the deadliest so far.
The head of the World Health Organization has tweeted that Goma is prepared
Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we'll keep you up to date with news and developments on the continent.