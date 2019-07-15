Africa Live: Zuma to appear at South Africa corruption inquiry

A late goal by Riyad Mahrez broke the hearts of millions of Nigerians as the Super Eagles fell to the Desert Foxes in the semi-final of the Africa Cup of Nations.

With the match heading for extra time, the Manchester City winger whipped in a stunning free-kick with virtually the last kick of the game.

A William Troost-Ekong own goal had given Algeria the lead before Odion Ighalo's penalty levelled the scores.

President Muhammadu Buhari who described the team as "Indomitable" after they defeated South Africa in the quarter finals, is yet to comment but presidential aide Bashir Ahmed has. He tweeted that "football is not fair":

Not many goalkeepers would have saved the Mahrez strike, but some Nigerians went down memory lane and tweeted pictures of the country's famous shot stopper Vincent Enyeama:

Other Nigerians have highlighted Henry Onyekuru's unusual lying down position in the wall to stop the Mahrez strike:

While others are calling for a ban on Nigeria's green jersey, which some think brings bad luck:

Meanwhile in Algeria, fans celebrated into the night:

Algeria will face Senegal, who earlier beat Tunisia thanks to an extra-time own goal, in the final on Friday.

Both sides had penalties saved in normal time before Tunisia defender Dylan Bronn's extra-time own goal gave Senegal victory.

President Macky Sall praised the teams' "combativeness and spirit of sacrifice."