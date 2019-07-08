Live

Africa Live: Congolese 'Terminator' verdict due at ICC

By Nduka Orjinmo and Damian Zane

  1. Congolese 'Terminator' verdict due at ICC

    Anna Holligan

    BBC News, The Hague

    Bosco Ntaganda
    Copyright: AFP
    Image caption: Bosco Ntaganda's trial began in 2015

    Judges at the International Criminal Court are preparing to hand down a verdict in the case of Bosco Ntaganda nicknamed The Terminator.

    He is a former child soldier accused of 13 counts of war crimes and five counts of crimes against humanity. These include murder and rape allegedly committed during the conflict in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2002 and 2003.

    The former military commander denies the charges.

    Mr Ntaganda was kidnapped as a child and groomed to be a soldier.

    His lawyers asked the judges to treat him not as a warlord but victim of circumstance born into a conflict that has claimed tens of thousands of lives.

    The prosecutor argued this was no excuse for ruthless attacks committed in adulthood.

    The charge sheet is long, and harrowing: women and young girls raped or kept as sex slaves, civilians murdered, children under conscripted into his rebel forces and used to fight on the frontline.

    This case matters to the thousands of survivors across the east of the DR Congo, whose hopes and expectations now rest in The Hague.

    Profile: Bosco Ntaganda the Congolese 'Terminator'

  2. Wise words

    Monday's African proverb:

    Quote Message: Wait below for the one who is above." from A Swahili proverb sent by Lennox Abayo, Mombasa, Kenya.
    A Swahili proverb sent by Lennox Abayo, Mombasa, Kenya.
    Drawing illustrating provedb
    Copyright: BBC

  3. Good morning

    Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we'll be keeping you up-to-date with news and developments on the continent.

