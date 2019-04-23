Africa Live: Mass deaths of hippos in Ethiopia

The Ugandan pop star turned opposition lawmaker, Bobi Wine, was briefly detained by police on Monday as they blocked him from holding a concert and fired tear gas to disperse his supporters.

Policemen with batons and riot shields forced Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyia, out of his car as he was making his way to the concert at a venue south of the capital, Kampala.

A police spokesman for Kampala, Patrick Onyango, told AFP tnews agency that Wine was apprehended because police wanted to "talk to him... so that he and his team learn to respect the law".

Bobi Wine, seen as a potential challenger to long-serving ruler Yoweri Museveni in the next election, was later driven home, Mr Onyango added.

Addressing his supporters, Bobi Wine said: "I was arrested like a terrorist. They broke my hand and pushed me in a vehicle. Stand firm, we are winning this war. Each day that passes helps our resolve to end dictatorship."

A video of his arrest was put up on his Twitter account: