Africa Live: Mass deaths of hippos in Ethiopia
- About 28 hippo died in Ethiopian game park
- Ugandan pop star 'treated like a terrorist'
Ugandan pop star turned MP briefly arrested
The Ugandan pop star turned opposition lawmaker, Bobi Wine, was briefly detained by police on Monday as they blocked him from holding a concert and fired tear gas to disperse his supporters.
Policemen with batons and riot shields forced Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyia, out of his car as he was making his way to the concert at a venue south of the capital, Kampala.
A police spokesman for Kampala, Patrick Onyango, told AFP tnews agency that Wine was apprehended because police wanted to "talk to him... so that he and his team learn to respect the law".
Bobi Wine, seen as a potential challenger to long-serving ruler Yoweri Museveni in the next election, was later driven home, Mr Onyango added.
Addressing his supporters, Bobi Wine said: "I was arrested like a terrorist. They broke my hand and pushed me in a vehicle. Stand firm, we are winning this war. Each day that passes helps our resolve to end dictatorship."
A video of his arrest was put up on his Twitter account:
Mass deaths of hippos in Ethiopia
About 28 hippos have been found dead at the Gibe Sheleko National Park in western Ethiopia, a park official has said.
The animals died between 14 April and 21 April, park head Behirwa Mega told the state-linked Fana Broadcasting Corporate.
The cause of the deaths is still being investigated.
In 2017, about 100 hippos died following an anthrax outbreak at the Bwabwata National Park in Namibia.
And an anthrax outbreak caused the deaths of a least 10 buffaloes about two weeks ago at Kenya's Lake Nakuru National Park.
