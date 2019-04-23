A child at a cattle market in Egypt - 15 August 2018
Live

Africa Live: Mass deaths of hippos in Ethiopia

Bringing you the latest news from around Africa every weekday at bbc.com/africalive.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. About 28 hippo died in Ethiopian game park
  2. Ugandan pop star 'treated like a terrorist'

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Ugandan pop star turned MP briefly arrested

    The Ugandan pop star turned opposition lawmaker, Bobi Wine, was briefly detained by police on Monday as they blocked him from holding a concert and fired tear gas to disperse his supporters.

    Policemen with batons and riot shields forced Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyia, out of his car as he was making his way to the concert at a venue south of the capital, Kampala.

    A police spokesman for Kampala, Patrick Onyango, told AFP tnews agency that Wine was apprehended because police wanted to "talk to him... so that he and his team learn to respect the law".

    Bobi Wine, seen as a potential challenger to long-serving ruler Yoweri Museveni in the next election, was later driven home, Mr Onyango added.

    Addressing his supporters, Bobi Wine said: "I was arrested like a terrorist. They broke my hand and pushed me in a vehicle. Stand firm, we are winning this war. Each day that passes helps our resolve to end dictatorship."

    A video of his arrest was put up on his Twitter account:

    View more on twitter

  2. Mass deaths of hippos in Ethiopia

    Hippopotamus, Hippopotamus amphibious, in water with mouth wide open. Masai Mara game reserve. Kenya
    Copyright: Getty Images

    About 28 hippos have been found dead at the Gibe Sheleko National Park in western Ethiopia, a park official has said.

    The animals died between 14 April and 21 April, park head Behirwa Mega told the state-linked Fana Broadcasting Corporate.

    The cause of the deaths is still being investigated.

    In 2017, about 100 hippos died following an anthrax outbreak at the Bwabwata National Park in Namibia.

    And an anthrax outbreak caused the deaths of a least 10 buffaloes about two weeks ago at Kenya's Lake Nakuru National Park.

  3. Tuesday's wise words

    Our African proverb of the day:

    Quote Message: An animal that has escaped a trap fears a bent stick." from An Efik proverb sent by Okokon George Asian, Solomon Asin and Utoh Jacob Akpaitam, all from Nigeria.
    An Efik proverb sent by Okokon George Asian, Solomon Asin and Utoh Jacob Akpaitam, all from Nigeria.
    Illustration
    Copyright: BBC

    Click here to send us your African proverbs.

  4. Good morning

    Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we will bring you the latest news and views from around the continent.

Back to top