Africa Live: Nigeria orders foreigners to leave mining sites

Nigeria's government has ordered foreigners to leave mining sites in north-western Zamfara state, blaming them for an upsurge in banditry and kidnappings.

It also announced a suspension of mining activities in the state.

In a statement, Nigeria's police chief, Mohammed Adamu, said intelligence reports had "clearly established a strong and glaring nexus between the activities of armed bandits and illicit miners" in Zamfara.

Some residents Zamfara protested in the capital, Abuja, on Saturday to urge President Muhammadu Buhari to take decisive action to end criminality in the state.

Mr Buhari denied that he was ignoring violence.

"How can I be happy and indifferent to the senseless killings of my fellow citizens by bandits?" he said.

Dozens of people have been killed in Zamfara this year, and the security forces have launched Operation Puff Adder to end the violence.

Zamfara has significant deposits of gold, with artisanal miners smuggling it to neighbouring Niger and Togo, Reuters news agency reports.