Africa Live: Nigeria orders foreigners to leave mining sites
Summary
- Foreigners blamed for upsurge in banditry
- US tourist and guide abducted in Uganda freed
- US calls for halt to Libya fighting
By Ashley Lime
Nigeria orders foreigners to leave mining areas
Nigeria's government has ordered foreigners to leave mining sites in north-western Zamfara state, blaming them for an upsurge in banditry and kidnappings.
It also announced a suspension of mining activities in the state.
In a statement, Nigeria's police chief, Mohammed Adamu, said intelligence reports had "clearly established a strong and glaring nexus between the activities of armed bandits and illicit miners" in Zamfara.
Some residents Zamfara protested in the capital, Abuja, on Saturday to urge President Muhammadu Buhari to take decisive action to end criminality in the state.
Mr Buhari denied that he was ignoring violence.
"How can I be happy and indifferent to the senseless killings of my fellow citizens by bandits?" he said.
Dozens of people have been killed in Zamfara this year, and the security forces have launched Operation Puff Adder to end the violence.
Zamfara has significant deposits of gold, with artisanal miners smuggling it to neighbouring Niger and Togo, Reuters news agency reports.
US calls for halt to Libya fighting
The US has demanded an immediate halt to an offensive by the Libyan militia leader Khalifa Haftar on the capital, Tripoli.
The Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, said the US was continuing to press Libyan leaders to return to political talks mediated by the UN.
Four days of fighting around Tripoli are reported to have left more than 20 people dead. The UN says its call for a humanitarian pause was ignored.
Government forces have threatened a counter-offensive against General Khalifa Haftar's stronghold in eastern Libya.
They've been reinforced by allied militia fighters from the city of Misrata.
US tourist and guide abducted in Uganda freed
BBC World Service
An American tourist and her local guide who were abducted in Uganda last week have been rescued unharmed from the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.
The gunmen - who seized Kimberley Sue Endecott and Jean-Paul Mirenge from the Queen Elizabeth National Park near the border - had demanded a ransom of $500,000 (£383,000).
A safari company said money was handed over, though it didn't say how much.
The Ugandan police said the rescue was down to its combined efforts with the military and wildlife service.
