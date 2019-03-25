Live
Africa Live: Ebola cases exceed 1,000 in DR Congo
Summary
- Central African state reaches a "tragic milestone"
- Mali's army chief of staff sacked
Live Reporting
By Ashley Lime
All times stated are UK
Mali's army chief sacked after 134 killed
Will Ross
Africa editor, BBC World Service
Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has replaced the army chief of staff and the head of the country's land forces - a day after 134 Fulani villagers were killed by a rival ethnic group in the Mopti Region of the country.
The government says it is banning a militia which it says was behind Saturday's attack - the latest in a series of deadly killings.
The first video footage from Ogossagou village shows the smouldering remains of people's homes - the mud walled huts collapsed after they were torched by the attackers.
There are burnt out vehicles and on one side of the village the body of a Fulani child no more than two years old.
A local mayor says pregnant women were cut open with machetes and people were thrown down wells.
The Malian government says it is banning the Dan Na Ambassagou militia or self-defence group, which it says carried out the attack.
But jihadists are also active in central Mali and Fulanis have carried out attacks too.
It's a complex conflict which the Malian army has failed to deal with.
Ebola cases in DR Congo exceed 1,000
Anne Soy
BBC Africa, Nairobi
The number of people known to have contracted Ebola in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has exceeded 1,000, making the current outbreak the second largest ever recorded, aid workers say.
More than 629 people have died since last August. New cases have increased sharply over the past week, with 58 new cases reported - the highest number in a week in 2019.
A leading aid group, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), said DR Congo had reached a "tragic milestone".
"We are already almost seven months into this outbreak and at this stage we should be seeing the case rate declining, not on the rise," it said.
"With an optimistic outlook this outbreak is predicted to last another six months - but realistically we could be looking towards another year of fighting this disease," the IRC added.
Insecurity and mistrust have hampered the work of health workers.
Several treatment facilities have been attacked and infectious patients have been let out.
There are concerns that some people are staying away from treatment centres, making it difficult to prevent further spread of the disease.
