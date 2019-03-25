Africa Live: Ebola cases exceed 1,000 in DR Congo

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Central Mali is becoming increasingly insecure Image caption: Central Mali is becoming increasingly insecure

Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has replaced the army chief of staff and the head of the country's land forces - a day after 134 Fulani villagers were killed by a rival ethnic group in the Mopti Region of the country.

The government says it is banning a militia which it says was behind Saturday's attack - the latest in a series of deadly killings.

The first video footage from Ogossagou village shows the smouldering remains of people's homes - the mud walled huts collapsed after they were torched by the attackers.

There are burnt out vehicles and on one side of the village the body of a Fulani child no more than two years old.

A local mayor says pregnant women were cut open with machetes and people were thrown down wells.

The Malian government says it is banning the Dan Na Ambassagou militia or self-defence group, which it says carried out the attack.

But jihadists are also active in central Mali and Fulanis have carried out attacks too.

It's a complex conflict which the Malian army has failed to deal with.