Ethiopian Airlines crash - latest updates

Ethiopian Airlines has a good reputation for safety.
The state-owned airline - founded by Emperor Haile Selassie in 1945 - flies to many destinations in Africa, making it a popular carrier in a continent where many airlines fly only from their home country to destinations outside Africa.
Along with South African and Kenya Airways, Ethiopian Airlines is widely-considered to be among sub-Saharan Africa's best operators.
However it has had some crashes in its history:
In 2010, one of the company's aeroplanes crashed into the Mediterranean Sea shortly after leaving from Beirut.The incident killed 90 people on board.
The airline's highest number fatalities came in a November 1996 crash during a hijacking. One of the aeroplane's engines stopped when the fuel ran out and although pilots attempted an emergency water landing, they hit a coral reef and 123 of the 175 people on board were killed.
In 1988 a plane that had just taken off struck a flock of pigeons, returned towards the airport and crash-landed, killing 31 people.
Airline to give more details
A statement from Ethiopian Airlines says contact was lost with the crashed airline six minutes after take off.
At least 149 passengers and eight crew members were thought to be on the flight.
The airline says it is establishing an information centre for family and friends of those on board.
Helplines established for family and friends
Ethiopian Airlines has released information on a number of helplines.
The airline said the numbers were "for family or friends of those who may have been on flight".
Same Boeing model involved in Indonesia crash
The plane involved in today's crash is a version of the model involved in a fatal crash in Indonesia last year which killed all 189 passengers and crew on board.
Lion Air flight JT610 - a Boeing 737 MAX - crashed into the Java Sea 12 minutes after take-off on 29 October.
Boeing says it is monitoring the situation in Ethiopia.
'Vertical speed was unstable'
Flightradar24 has been tweeting more details about the crashed Ethiopian Airlines flight.
It says that it recorded that "vertical speed was unstable after take off".
The Nairobi bound flight took off at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa at 8:38 local time (05:38 GMT) but lost contact at 8:44.
Airline's previous fatal crashes
Limited tracking data of crash flight
A website that monitors airline traffic has been tweeting about the Ethiopian Airlines crash.
It says it has limited coverage of the area, but says it tracked the flight for about three minutes after take off.
Where did the plane crash?
The Ethiopian Airlines 737 flight from the country's capital, Addis Ababa, to Kenya's Nairobi, crashed shortly after taking off.
The crash area is believed to be in Bishoftu – about an hour's drive from the capital.
It dropped from flight radar six minutes after departure.
What we know so far