Africa live: Lawyers protest against Nigerian judge's suspension

Summary
- Nigeria denies link between election and sacking judge
- Zimbabwe president 'appalled' at attack
- Security forces caught on camera beating up a young man
- Briton jailed in Egypt 'released'
Nigerian lawyers protest against top judge's suspension
Will Ross
Africa editor, BBC World Service
Hundreds of lawyers are protesting in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, against the recent suspension of the chief justice.
On Friday President Muhammadu Buhari suspended Justice Walter Onnoghen over allegations that he failed to declare his assets before taking up the post in 2017.
The move is controversial as the chief justice could play a key role in determining who becomes the next president should the outcome of next month's vote be challenged.
The protesters say President Muhammadu Buhari's suspension of the chief justice was not just political but was also unconstitutional.
It is hard to see how this will be resolved.
The Nigerian president's spokesman has accused the European Union and the United States of meddling in the country's affairs by criticising the suspension and questioning its timing.
But plenty of Nigerians within the country are angered by the move which is fuelling tension ahead of next month's elections.
Protesters ask George Weah about missing millions
Jonathan Paye-Layleh
BBC Africa, Monrovia
Protesters in Liberia are demanding President George Weah release the report of investigations he launched in September into how $100m (£76m) worth of Liberian currency allegedly went missing.
In March, stories emerged that the newly printed bank notes intended for the central bank did not reach their destination.
The notes allegedly vanished from containers in the main port in Monrovia and airport.
The government ordered an investigation, and President Weah also asked the US for help with the inquiry.
Now student protesters are chanting on the streets of the capital demanding that Mr Weah release the report.
One of the main organisers, Martin Kollie, said on the Monrovia radio talk show, The Costa Show on Roots FM, that the student community wanted the president to release the report of investigations into the “missing” money.
The protests come a few hours before the footballer-turned president delivers his State of the Nation address marking one year in power.
The deputy press secretary to the president, Smith Toby, said the president was “upbeat” about his address and it was going to happen as planned at 16:00 local time.
He urged the protesters to listen to what the president will have to say in his address instead of protesting ahead of the speech.
Mr Toby told the BBC that none of the groups investigating the matter had submitted a report to the president.
He wondered why the protesters were not pressuring these groups to make their findings public.
Mr Toby said the president is himself interested in the outcomes of the investigations and has promised to hold to account anyone found to have been involved the alleged disappearance of the money.
Read more: What is President Weah's Liberia scorecard one year on?
How addict Jesus survived a drug epidemic
A drug cocktail called nyaope is destroying young lives in South Africa's townships.
It is a heroin-based drug, often mixed with antiretroviral medication or rat poison, and can be injected or smoked with cannabis.
For BBC Africa Eye, crime reporter Golden Mtika explores the problem through the story of an addict called Jesus.
Comoros leader 'denies persecuting opponents'
Comoros President Azali Assoumani has denied targeting his opponents in the run-up to elections, in an interview with AFP news agency.
He said the detention of opposition members was an "unfortunate coincidence".
"No opposition figure can say they were arrested because they spoke. There are no political arrests in the Comoros," Mr Assoumani told AFP.
"I challenge any judge to say that they were acting on a call from President Azali," he added.
Several opposition politicians have been tried and convicted recently:
"Our leaders are being arrested or hounded," a senior member of Juwa told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The elections are on 24 March.
Zimbabwe's president 'appalled' at attack
BBC World Service
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa says he has ordered the arrest of members of the security forces who were caught on camera beating up a young man they had arrested.
In a tweet he said he was "appalled" by what he had seen in the report by Sky News.
It showed the man in handcuffs being pulled from a van and repeatedly beaten around the head.
A government-appointed human rights group in Zimbabwe has accused soldiers of using systematic torture against protesters.
The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission said at least eight people had been reported killed in a week - most of whom were shot with live ammunition.
Last week a government spokesman defended the crackdown telling the BBC: "When things get out of hand a bit of firmness is needed."
Briton jailed in Egypt 'released'
A British woman jailed after she was found with painkillers in her suitcase at an Egyptian airport has been released, according to her family.
Laura Plummer, 34, from Hull, was sentenced to three years in prison on 26 December 2017 for taking 290 Tramadol tablets into the country.
Tramadol - a strong painkiller used to treat moderate to severe pain - is available on prescription in the UK but is a banned substance in Egypt.
Ms Plummer said the tablets were for her partner to ease his back pain.
Her sister Rachel Plummer said the Egyptian authorities were preparing to send her home.
Read more on the BBC News website.
Nigeria denies link between election and sacking judge
Nigeria's government has denied suggestions that suspending the country's top judge on corruption charges was connected to the presidential election - which is happening in three weeks.
President Muhammadu Buhari replaced Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen on Friday.
He is facing charges for allegedly failing to declare his personal assets before taking office in 2017, which he denies.
But the EU, UK and US have taken serious issue with his removal, suggesting it could "cast a pall over the electoral process".
The suspension came less than 24 hours before Mr Onnoghen was scheduled to swear in members of election tribunals.
"The decision to suspend the chief justice has led to many Nigerians, including lawyers and civil society observer groups, to question whether due process was followed," said the EU Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) in a statement.
But Buhari's spokesman said late on Sunday that there was no connection.
"In Nigerian law there is no such linkage," Garba Shehu said in a statement.
"The CJN [chief justice] does not run the election. Nor is he the first arbiter of any electoral complaints.
"He and the Supreme Court will only get involved as the final arbiter at the end of the appellate process...
"To link the CJN to the elections in this way is illogical unless they assume that election complaints will be filed and go all the way to the Supreme Court."
Parliament has been recalled on Tuesday to discuss the suspension, reports AFP news agency.
'Ten killed in Burkina Faso'
BBC World Service
Reports from Burkina Faso say gunmen in the north of the country have killed at least 10 people in a village close to the border with Mali, reports AFP news agency.
During the attack on Sikire, near the town of Arbinda, shops and other businesses were looted and set alight.
Islamist militants have carried out a wave of killings across the region in recent years.
The defence and security ministers of Burkina Faso were sacked as part of a government reshuffle earlier this month following a previous attack in the north of the country.
