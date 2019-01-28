Africa live: Lawyers protest against Nigerian judge's suspension

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Hundreds of lawyers are protesting in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, against the recent suspension of the chief justice.

On Friday President Muhammadu Buhari suspended Justice Walter Onnoghen over allegations that he failed to declare his assets before taking up the post in 2017.

The move is controversial as the chief justice could play a key role in determining who becomes the next president should the outcome of next month's vote be challenged.

The protesters say President Muhammadu Buhari's suspension of the chief justice was not just political but was also unconstitutional.

It is hard to see how this will be resolved.

The Nigerian president's spokesman has accused the European Union and the United States of meddling in the country's affairs by criticising the suspension and questioning its timing.

But plenty of Nigerians within the country are angered by the move which is fuelling tension ahead of next month's elections.