Africa Live: 5 November 2018

  1. He had said he feared God's anger more than that of the international community

By Natasha Booty

  1. Tanzania distances itself from anti-gay crackdown

    Tanzania's government has distanced itself from a politician's announcement last week that surveillance squads would be created to hunt down gay people.

    Paul Makonda, governor of the economic capital Dar es Salaam, had told reporters the round-ups would begin on Monday.

    Following that announcement the US warned its citizens living in Tanzania to exercise caution by removing or hiding "images and language that may run afoul of Tanzanian laws regarding homosexual practices and explicit sexual activity".

    Tanzania's foreign ministry said yesterday that the governor's actions did not represent the government's stance, but it is unclear if the round-ups will be called off as a result:

    Quote Message: Mr Makonda was only airing his personal opinion which does not represent the official position of the United Republic of Tanzania...
    Quote Message: The United Republic of Tanzania will also continue to respect and uphold all human rights as provided for in the country’s constitution."

    Homosexual acts are illegal in Tanzania, where anti-gay rhetoric has been on the rise since President John Magufuli's election in 2015.

    Last year, the country's deputy health minister defended a threat to publish a list of gay people.

    Many gay, lesbian and transgender people are forced to hide their sexuality as a result.

  2. Monday's wise words

    Our proverb of the day is:

    Quote Message: What you don't know is darker than night." from Sent by Abongwa Fozo in Bamenda, Cameroon.
    Sent by Abongwa Fozo in Bamenda, Cameroon.
