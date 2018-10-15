Africa Live: Kanye West raps in Ugandan flag

Prominent Kenyan TV anchor Jacque Maribe and her fiancé Joseph Irungu have pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder at a court in the capital Nairobi.

They are accused of killing businesswoman Monica Kimani, whose body was discovered in a bathtub last month with her hands tied behind her back and her throat slit.

Last week the court ordered Maribe to undergo a psychiatric evaluation in order to decide whether she was fit to stand trial.

The couple are due back in court on Wednesday.