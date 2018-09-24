Members of Kenya police Band perform during the celebration of Madaraka day, a day celebrating Kenya's attainment of internal self-rule in 1963, in Kisumu, Kenya, on June 1, 2018.

Africa Live: Kagame critic to go on trial

Bringing you the latest news from around Africa every weekday at bbc.com/africalive

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Diane Rwigara has already spent a year in prison

Live Reporting

By Natasha Booty

All times stated are UK

  1. Kagame critic due to go on trial for 'insurrection'

    BBC World Service

    Diane Rwigara (C), a prominent critic of Rwanda's President Paul Kagame, is escorted by Police officers to the court room at the Nyarugenge intermediate court in Kigali on October 9, 2017
    Copyright: AFP
    Image caption: Diane Rwigara was arrested along with her mother last year

    A woman who tried to challenge Paul Kagame in Rwanda's presidential elections last year, Diane Rwigara, is due to go on trial today.

    She faces charges of inciting insurrection and has already spent a year in prison. Her mother is also on trial.

    They say the charges are politically motivated.

    Ms Rwigara was barred from running in last year's presidential election, which Mr Kagame won with nearly 99% of the vote.

    Her father, who died in 2015, was businessman Assinapol Rwigara, a former supporter of Mr Kagame.

    The family claim he was killed by the Rwandan authorities - something officials deny.

  2. Monday's wise words

    Our African proverb of the day:

    Quote Message: Nobody can pick someone else's mushroom." from A Kalenjin proverb sent by Chebet Turgutt, Nairobi, Kenya.
    A Kalenjin proverb sent by Chebet Turgutt, Nairobi, Kenya.
    A man sells wild mushrooms on the roadside on December 18, 2010 in the rural district of Zimunya in Mutare, 280 kms east of Zimbabwe's capital, Harare.
    Copyright: AFP

    Click here to send us your African proverbs.

  3. Good morning

    Welcome to BBC Africa Live, where we will bring you the latest news from around the continent.

Back to top