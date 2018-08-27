Africa Live: Afrobeats star Bobi Wine on crutches in court
- Ugandan musician and MP's bail application under way
- Mugabe, 94, not 'feeling well'
By Farouk Chothia
Mugabe is 'not feeling well'
Zimbabwe's former President Robert Mugabe, 94, is unwell, the ruling party has tweeted:
The tweet came hours President Emmerson Mnangagwa was sworn in as Zimbabwe's second elected president at a huge rally in the capital, Harare, on Sunday.
Mr Mugabe and his wife, Grace, were not at the ceremony.
Mr Mugabe caused a stir by backing opposition candidate Nelson Chamisa in the heavily disputed elections held on 31 July.
With the help of the military, Mr Mnangagwa ousted Mr Mugabe as president in November, ending his 37-year rule.
Bobi Wine on crutches in court
Using crutches to walk, popular Ugandan singer and MP Bobi Wine has appeared for his bail application at a court in the northern town of Gulu after he was charged with treason last week, a journalist has tweeted from court:
Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulani, was arrested with his co-accused after stones were thrown at a vehicle in President Yoweri Museveni's convoy during campaigning for a parliamentary by-election in the northern town of Arua earlier this month.
He is alleged to have been badly assaulted in prison.
Welcome to BBC Africa Live, where we will bring you the latest news and views from around the continent.