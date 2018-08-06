Africa Live: Non-Somalis 'in hiding' in Ethiopian city

Tour du Rwanda

The second stage of the annual Tour du Rwanda cycling competition has just started as the competitors leave the capital, Kigali, for the 120km (74.5 mile) ride to Huye in the south.

Algeria's Azzedine Lagab won the first stage - a 104km ride in Rwamagana, in the east.

The ride will finish in Kigali on 12 August.

The Tour's Twitter feed says Rwandan cyclist Eric Manizabayo has taken an early lead on the second day.