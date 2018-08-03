Africa highlights: Fallout from post-Mugabe poll

As we wait for Zimbabwe's presidential election results to be released from 22:00 local time (20:00 GMT), here's a quick look back at the day.

There was an anxious mood in the capital, Harare, this morning and President Emmerson Mnangagwa tried to calm things in a series of tweets expressing condolences for those who died in Wednesday's clashes.

He called for an independent investigation and said that his people had been talking to opposition leader Nelson Chamisa:

We have been in communication with Nelson Chamisa to discuss how to immediately defuse the situation, and we must maintain this dialogue in order to protect the peace we hold dear. "

Mr Chamisa later said that he had not spoken to the preisdent, but he had talked to a Zanu-PF official.

The Commonwealth observer mission expressed concern over Wednesday's violence and deplored the use of excessive force. Its chairperson, Ghana ex-President John Mahama, thought it could jeopardise the peace in Zimbabwe:

The progress achieved so far could be undermined if all parties and their supporters do not remain peaceful"

The centre of Harare has been very quiet, but the US Embassy was not sure the situation was safe and sent this message to US citizens in the city:

You should remain safely at home... If you must go out, use caution

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission was aware that the delay in announcing the presidential election result was an issue:

We do acknowledge that the longer it takes the more the anxiety is there...

And Mr Chamisa remained convinced that he had won the vote:

Our supporters must be calm and anticipate massive celebrations in peace."

But 29-year-old governing Zanu-PF supporter Lloyd Chingulu, who lives outside the capital, Harare, told the BBC that the MDC should stop complaining: