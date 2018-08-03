Africa highlights: Fallout from post-Mugabe poll
Summary
- Incumbent President Mnangagwa re-elected with 50.8% of vote
- Zimbabwe opposition leader maintains he won presidential vote
- Mnangagwa calls for peace and national unity
- Riot police disperse opposition MDC press conference
- Zimbabwe police issue apology for disruption
- Egypt's Pope quits Facebook to save time
- Biggest lottery jackpot in SA history awaits
Live Reporting
By Natasha Booty
All times stated are UK
Natasha Booty
And we leave you with picture of a child asleep on a train in South Africa. It's one of our favourite shots of the week.
'We respect the media' - Zimbabwe police say sorry
Zimbabwe's police have apologised for disrupting the opposition MDC Alliance's press conference earlier, saying in a statement that they "wish to state that we respect freedom of the media, freedom of expression and freedom of association".
Here's a copy of the Zimbabwe Republic Police statement in full:
A legal adviser for Nelson Chamisa, Zimbabwe's opposition MDC Alliance leader, said that police told him they broke up the press conference because they had mistaken it for a political gathering.
The BBC's Fergal Keane earlier tweeted that President-elect Mnangagwa's disavowal of police actions signalled "very strange days in Zimbabwe".
From grocery seller to top male model
Somali Zakarie Ali came to Finland at the age of three and more than 17 years later he's working as a model.
The 20-year-old told BBC Africa's One Minute stories that he wants to use his career to help others.
Video journalist: Laura Koski
Producer: Naima Mohamud
Biggest lottery jackpot in SA history awaits
South Africans are waiting to see who will take home tonight's record lottery prize of an estimated 140m rand ($10.4m; £8m) - the biggest amount in its 18-year history.
It's a life-changing sum of money. Which is why all winners receive free financial advice as well as trauma counselling from South Africa's National Lottery, the Times Live news site reports.
What would you do with those millions? Here's how people on Twitter say they would spend it:
Mnangagwa defends Zimbabwe election conduct
President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa has concluded his press conference at State House in the capital, Harare, where he defended the legitimacy of his win at the polls.
He said he was validated by both the national electoral commission and EU observers - a statement at odds with the head of the EU observer mission's conclusion that an "un-level playing field and lack of trust" had marred the election process.
Mr Mnangagwa said:
Mnangagwa: Zimbabwe is open for business
"Zimbabwe is open for business, we want to leapfrog and catch up with the rest of developing countries and the rest of Sadc [Southern African Development Community]," President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa has told reporters at an ongoing press conference in the capital, Harare.
"Zimbabwe is open for business" has been one of his favourite campaign phrases.
Mnangagwa: Inquiry to probe post-poll violence
President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa has called the deaths of six people from clashes between protesters and police on Wednesday "an unfortunate incident" and says he will set up an independent commission to investigate what happened. He also pledged to provide support to bereaved families once in office.
He told reporters at an ongoing press conference in Harare:
He also addressed the opposition MDC Alliance's plans to challenge the results of the polls in court:
Zimbabwe president: Let's come together as one people
Zimbabwe's President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa is addressing journalists at State House in the capital, Harare.
He says he is humbled to be elected:
He addressed his rival Nelson Chamisa, who lost the presidential vote:
"You have a crucial role to play in Zimbabwe and its unfolding future. Let's both call for peace and unity in our land."
He also said to all Zimbabweans: "Although we are divided at the polls, we are now united."
Cartoons, not political drama, air on Zimbabwean TV
A BBC colleague tweets that Zimbabwe's state broadcaster ZBC has been airing cartoons this afternoon. The station has made no mention of the opposition party's earlier press conference, she says.
Shots fired to disperse Katumbi followers
Congolese security forces have fired shots to disperse the several thousand followers of opposition leader Moïse Katumbi who are waiting to welcome him as he attempts to cross the border from Zambia, says the BBC's Poly Muzalia.
Latest reports indicate that Mr Katumbi is currently at immigration on the Zambian side of border town Kasumbalesa, meanwhile his supporters have gathered on the Congolese side.
Katumbi stuck at DR Congo border
Congolese opposition leader Moïse Katumbi has crossed no-man’s land between Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo with thousands of his supporters who came to meet him.
He is currently at immigration, reports the BBC’s senior Africa correspondent Anne Soy.
Earlier we quoted his supporters as saying he had crossed the border.
On Friday morning, the authorities said he would not be allowed to enter the country. He had requested authorisation to fly back from South Africa, but when this was denied he decided to fly to Zambia and then cross the border into DR Congo by road.
The border town of Kasumbalesa is about 95km (59 miles) to his hometown Lubumbashi.
A wealthy businessman and former governor, Mr Katumbi left DR Congo in 2016.
He was later sentenced in absentia to 36 months in prison on charges he says are politically motivated.
He wants to return before a deadline for people to register their candidacy for the long-delayed presidential elections – now scheduled to take place in December.
Who is Moïse Katumbi?
Chamisa: Peaceful MDC supporters met with bullets
Zimbabwe's opposition leader Nelson Chamisa addressed Wednesday's violence, where troops and riot police clashed with MDC Alliance protesters, during a Friday press conference in Harare.
"The thank you we are getting for being peaceful was a thank you of bullets, guns and tanks."
Here are some images from Friday's Friday's conference:
Chamisa: Zimbabwe poll a 'coup against the people'
Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, from the MDC Alliance, has called the Zimbabwe election result a "coup" against the will of the people.
"Yesterday's coup against your will is temporary," he said at a press conference in the capital, Harare, which was delayed by riot police.
He said they had "back-ups" of voter tallies, which he alleged the ruling Zanu-PF wanted to destroy when police raided the MDC headquarters on Thursday.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa won the vote with 50.8% of the vote, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced on Thursday evening.
The president avoided a run-off by just 36,464 votes out of more than 4.8 million cast.
Chamisa: I won with 2.3 million votes
The opposition MDC Allicance will negate the results of Zimbabwe's July presidential election as it was rigged, the party's leader Nelson Chamisa has told journalists.
He said their collated results "indicated that we won" by 2.3 million.
According to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec), President Emmerson Mnangagwa received 2.46 million votes (50.8%) and Mr Chamisa 2.15 million (44.3%).
Our reporter at the press conference is tweeting some of Mr Chamisa's comments:
Chamisa calls Zimbabwe election 'fraudulent'
Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa called Zimbabwe's election result, which President Emmerson Mnangagwa won with 50.8% of the vote, "fraudulent, illegal, and illegitimate" during a press conference that was delayed by riot police in the capital Harare.
Speaking to journalists at the Bronte Hotel, the MDC Alliance party leader reiterated his allegation that the election "rigged".
"Mr Mnangagwa did not win the election in this country … we won this election emphatically," he said.
“We won this election and we are ready to form the next government.”
He also referred to the riot police disrupting the event.
"This is not the behaviour of people who had won, it is behaviour of people who had lost."
Zimbabwe president: Press freedom indispensable
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the disruption at a MDC Alliance press conference by riot police is being investigated and has "no place in our society".
In a series of tweets on Friday, the president said freedom of speech, assembly and "right to criticise the government.. is an indispensable part of new Zimbabwe".
Nelson Chamisa arrives at press conference
Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has arrived to applause at his party's press conference in Harare, which at one point looked like it would not go ahead after police told reporters to leave.
Organisers have said his address will begin soon.
Katumbi flouts ban and 'enters DR Congo'
Supporters of Democratic Republic of Congo presidential hopeful Moïse Katumbi say he has crossed the border into the country by car from Zambia, in spite of the authorities threatening to arrest him if he tried to return home.
Mr Katumbi's political group, Ensemble pour le Changement, has tweeted these videos from Kasumbalesa, a town which straddles the Zambia-DR Congo border.
Poll numbers 'consistent' says Zimbabwe's biggest election observer
Will Ross
Africa editor, BBC World Service
The largest independent election observer mission in Zimbabwe says the official results from the presidential poll are broadly consistent with its own findings.
The Zimbabwe Election Support Network (Zesn) studied a sample from 750 polling stations and whilst agreeing that the incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa won the most votes, it says it cannot definitely confirm whether or not there should have been a run-off.
The electoral commission said Mr Mnangagwa had secured 50.8%, narrowly avoiding the need for a second round.
The opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa, says he will produce evidence to back up his claim that the election result was rigged.
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec), which announced the results, said there was "no skulduggery" involved in the vote tally.
But EU observers said they had found an "un-level playing field and lack of trust" in the election process.
BreakingZimbabwe opposition conference 'to resume'
A legal adviser for Nelson Chamisa, Zimbabwe's opposition MDC Alliance leader, has told reporters in the capital, Harare, that the press conference will now go ahead.
He said the police had dispersed journalists and cameramen because they had mistaken it for a political gathering.
Zimbabwe police disrupt opposition press conference
Riot police have appeared at the hotel in Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, where the opposition MDC Alliance party was due to give a press conference and told journalists to leave.
The party leader, Nelson Chamisa, had promised to relate evidence supporting his claim that the election result was rigged.
Reporters have tweeted images from the scene:
China backs Zimbabwe election results
China, a key ally of Zimbabwe, has endorsed the country's elections results and suggested that the international community needs to show more support.
Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesman Geng Shuang said:
China is a long-time trading partner of Zimbabwe. It joins Tanzania, South Africa and Burundi in accepting the outcome of the polls.
It is also where, in the 1960s, President Emmerson Mnagagwa received his military training.
Presidential hopeful denied entry to DR Congo
Anne Soy
BBC Africa, Lubumbashi
Police in the Democratic Republic of Congo have set up roadblocks in the south-eastern city of Lubumbashi where the exiled opposition leader, Moïse Katumbi, had been due to arrive, in spite of authorities threatening to arrest him if he tried to enter the country.
The former governor of Katanga province left the country in 2016, and was later convicted of property fraud and sentenced in absentia to three years in prison.
The Congolese government refused him permission to land by plane in Lubumbashi.
An official from his opposition coalition said in a tweet that Mr Katumbi would instead enter the country by road from the city of Ndola in neighbouring Zambia.
Last month, Mr Katumbi said the Congolese government had cancelled his passport.
Another opposition leader – Jean-Pierre Bemba – returned to DR Congo on Wednesday after more than a decade.
He has submitted his candidacy for the presidential election in December.
The ruling coalition has however said he is not eligible to run because of a conviction for bribery at the International Criminal Court. He has launched an appeal against that conviction.
Latest Ebola outbreak traced to 65-year-old woman
Will Ross
Africa editor, BBC World Service
The World Health Organization (WHO) says the current Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo began with the death of a 65-year-old woman in Mangina Hospital - about 30km (17 miles) from the city of Beni.
The head of the WHO's emergency response, Peter Salama, says seven members of her immediate family also died.
The UN health agency says there are also several cases in neighbouring Ituri province.
This outbreak comes just days after another outbreak - that killed 33 people in north-western DR Congo - was declared over.
Egypt's Pope quits Facebook to save time
Pope Tawadros II, the head of the Coptic Orthodox Church in Egypt, has announced his intent to shut down his official Facebook page and make better use of his time, the state-run Mena news agency reports.
It quoted him as saying on Facebook:
His Facebook page, which is still active at the moment, says he joined the social network in October 2009.
The Church was also giving monks a month to shut down all their social media accounts and give their time solely to the monastic order, Mena added.
It comes on the heels of several other decrees imposed by Coptic Orthodox Church after the mysterious death of a bishop at a monastery near Cairo on Sunday.
Some of the restrictions include:
The circumstances surrounding Bishop Epiphanius' death remain unclear. He was found with head injuries in what is reportedly being investigated as a possible murder.
'What I want from Zimbabwe's government'
Zimbabwe's economy is in a desperate state with high unemployment and a cash crisis.
Two-thirds of Zimbabweans live in rural areas. Brazio, a farmer, says he is just trying to feed his family and sell his produce.
Watch his interview with BBC Newsday.
Read more:
No room for inflammatory talk in court
Analysis
Pumza Fihlani
BBC News, Harare
It was a close finish. The "crocodile" just scrapped through to legitimise his presidency, eight months after Robert Mugabe was ousted as president.
But Emmerson Mnangagwa may have to put celebrations on hold.
The opposition MDC Alliance is alleging foul play and intend to take the matter up in court.
Zimbabwe’s constitution allows for a legal challenge to the presidential results but MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa now has the huge task of proving his bold claims.
There is no room for inflammatory talk in court, just hard evidence.
Mr Chamisa has been criticised here for prematurely declaring victory and fuelling tensions particularly in the capital, Harare.
If his challenge is to succeed it won’t be through the scenes we saw on Wednesday, which led to six people being killed.
Plus a significant number of people voted for Zanu-PF and in a democracy, those votes matter.
Aside from the disputed results, both leaders have injected new life into their parties.
They have each ignited hope for what Zimbabwe could become.
But how the next few days play out will be the true test of how ready the political leaders are to embrace true democracy - where there are winners and losers but still a country to run.
Opposition dismisses 'fake' results
What will Chamisa do now?
Zimbabwe opposition leader Nelson Chamisa described last night's presidential election result as "fake".
He took 44.3% of the vote to Emmerson Mnangagwa's 50.8%, official figures show.
Mr Chamisa's MDC Alliance vowed to launch a legal challenge. It has seven days to go to court.
Mnangagwa supporters celebrate
Supporters of Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa have been celebrating his victory in Monday's presidential poll.
The results, announced late on Thursday, gave Mr Mnangagwa 50.8% of the vote - avoiding the need for a second round. The opposition MDC Alliance says it will mount a legal challenge.
News agency photographers snapped these people in Mbare, a suburb of the capital, Harare.
'Zimbabwe is open for business'
The authorities are encouraging people to go back to work in Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, reports the BBC's Vernon Mataruse who is in the Central Business District.
Things have been much quieter following Wednesday's violence in which six people died.
A policeman, driving around in a police vehicle and using a loudspeaker, was saying; "Zimbabwe is open for business."
"As the police we are here to protect you. Feel free to walk around and open your business. All is well, fear not."
Vernon also photographed this scene in front of the headquarters of the MDC Alliance in central Harare, showing police waiting outside:
'Quiet morning' in Harare
Things are quiet in Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, at the moment as people digest the result of Monday's presidential election, the BBC's Taurai Maduna reports.
It's been an unsettled week in the city. On Thursday, central Harare was a ghost town after Wednesday's clashes between security forces and MDC Alliance supporters left six people dead.
South Africa and Burundi applaud Mnangagwa win
President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa and Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza appear to be among the first world leaders to congratulate Emmerson Mnangagwa's win in Zimbabwe's disputed presidential election.
Both tweeted their messages a short while ago:
Regional power South Africa recently played a key role in November's negotiations which resulted in the resignation of then-President Robert Mugabe.
Zimbabwe opposition question poll result
Andrew Harding
BBC News, Harare
In a late-night announcement, the incumbent candidate in Zimbabwe's presidential election, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was declared the winner.
He secured 50.8% of the vote. That was just enough to avoid a runoff.
But the result has been rejected by officials from the opposition MDC Alliance, who insist it was rigged.
President Mnangagwa said he was humbled by the result, and urged Zimbabweans to unite behind his presidency. He tweeted that this was a "new beginning" for the country.
But the opposition has questioned the remarkably high turnout, and maintains that the election has been stolen.
They have promised to take to the streets in huge numbers.
Much now depends on whether they can prove that the figures are substantially out of step with credible independent tallies.
If not, the international community is likely to give the governing Zanu-PF the benefit of the doubt.
The process was seriously flawed, and was overshadowed by a violent security crackdown on Tuesday, but it was an improvement on previous elections.
Friday's wise words
Today’s African proverb:
Good morning
We're closing the BBC Africa Live page for now as we continue to wait for Zimbabwe's electoral commission to start releasing the results of the presidential election.
Keep up-to-date with the latest from Zimbabwe by checking the BBC News website.
And we leave you with this picture of police in central Harare, which was largely deserted a day after violent clashes left six people dead:
Why loyalty endures for Mugabe's old party
Zanu-PF supporters are in a carefree and a jovial mood outside Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, following news that the ruling party has won a parliamentary majority.
Voters in rural areas have traditionally supported Zanu-PF.
The BBC's Pumza Fihlani has been to Concession, an hour's drive north of Harare, to find out why.
Video journalist: Christian Parkinson
A day of anger, defiance and calls for peace
As we wait for Zimbabwe's presidential election results to be released from 22:00 local time (20:00 GMT), here's a quick look back at the day.
There was an anxious mood in the capital, Harare, this morning and President Emmerson Mnangagwa tried to calm things in a series of tweets expressing condolences for those who died in Wednesday's clashes.
He called for an independent investigation and said that his people had been talking to opposition leader Nelson Chamisa:
Mr Chamisa later said that he had not spoken to the preisdent, but he had talked to a Zanu-PF official.
The Commonwealth observer mission expressed concern over Wednesday's violence and deplored the use of excessive force. Its chairperson, Ghana ex-President John Mahama, thought it could jeopardise the peace in Zimbabwe:
The centre of Harare has been very quiet, but the US Embassy was not sure the situation was safe and sent this message to US citizens in the city:
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission was aware that the delay in announcing the presidential election result was an issue:
And Mr Chamisa remained convinced that he had won the vote:
But 29-year-old governing Zanu-PF supporter Lloyd Chingulu, who lives outside the capital, Harare, told the BBC that the MDC should stop complaining:
Wednesday death toll rises to six
Six people are now confirmed to have died following Wednesday's violence in Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, the police spokesperson said on the public broadcaster.
She added that 14 people were injured.
Our reporter has been tweeting her comments:
'Winners and losers in every match'
Pumza Fihlani
BBC News, Harare
There is an air of nervousness tonight in Harare, an opposition MDC stronghold which usually has a bustling city centre.
Earlier, I was in the small town of Concession, an hour's drive north of the capital. It is a Zanu-PF stronghold, and the mood there was carefree and jovial.
Locals have elected a Zanu-PF MP to parliament once again, and expect to walk away with the presidency as well.
Patience Simeon, 29, told me: "The MDC need to know that Harare is not Zimbabwe. We have also lost seats in other parts of the country but did not go to the streets. Why turn a peaceful election into violence? What happened on Wednesday is wrong."
Lloyd Chingulu, also 29, agreed, saying: "I don't know why people are panicking. If they lose they must accept the result. There are winners and losers in every match."
Nevertheless, one thing became clear from my conversations with people in Harare and Concession. They want the same thing - the economy to grow and for jobs to be created. But for that to happen, they may need to set aside political rivalries.