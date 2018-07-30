Africa Live: Zimbabwe's historic elections
- First vote since Robert Mugabe was ousted as leader in November
- President Emmerson Mnangagwa hopes to legitimise his rule
- President: Let us be respectful, tolerant and love one another
- His main rival is Nelson Chamisa, nearly half his age
- Chamisa: I'll win if poll is free and fair
- President said poll will be free and fair
- Ex-President Mugabe cheered as he goes to vote
- More than 40% of registered voters are under 35
- Revitalising the economy has dominated campaigning
- For the first time in 16 years EU and US observers are allowed
- Polls open between 05:00 GMT and 17:00 GMT
Live Reporting
By Damian Zane and Natasha Booty
All times stated are UK
Polls have now officially closed in Zimbabwe's general election, but people already in queues will be allowed to vote. You can keep up-to-date with developments by listening to the Africa Today podcast or checking the BBC News website.
'A largely hopeful nation'
Analysis
Andrew Harding
BBC News, Harare
There is an overwhelming desire for change in Zimbabwe, and both the ruling Zanu-PF party and the opposition MDC Alliance are promising just that.
This election could be close, perhaps even going to a run-off.
Voter turnout has been huge. There have been some delays and frustrations, but the process is being closely watched by teams of foreign and local observers.
The count will be subjected to even closer scrutiny, as a largely hopeful nation waits to see what path Zimbabwe is about to take.
'Sun sets on election day'
Our colleague Piers Scholfield shares this picture of the sun setting on a historic day in Zimbabwe:
'Long queues in Bulawayo'
Zimbabwe's state-owned Herald newspaper is reporting that queues are still long in at least one polling station in the second city, Bulawayo.
Officials have increased the number of polling booths to process voters quickly, the paper reports:
What do voters in rural Zimbabwe want?
Around 68% of Zimbabwe's population lives in rural areas, according to World Bank data from last year.
The BBC's Pumza Fihlani went outside the capital, Harare, to find out how rural voters feel and what issues matter most to them.
Warning of rigging
Zimbabwean media tycoon Trevor Ncube says he thinks rigging could take place through the night after polls shut.
"This is this time when vigilance is demanded from polling agents and observers. Protect the vote. Hug that box through the night. No five-star hotel tonight," he adds.
As for voters, he wants them to try their luck as caption writers for a photo of ex-President Robert Mugabe:
Post-vote relaxation
State-owned ZBC has tweeted these pictures of voters in the opposition bastion of Matebeleland whiling away in a town centre after casting their votes.
'Hoping for a decisive break with the past'
Analysis
Fergal Keane
BBC Africa editor
Just a year ago Zimbabweans were certain that this election - like others before it - would return Robert Mugabe and his clan of cronies to power. This was a country in which hope had been smothered.
This morning, from long before sunrise, Zimbabweans queued to vote knowing that there was at least the possibility of a decisive break with the past. Gone was Mugabe.
And the man who ousted him last November, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was facing a strong challenge from a politician 35 years his junior.
Whether Mnangagwa or his main opponent Nelson Chamisa wins, the fear that characterised the Mugabe years is ebbing away.
In Chitungwiza, a satellite town of Harare, I met a returned political exile, now election observer, Tafadzwa Musekiwa.
As we watched the patient crowds queue to vote he spoke: "This is what it should have been like always."
There is a great sense here of lost potential.
But Zimbabwe has re-engaged with the world. Both incumbent and challenger recognise that without foreign investment and aid the country is doomed to claustrophobic stagnation.
The world will need to be satisfied that the poll has been free and fair if investment is to flow. It won't happen if the results are disputed and Zimbabwe is pitched into turmoil.
'Voters be like...'
Proud voters in today's election have been flaunting their inked fingernails in selfies on social media, earning them a cheeky comparison from one Twitter user.
'Waiting for counting to begin'
Zimbabwean activist Doug Coultart, the son of opposition politician David Coultart, has tweeted a picture of a polling station in the capital, Harare, where voting has ended.
He tweets that electoral officials are just waiting for the counting to begin after the polls close at 17:00 GMT.
One hour left to vote
Zimbabweans have until 7pm local time (17:00GMT) to get to their polling stations to take part in the country's first presidential election not to feature long-time leader Robert Mugabe.
Registered voters who join the queue by the cut-off time will be able to cast their vote, civil society groups say.
From 'very smooth' to 'totally disorganised'
The European Union's chief observer in Zimbabwe's election, Elmar Brok, says many voters, especially young women, left voting queues in frustration because of long delays, Reuters news agency reports.
He stressed that while the EU had not yet reached a conclusion about the poll, voting went "very smoothly" in some areas but was "totally disorganised" in others, resulting in angry voters leaving queues, Reuters reports.
This is the first time in 16 years that the EU has been allowed to observe Zimbabwe's election.
Live reaction and interviews from Zimbabwe
Our colleagues are on air with Focus on Africa radio - click this link to hear their special election broadcast live from Harare.
Right now, voters are telling presenter Bola Mosuro about their experiences at the polling booth this time around.
"There are a number of people with surnames beginning with 'M' like mine - that was the only problem!," says one voter, adding she had to queue for a while before casting her ballot.
'I hope this vote can change my life'
Our colleague Stanley Kwenda has shared this photo of a voter who says he wants the next president to help him get artificial limbs so that he can get back to his farm:
Hoping for a new future
Alastair Leithead
BBC Africa correspondent
I've come to a very rural constituency in Matabeleland, south-west Zimbabwe, an area with a terrible history.
In the early 1980s, factions in the newly independent Zimbabwe fell out and a unit of North Korean-trained troops came and killed large numbers of people. It’s something that hasn’t been forgotten.
But since the downfall of Robert Mugabe, things have started to change over the last nine months.
For many years, the election process has not been free or fair, but this time around it's been marked by how peaceful it's been.
Opposition groups have been able to campaign in rural areas and not been beaten as they were in the past.
But we don't know how people here are going to vote. You might assume they're going to vote against Zanu-PF but that isn’t necessarily the case.
The key thing steering people's decisions is the economy.
Of the 900 or so people who are registered to vote here, two-thirds are women. There are very few men of working age as they have left they for neighbouring countries because unemployment is so high.
And these are the issues here: this idea of trying to acknowledge what happened in the past and move forward, plus how to take this country on and grow its economy again.
Watch Alastair's report:
'Many pray the peace will hold'
Analysis
Pumza Fihlani
BBC News, Harare
As voting continues throughout the country, officials say the process has been smooth and peaceful so far – elements missing from past elections here.
Having covered the last two votes in 2008 and 2013, I’ve met families who shared horrid stories of assault and intimidation for pledging allegiance to any party other than Zanu-PF.
At a polling station earlier, one person told me: "I am voting to express my freedom. That's something I have not been able to do since 1980".
The fact that people in Zimbabwe now freely talk about politics, regardless of who they support, speaks to a new order here.
This is not to say Zanu-PF has lost favour. Quite the contrary, many say that by removing its founder, Robert Mugabe, the liberation movement has managed to give itself a new lease of life.
And so this is a close race for the top job.
But when the sun sets today, through their votes, Zimbabweans will have done all they could to help steer their country’s future.
Over the next few days, with the eyes of the world watching, this country’s newest democratically elected leader will be announced.
Many pray the peace will hold.
'Let this be the morning for Zimbabwe'
Pastor Evan Mawarire, who was a hailed by many in Zimbabwe as a hero for being behind the #ThisFlag protests two years ago, has released a prayer for the country on election day.
Pastor Mawarire rose to prominence in 2016 for his campaign that denounced the government's management of the economy.
He backed a stay-at-home strike which was one of the largest anti-government protests in years. And he was denounced by then-President Robert Mugabe
'Why Mugabe took a while to vote'
At least one person on Twitter has a tongue-in-cheek theory that Zimbabwe's former President Robert Mugabe took a while to mark his ballot paper because he was busy making an important revision to the list of candidates:
Positive poll stats so far
The elections are now eight hours old and a coalition of Zimbabwe NGOs observing have released some statistics on what they've found:
The news seems to be positive but in a statement ZESN says: "At this juncture, it is too early to draw any conclusions on the conduct of the election day."
Polls are due to close at 7pm (17:00 GMT).
Cheering crowds greet ex-President Mugabe
This is the first post-Mugabe poll in Zimbabwe but the man still has star power if the reception he got at his polling station is anything to go by.
The crowds in Highfield, a suburb of the capital, Harare, cheered him in and out:
Mr Mugabe was ousted last November after 37 years in power.
He's kept a low profile since then, but made a surprise intervention in the election with a press conference on Sunday.
State TV criticised for coverage
There's no love lost between national broadcaster ZBC and some Zimbabweans.
And on election day, Twitter users have been sharing their scathing assessment of the station's coverage of the poll.
One shared the composite below showing foreign TV stations giving wall to wall coverage of the election compared to ZBC's broadcast of a local drama.
In the lead up to today's poll, ZBC had already been criticised for its bias against the opposition on its election campaign coverage.
Here are other critical reviews:
Feeling free to vote
Polling stations have now been opened for more than seven hours.
Here on the BBC Africa Live page, we've heard from voters as well as some of the key players:
Observers praise 'peaceful election'
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been keen to show that his country has turned a corner with this vote.
Whereas in the past, election observers from some parts of the world were not welcome, they've come in large numbers for this vote.
For the first time in 16 years, EU and US observers have been allowed to monitor the vote.
There are also observers from the African Union, the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) and Zimbabwean NGOs.
They're all there to ensure the vote goes smoothly.
The BBC's Fergal Keane met one observer who's come home from exile:
Election commission: Voter turnout high
Voter turnout is high and 90% of polling stations opened on time, head of Zimbabwe's electoral commission Priscilla Chigumba told journalists.
The commission is confident that by 7pm (17:00 GMT) the voting process will have been completed, she added.
Ex-President Mugabe 'votes for someone other than himself'
Photos are being shared on social media of former President Robert Mugabe casting his vote in Harare's Highfields neighbourhood, alongside his wife Grace.
One journalist has tweeted that this is the "first time" in Mr Mugabe's 94 years that he has voted for "someone other than himself for president".
MDC splinter group leader votes
The leader of a breakaway faction of the Movement for Democratic Change has been filmed entering a polling station to vote in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's second-biggest city.
Thokozani Khupe is among 23 candidates running for president.
Rival factions have battled for control of the MDC party since the death of its former leader Morgan Tsvangirai earlier this year.
Mrs Khupe opposed Nelson Chamisa's appointment as acting party leader at the time, and decided to leave the party to stand on a separate MDC ticket.
Unemployed graduate dresses to vote
There's no agreed figure on Zimbabwe's unemployment rate but there's a widespread acknowledgement that the situation is hard for many.
And the country's graduates are not immune.
One unemployed young man was snapped while queuing to vote in his formal university garb:
Zimbabweans have been speaking about their hope that the election - whoever ends up winning - will mark an improvement in the economy's fortunes.
Read more:
'A need for change'
Andrew Harding
BBC News, Harare
So far, election day has gone smoothly across much of Zimbabwe. A fact that no-one in this turbulent country takes for granted.
Voters, glad to see the back of Robert Mugabe, are talking about the need for change. For a fresh start.
For many, that change is best delivered by the governing Zanu-PF, now under new management following November’s removal of President Robert Mugabe, and seeking to end Zimbabwe’s isolation and poverty.
But there is a significant groundswell of support for the opposition MDC Alliance.
Voting today, its new leader, Nelson Chamisa declared that, provided there was no rigging, victory was a done deal.
Huge efforts are being made by local and foreign monitors to ensure the results are credible and that, whoever wins, Zimbabwe can begin the hard task of fixing its broken economy.
Mixed messages from Zimbabwe's press
No surprise what the big story is in ZImbabwe's newspapers today, but they all seem to be taking a slightly different view.
The independent Newsday newspaper headlines opposition leader Nelson Chamisa saying that he will win. The state-owned Herald is more neutral saying that things are "all set" for the poll:
The business newspapers are more concerned with the economic outlook. And Zimbabwe's Independent newspaper says "it's do or die for the president".
First-time voter: I want a better future for my niece
The BBC's Pumza Fihlani is now back in the capital, Harare, after talking to voters in a rural area an hour north of the city.
She's in Harare's densely populated Highfield area.
One voter told her she wanted a "better future for her niece" and that her whole family had come out to vote:
Pumza is also reporting that there are long queues at Rusvingo Primary School in Highfield, which is leading to some delays.
There's also some confusion about what queue people should be in:
Rainbow coalition leader Joice Mujuru casts vote
Former Zimbabwean Vice-President Joice Mujuru, one of 23 presidential candidates, voted earlier in the capital, Harare.
Mrs Mujuru is the leader of the opposition National People's Party and head of the People's Rainbow Coalition.
She was once touted as an heir to former President Robert Mugabe, serving as vice-president for a decade before she was ousted in 2014, in a move led by Mr Mugabe's wife Grace.
In February this year, her party said she had been attacked while out on the campaign trail.
South Africa court lifts Grace Mugabe immunity
While all eyes are on the elections in Zimbabwe, news has come from South Africa that could spell trouble for former first lady Grace Mugabe.
Our reporter in Johannesburg, Milton Nkosi, says a court there has lifted her diplomatic immunity.
This means that state prosecutors can start criminal proceedings against her.
The news relates to allegations that Mrs Mugabe assaulted a 20-year-old woman in a hotel room in Johannesburg last year.
She was granted diplomatic immunity allowing her to leave the country without being questioned by police.
She later denied the alleged assault saying she acted in self-defence.
'The world is watching', US tells Zimbabwe
The US ambassador to Zimbabwe has tweeted these photos of him among voters and talking to electoral officers at two different polling stations in the north and south-east of the capital, Harare.
On Sunday, a senior official from the US Department of State's Bureau of African Affairs tweeted a message of support for Zimbabweans in their "desire" for a "free, fair and credible election".
Assistant Secretary Tibor Nagy added that, having met the two main candidates, he hoped their pledge of "commitment to a peaceful process" would be matched by their actions.
"The world is watching," he said.
Stocking up on snacks and supplies
Earlier on we showed one voter's kit of bottled water and a novel taken in preparation for a long wait in the queue.
Here is another person's supplies - chocolate, crunchy snacks, fruit juice, water and "a back-up phone".
"I'm ready, I'm prepared, I'm organised", Floridah Mapeto captioned her tweet.
Pretty impressive, but it doesn't quite top Kenya's "Githeri Man" - the voter captured queuing in the country's elections last year with a bag of boiled maize and beans in hand.
'People want a realistic economic plan'
There's a hope in Zimbabwe that the economy will be put right after the election, Zimbabwe analyst Stephen Chan told BBC World News.
He said that people are not interested in wild promises:
'An air of optimism'
Analysis
Pumza Fihlani
BBC News, northern Zimbabwe
In Domboshawa village about an hour's car ride north of Harare, many had been in the queue even before sunrise.
The first group of voters were mainly elderly people but there were some youngsters too. A local primary school has been converted into a polling station for today’s important poll.
Surrounded by mountains and rolling hills, the villagers are in good spirits, chatting and laughing.
But the stakes are high. Zimbabwe’s future is in the balance and nothing is certain.
It has been a hotly contested race but there is an air of optimism unlike the nervousness I’ve witnessed covering previous elections here.
“This election is different, there hasn’t been violence," one voter tells me. "It’s a good sign”.
After casting his vote, he tells me his prayer is that whoever wins puts Zimbabwe first.
"We have suffered enough", he says as as he walks off on to the winding dirt road.
Manangagwa: Democracy as never before
We're now seeing some clearer pictures of incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa voting in Kwekwe, about three hours' drive south-west of the capital, Harare.
South Africa's News24 is tweeting that the president said the country "is experiencing democracy never witnessed before".
He has tweeted this image of himself casting his vote with a caption saying "the voice of the people is the voice of God".
Mr Mnangagwa's main challenger is Nelson Chamisa from the MDC Alliance. There are 21 other candidates on the ballot paper.
'Why I'm voting today'
Almost 5.7 million Zimbabweans are registered to vote of a total estimated population of 14 million. That's more people than ever before.
This is 38-year-old Sembre Machekra whoe spoke to the BBC's Christian Parkinson:
He was first in line at Chinamhora primary school polling station (an hour's drive north of the capital, Harare), arriving at 04:30 (02:30 GMT). He told Christian: "Since 1980 there has been no freedom or freedom of speech. So I want to express that through my vote."
Meanwhile, 50-year-old Pauline Zinanzwa says she is voting so that her children can get jobs.
Mnangagwa: Poll will be free and fair
Zimbabwe's incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa has rejected suggestions that there will be problems with the vote, Reuters news agency reports.
He told journalists that it will be free and fair.
A journalist from South African national broadcaster SABC has tweeted a picture of the president at his polling station:
And SABC news anchor Peter Ndoro has posted pictures of the media interest in the president voting:
Getting ready for the wait
We've been reporting about the long queues of voters seen at some polling stations, and it looks like people are preparing for a long wait.
One voter has tweeted a picture of a water bottle and big novel that should see her through:
Reuters news agency captured this moment in a queue at a polling station in the capital, Harare. Vendors are hoping that while people are waiting they'll be using their phones and here we can see one man selling all-important airtime.