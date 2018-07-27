Africa Live this week: 23-27 July 2018 as it happened

One of Mozambique's most wanted criminals, Momade Assife Satar, will be repatriated to Mozambique by the end of next week.

Satar, who is better known as Nini Satar, was seized in Thailand on Wednesday in an operation that involved the Mozambican National Criminal Investigation Service.

He has been indited for carrying a fake passport, with the name Sahime Mohammad Aslam, and for his alleged involvement in kidnappings in both Mozambique and South Africa.

Satar left Mozambique in 2014 when he was granted probation for medical treatment in India after serving half his term for being involved in the murder of investigative journalist, Carlos Cardoso.

He however never returned to Mozambique and his probation was revoked.

Mozambique does not have a bilateral extradition treaty with Thailand. Satar’s repatriation will take place within the framework of the UN convention against transnational crime.

His lawyer, Damiao Cumbane, was not aware that his client was in Thailand.