Africa Live this week: 23-27 July 2018 as it happened
Bringing you the latest news from around Africa every weekday at bbc.com/africalive.
Summary
- Africa to get good view of 'blood moon' eclipse
- 'Vagina is Wise' village causes laughter in Ghana parliament
- Abiy Ahmed holds a brief meeting with 'ex-terrorist'
- Bid to challenge Uganda presidential age-limit lifting fails
- Kenya picked to host global sports event
- Ethiopia funeral 'fit for hero' planned for Sunday
- Zuma court case postponed
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Scroll down for this week’s stories
BBC Africa Live
Damian Zane
That's all from the BBC Africa Live page this week, we'll be back early on Monday with coverage of Zimbabwe's first post-Mugabe election.
Enjoy the lunar eclipse:
Keep up-to-date with what's happening across the continent by listening to the Africa Today podcast or check the BBC News website.
A reminder of today's wise words:
Click here and scroll to the bottom to send us your African proverbs.
And we leave you with this image from our selection of some of the best shots of the week from across Africa. It's from the beach in Massawa, a city on the Red Sea coast of Eritrea:
Suspected kidnap kingpin to be repatriated to Mozambique
Jose Tembe
BBC Africa, Maputo
One of Mozambique's most wanted criminals, Momade Assife Satar, will be repatriated to Mozambique by the end of next week.
Satar, who is better known as Nini Satar, was seized in Thailand on Wednesday in an operation that involved the Mozambican National Criminal Investigation Service.
He has been indited for carrying a fake passport, with the name Sahime Mohammad Aslam, and for his alleged involvement in kidnappings in both Mozambique and South Africa.
Satar left Mozambique in 2014 when he was granted probation for medical treatment in India after serving half his term for being involved in the murder of investigative journalist, Carlos Cardoso.
He however never returned to Mozambique and his probation was revoked.
Mozambique does not have a bilateral extradition treaty with Thailand. Satar’s repatriation will take place within the framework of the UN convention against transnational crime.
His lawyer, Damiao Cumbane, was not aware that his client was in Thailand.
Ethiopian sentenced after being found with leopard skins
Ameyu Etana
BBC Afaan Oromo
An Ethiopian court has sentenced a man to two years and six months in prison after he was caught red-handed travelling with 10 leopard skins.
In addition to the skins, Aliyyi Kaso Husen was discovered with other leopard body parts.
The police in the Oromia region were unable to confirm whether Aliyyi was responsible for killing the animals.
He would have received a longer sentence had they been able to prove that.
This kind of poaching is common in Ethiopia and authorities always struggle to control it.
Hunting wild animals without a permit is illegal but is becoming more prevalent, says Zelalem Tefera from animal welfare organisation Born Free.
The problem is not with the law but with the enforcement, he adds.
The fight over the second-hand clothes trade
It has long been argued by some that second-hand clothes being exported to Africa has had a negative effect on the continent's textile industry.
This argument recently came to a head when Rwandan President Paul Kagame pledged to stick with an East African plan to ban the import of second-hand clothes in spite of pressure from the US.
Mr Kagame said: "We are put in a situation where we have to choose - you choose to be a recipient of used clothes... or choose to grow our textile industries."
Rwanda is planning to ban the import of second-hand clothes by 2019 and has already put up tariffs.
The BBC's Reality Check team has looked into the issue and concluded that the imports of cheap second-hand clothes from the West have had an impact on local clothes manufacturers. But there are other factors involved too.
Read the full story to get more.
Police groove on Harare streets
As Zimbabwe gears up for elections on Monday the police band has been out on the streets of the capital, Harare, entertaining people.
Journalist Taurai Maduna captured the groove:
Ethiopia's PM helps end church rift
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has taken part in a ceremony bringing two rival groups from the country's Orthodox church, one of the world's first Christian congregations.
Mr Abiy attended the event during a visit to the United States where he met members of a breakaway faction of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church.
The dissidents founded their own church after a dispute in 1991 over the naming of a new patriarch which, they said, violated ecclesiastical law stipulating the role must be held for life.
Talks to end the rift have been going on for a long time, but Mr Abiy is credited with speeding up the process.
The prime minister's chief of staff has tweeted pictures from the reunification meeting in Washington:
While in Washington, Mr Abiy also met the head of the World Bank Jim Yong Kim:
And Mr Abiy is also due to meet US Vice-President Mike Pence, Ethiopia's state-linked Fana Broadcasting Corporate is reporting.
Nigeria overhauls leadership in Boko Haram fight
Mayeni Jones
BBC News, Lagos
Nigeria's army has announced a major overhaul of its leadership in the fight against Islamist militant group, Boko Haram.
The move comes after a wave of attacks against military convoys and barracks in recent weeks.
The most significant appointment is that of Maj Gen AM Dikko who has been made the new commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, the military’s initiative to defeat the militant group.
He is the fourth commander of the task force in a little over a year.
In a statement, an army spokesperson said the appointment of Gen Dikko was to inject new blood to "further actualise the vision of the Chief of Army Staff".
But it comes shortly after a series of attacks by Boko Haram militants on the army, including on a barrack in Yobe state where dozens of soldiers are believed to have been killed.
The army denies it suffered any casualties in the attack.
Rare 'blood moon' visible across Africa
Skywatchers across the continent will be treated to the longest "blood moon" eclipse of the 21st Century on Friday night.
As it rises, during this total eclipse, the moon will turn a striking shade of red or ruddy brown.
The "totality" period, when light from the Moon is totally obscured, will last for one hour, 43 minutes from 20:21GMT.
The reddish glow - or "blood moon" effect - is caused by the fact that while other colours from the sun's light are scattered by the Earth's atmosphere the red wavelength bends around our planet to reach the moon.
For more on the science watch this video:
Mourners gather at Ethiopian engineer's home
Mourners have been gathering at the house of Ethiopian engineer, Simegnew Bekele, who died as a result of a bullet wound on Thursday morning.
His body was found in a car in the main square of the capital, Addis Ababa. The police are investigating the circumstances of his death.
Mr Simegnew was a national figure because he was in charge of the country's largest infrastructure project, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.
The BBC's Kalkidan Yibeltel sent us these pictures from outside the house in Addis Ababa:
Mr Simegnew's funeral is due to take place on Sunday. The state committee organising it want the ceremony to be for a "national hero".
The whitewashing of Zimbabwe's history
Ahead of Monday's general election in Zimbabwe, the BBC's Witness programme has been delving into the country's past, and the controversies surrounding its interpretation.
When colonial explorers discovered an ancient ruined city in Zimbabwe, they claimed foreigners must have built it.
They denied the probability that it was the work of a great African civilisation that dominated southern and eastern Africa with its trade in gold.
After independence Zimbabwe was able to reclaim its full heritage.
Witness spoke to one of the experts on the site:
The nation where many think cycling is only for children
Cycling in Sudan is seen by many as something for children, not adults.
But the Sudanese Amateur Cyclists group is challenging those perceptions.
Members have held their version of the Tour de France in a bid to break down stereotypes.
Video produced by Trystan Young and Mark Sedgwick.
Genital village names cause Ghana giggles
Nobody could keep a straight face in Ghana's parliament on Thursday as an MP listed some of the names of villages in his constituency, which refer to male and female genitals.
MP Frimpong Osei was asking the energy minister about electrification of some parts of his Abirem constituency.
In the clip you can see him mentioning Etwe nim Nyansa, Kote Ye Aboa and Shua ye Morbor - and the problem was the English translation of these Twi names.
It has left many Ghanaians who had not heard of these villages before they were listed in parliament wondering about the origins of the names.
The BBC's Thomas Naadi in Ghana says such names are normally given by the first settlers of those communities and are drawn from the life experiences of those individuals.
Somali president to visit Eritrea
In the latest sign of shifting diplomatic relations in the Horn of Africa, Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo is due in Eritrea on Saturday.
Eritrea's information minister has tweeted the details:
The visit follows the rapprochement between Ethiopia and Eritrea.
Somalia's UN-backed government, which is an ally of Ethiopia, has long been at odds with Eritrea.
Eritrea has been under UN sanctions since 2009 after it was accused of backing the al-Shabab Islamist insurgency in Somalia. Asmara denied the allegations.
There has been a call now for those to be dropped.
Ethiopia funeral 'fit for hero' on Sunday
Kalkidan Yibeltal
BBC Amharic Service, Addis Ababa
The funeral of Ethiopian engineer Simegnew Bekele, who died from a gunshot wound on Thursday, will take place on Sunday, the organising committee said.
Initially it had been thought that he would be buried on Friday, but in a statement the committee, mainly made up of government officials, said it wanted to postpone the burial to make arrangements for a bigger funeral “that a national hero like him deserves”.
The death of Mr Simegnew, who was in charge of Ethiopia's most high profile infrastructure project, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, has been met with shock and an outpouring of grief.
He was found in a car in the main square of Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, on Thursday morning.
There were demonstrations in Addis Ababa and in Mr Simegnew's home city of Gondar, calling for justice.
Police are investigating the circumstances of his death.
Call for tolerance ahead of Zimbabwe poll
As the final preparations are being made ahead of Monday's general election in Zimbabwe, activists are calling for peace and tolerance.
Our reporter in the capital, Harare, has been tweeting about a march through the city:
The vote for president and parliament will be the first since long-serving leader President Robert Mugabe was ousted last year.
On Tuesday the UN human rights body said the campaign had been marred by a growing number of reports of voter intimidation and threats of violence.
Read more:
Zuma corruption case adjounred
After a brief sitting, South Africa's High Court in Pietermartizburg has postponed ex-President Jacob Zuma's corruption case until November, our reporter has tweeted:
See earlier entry for more details.
Kenya picked to host global sports event
Matthew Kenyon
BB Africa Sport
Athletics' world governing body, the IAAF, has picked Kenya's capital, Nairobi, to host the under-20 World Athletics Championships in 2020.
The decision is a strong endorsement of the city as a venue for international events and comes following what the governing body called an “outstanding” Under-18 championships in 2017.
It also recognises that Kenya is a true athletics nation.
“The Under-20 championships showcase the future of our sport, so Kenya, with a young and enthusiastic population and such a rich history in athletics, is a perfect fit for us,” IAAF President Sebastian Coe said.
The Under-18 event attracted crowds of up to 60,000 people according to the IAAF.
Kenya will be hoping that this is a major step on the road to hosting the overall global showpiece in track and field, the World Championships, which have never been hosted in Africa.
Kenya's success in attracting athletics events comes in contrast to its attempt to host the African Nations Championship (Chan) last year.
After numerous delays and problems with facilities, African football's governing body, the Confederation of African Football (Caf), stripped the country of the hosting rights and the Chan tournament eventually went ahead in Morocco.
Zuma back in court
Milton Nkosi
BBC Africa, Johannesburg
Ex-South African President Jacob Zuma is at the Pietermaritzburg High Court as it considers whether to go ahead with his trial.
The former head of state is facing charges of corruption, fraud, money-laundering and racketeering related to alleged bribes during the multi-billion dollar arms deal of the mid-1990s.
During last month’s court appearance, the state said it was ready to prosecute and has today proposed 30 November as a date to start the trial.
This appearance is expected to be postponed yet again.
Mr Zuma has appointed a new legal team after he sacked his lawyers a few weeks ago.
Mr Zuma’s defence told the court that they will file for a "permanent stay by 16 November 2018” - in other words the former president wants to apply for the whole case to be dropped.
Ethiopia PM meets 'ex-terrorist'
On his trip to the US, Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has met Berhanu Nega, who in 2009 was sentenced to death in absentia for trying to overthrow the government.
Mr Berhanu was regarded as a terrorist and his Patriotic Ginbot 7 movement was outlawed.
But Ethiopia's parliament lifted the ban on the group in May and a new amnesty law should clear the way for him to be pardoned.
The changes were part of a raft of reforms introduced since Mr Abiy became prime minister in April.
The two men held a brief meeting in Washington and discussed an agenda for a longer meeting scheduled for later on Friday, Patriotic Ginbot 7 executive committee member Tadesse Biru Kersemo told BBC Africa Live.
Museveni cleared to run again
BBC World Service
The Constitutional Court in Uganda has cleared the way for President Yoweri Museveni to stand for a sixth term if he wants to.
It upheld a constitutional amendment, approved by parliament in December, to scrap the presidential age limit of 75.
Mr Museveni, who is 73, has led Uganda for more than 30 years.
One of the judges said that citizens still had the power to vote him out.
It is not yet clear whether President Museveni will seek re-election in 2021.
There was formerly a limit of two five-year presidential terms but this was removed by parliament in 2005.
Friday's wise words
Our African proverb of the day:
Click here and scroll to the bottom to send us your African proverbs.
Good morning
Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we'll be bringing you updates on the news from around the continent.
Scroll down for Thursday's stories
We’ll be back tomorrow
BBC Africa Live
Natasha Booty
That's all from BBC Africa Live today. Keep up-to-date with what's happening across the continent by listening to the Africa Today podcast or check the BBC News website.
A reminder of today's wise words:
Click here and scroll to the bottom to send us your African proverbs.
And we leave you with this photo of Mozambican artist Nelly Guambe taken by her twin sister, Nelsa.
'No to doping', say Kenyan athletes
Kenya has a reputation for producing many of the world's best long-distance runners, but that proud heritage has been tainted by a spate of doping cases involving high-profile athletes in recent years.
In May, the head of Kenya’s Olympic Committee said urgent action was needed to tackle the "cancer" of doping among the country's athletes.
Ahead of next week's African Championships, Kenyan runners have been filmed taking this oath against the use of performance-enhancing drugs:
Four die in Ethiopia prison riots over amnesty
Bekele Atoma
BBC News
Four prisoners have died in northern Ethiopia following days of riots that have seen jails set on fire in several cities.
Angry inmates are demanding to be released under a new amnesty law f or all remaining political prisoners announced on state TV on Monday.
Many have already been pardoned and released in recent months.
About 2,500 prisoners have been affected in Amhara region by the riots, according to the authorities there.
Two prisoners died and three were injured at one prison in the town of Woldiya following the unrest.
Two people died in the main prison in the northern city of Mekele and several others were injured after a fire broke out following a riot in the prison compound, a BBC reporter in the city says.
Yitbarek Alene, chief commander at the Mekele prison, admitted some prisoners were shot while trying to escape.
He said police were carrying out investigations into whether the two inmates who died had been shot or died in the fire.
The government has condemned the unrest, terming it “illegal".
In a statement, Attorney-General Berhanu Tsegaye said the amnesty law was not applicable to those jailed on corruption and robbery charges.
Hundreds of migrants storm border into Spanish territory
BBC World Service
At least 600 sub-Saharan migrants have succeeded in storming the security fences guarding the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on the north coast of Morocco.
The Spanish Civil Guard said migrants used improvised weapons and splashed some of the security forces with quicklime as they breeched the six metre-high barbed wire barrier.
It said 22 officers needed medical treatment, while the Red Cross said dozens of migrants received injuries.
Spain has overtaken Italy as the prime destination for migrants wanting to reach Europe, partly as a result of Italy's tougher stance on migrants.
'Brics economies reject unilateralism'
Analysis
Milton Nkosi
BBC Africa, Johannesburg
The summit bringing together some of the world's leading emerging economies, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - referred to as the Brics, is now drawing to close here in Johannesburg.
One gets a sense that beyond the photo opportunities, gala dinners and hand-printing ceremonies that the five-nation alliance is deepening rather than weakening.
The final agreement signed by all countries, known as the Johannesburg declaration, makes it very clear that it will not be business as usual for the richest countries in the world.
They came here to reject unilateralism and this club may even expand to include other emerging economies such as Turkey, Mexico and Indonesia.
But they have also recommitted themselves to the respect of multilateral institutions like the UN.
You could say that this summit's purpose was to send a clear message to the US president, who was never once mentioned by name.
China's President Xi Jinping could not have put it more succinctly than when he told us "there are no winners in trade wars".
Ethiopian PM begins charm offensive in US
Enthusiastic supporters of Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed have assembled outside the US State Department in Washington DC as he begins a tour of three cities.
After the US capital, Prime Minister Abiy will visit Los Angeles and Minneapolis, which both have large Ethiopian communities.
He is in the country to drum up political and economic support from the Ethiopian diaspora in the US - census data shows there were 215,060 Ethiopian-born people living in the US at the last count in 2016.
They are an important source of revenue, reportedly sending $4bn (£3bn) to Ethiopia annually.
Before the prime minister's appointment in April, members of the Ethiopian diaspora showed their anger at the state of affairs by freezing remittances to their home country.
But the new leader's reformist agenda appears to have won some over.
Ethiopia PM 'shocked' by Simegnew's death
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed learnt about the death of one of the country's top engineers, Simegnew Bekele, when he arrived in the US on his latest diplomatic mission.
His chief of staff has said the prime minister was "saddened and utterly shocked" by the news.
Mr Simegnew, who was found dead in a car in the main square of the capital, Addis Ababa, died as a result of a bullet wound, police say.
Cash-strapped Eskom is fed up of weird questions
A PR spokesman for South African utility company Eskom has complained on Twitter that journalists don't understand their briefs, are unable to spell his company's name and ask too many weird, irrelevant questions.
The cash-strapped company hit the headlines after it reported a 2.3bn rand ($175m; £133m) loss for the financial year which ended in March.
South Africa's ruling ANC party has called for more private investment in the state-owned company.
It is also considering splitting up Eskom's operations into three parts, "a company doing production, another doing transmission and then distribution", according to ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile.
Ethiopian engineer 'killed by a bullet'
Simegnew Bekele, the top Ethiopian engineer who was found dead in a car in the capital, Addis Ababa, on Thursday morning, was killed as a result of a bullet wound, the police have said.
A handgun was found in the car.
But at a press conference, Police Commissioner Zeynu Jemal did not say whether police thought the wound was self inflicted or if Mr Simegnew was killed by someone else.
The death of the engineer, who was in charge of Ethiopia's high profile Grand Renaissance Dam project, has shocked many in the country.
As news of his death spread, there was a spontaneous demonstration outside the state broadcaster's offices in Addis Ababa, with people calling for "justice for the engineer”, the BBC's Kalkidan Yibeltel reports.
DR Congo: The crime behind the chaos
The Democratic Republic of Congo should be one of the wealthiest countries in the world.
The BBC's Africa Editor Fergal Keane looks at what went wrong, calling it "the greatest single example in history of how predatory elites rip off millions of people and get away with it".
Some quick facts from his report:
Producers: Charlotte Pamment and Piers Scholfield
Graphics: Ian Paul Joyce
Egypt zoo denies showing 'fake zebra'
A zoo in Egypt's capital, Cairo, has denied painting black stripes onto a donkey to pass it off as a zebra.
Take a look at this photo of the animal and judge for yourself.
The picture was taken by 18-year-old Mahmoud Sarhan at International Gardens Park in Cairo and has been shared more than 7,500 times on Facebook.
"We finished our tour then we decided to take some pictures... When he [the zebra] came near to me, I realised from the first look that it was a painted donkey not a zebra," Mahmoud is quoted in the UK's Metro newspaper as saying.
In 2009, a zoo in Gaza admitted painting stripes onto two donkeys to replace zebras that had died of starvation during military conflict.
While in 2013, visitors to a zoo in China said they felt cheated when the animal in the "African lion" cage turned out to be a hairy Tibetan mastiff dog.
Rhino attacked by lion after move to new park
The only surviving rhino of a group of 11 that were relocated to a new wildlife reserve has been attacked by a lion, Kenyan authorities say. Nine of the rhinos died two weeks ago and news of the animal's injuries was confirmed at the same time as the death of the 10th lion.
The rhinos had been transported from Nairobi National Park and Nakuru National Park to the country's biggest national park, Tsavo East, as part of a population-boosting programme.
Tourism minister Najib Balala blamed government officials for "negligence, poor coordination and communication" at a press conference announcing the results of an inquest into the rare creatures' deaths.
Dehydration, gastric ulcers and bacteria in the respiratory system were identified as causes of death by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.
It also said that samples had shown harmfully high salt levels in the water at the Tsavo National Park, but these findings were ignored.
Three more rhinos had been earmarked for relocation but the exercise was called off following the deaths.
South Sudan MPs handed cash for cars
South Sudan's government has defended its decision to give each parliamentarian the sum of $40,000 (£30,300), which it says is a loan to buy cars "because they [currently] use motorbikes".
Reports from Juba say the MPs were handed the money in cash.
The country's economy has been wrecked by a five-year civil war, and earlier this month a UN report warned that atrocities committed in the conflict may amount to war crimes. Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the violence and more than 1.5 million people have fled the country.
"Mobility is part of the rights of the parliamentarian," presidential spokesperson Ateny Wek Ateny told BBC Newsday. He said the money had been set aside as part of this year's national budget. Listen to his interview in full:
Top Ethiopian engineer dies
Police in Ethiopia are investigating the death of engineer Simegnew Bekele, the man leading the Grand Renaissance Dam project, who was found in a car in the main square of the capital, Addis Ababa.
The cause of death is not yet known.
The BBC's Kalkiban Yibeltel has taken pictures of shocked onlookers:
The plan to build a hydroelectric dam on the Blue Nile in northern Ethiopia has been a source of controversy with Egypt, which has said that it will have an impact on its use of the river.
Herder clashes 'more deadly than Boko Haram'
Mayeni Jones
BBC News, Lagos
A new report on the violence between herders and farmers in Nigeria says that the conflict has now claimed six times more lives than the Boko Haram insurgency this year.
The International Crisis Group, a non-governmental organisation working to prevent war, says more than 1,300 people have been killed in clashes in Nigeria's middle belt since January and 300,000 have been displaced.
The report says that the conflict stems from wider issues, including climate change and the expansion of farmland.
But it says the escalation of violence in 2018 is due to the growing number of ethnic militias with illegal weapons. It also blames the failure of the government to prosecute perpetrators, and the introduction of anti-grazing laws, widely opposed by herders.
The report also warns that the conflict has dangerous religious and ethnic dimensions because the herders are mainly Muslim Fulanis and the farmers tend to be Christians.
Read more:
Today's wise words
Our African proverb of the day:
Click here and scroll to the bottom to send us your African proverbs.
Good morning
Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we will bring you the latest news from around the continent.
Scroll down for Wednesday's stories
We'll be back on Thursday
BBC Africa Live
Farouk Chothia
That's all from BBC Africa Live today. Keep up-to-date with what's happening across the continent by listening to the Africa Today podcast or check the BBC News website.
A reminder of today's wise words:
Click here to send us your African proverbs.
And we leave you with this photo of a policeman walking past a billboard outside the Brics summit in South Africa's commercial capital, Johannesburg: