Africa Live: Barack Obama returns to Kenyan 'home'

  1. Obama visits his Kenya's ancestral home

By Dickens Olewe

All times stated are UK

Obamamania in Kenya village

Excitement has gripped the small village of Kogelo in western Kenya as their famous son, former US President Barack Obama, visits after 12 years.

He last visited his ancestral village in 2006 when he was a US senator.

Mr Obama arrived in the country on Saturday and is set to inaugurate a youth project run by his sister.

Known as the Sauti Kuu Foundation, it will be a sports facility and vocational training centre.

The former US president made a low key arrival to the East African nation compared to his visit in 2015 when he was still in office.

He met Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday.

According to local media, a security cordon has been put in place but it has not deterred local traders from selling commemorative merchandise, which include US flags.

Another issue that has got Kenya's talking is the report in Tanzanian newspapers that Mr Obama and his family spent eight days in the famous Serengeti National Park before travelling to Kenya.

The BBC's Business Editor shared a tweet showing the newspaper headlines which some Kenyans see as Tanzanians gloating:

Mr Obama will be heading to South Africa after his Kenya visit to give the annual Mandela Day lecture on Wednesday.

Our proverb of the day:

Our proverb of the day:

The last camel in the line walks as quickly as the first.

A Somali proverb sent by Abdul Farah, Kisangani, DR Congo, and Abdijamal Hussein Abdullahi, Bosaso, Somalia

Click here to send in your African proverbs.

Welcome back to the BBC Africa Live page, where I'll be bringing you the latest news and views from around the continent.

