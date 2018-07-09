Africa Live: Body found at 'cyber-crime gangster's home'
Bringing you the latest news every weekday at bbc.com/africalive.
Summary
- Nigerian police warn women after body found
- Eritrea and Ethiopia officially end war
- 'Exam cheats' torch school dormitories in Kenya
- Nigeria frees 183 children cleared of Boko Haram links
- Zuma's son charged with corruption in ankle chains
- South Sudan rebels reject peace plan
Live Reporting
By Farouk Chothia
All times stated are UK
Global firm sorry for over-charging SA power utility
Milton Nkosi
BBC Africa, Johannesburg
Global management consultancy McKinsey has apologised to South Africa for its role in a corruption scandal.
McKinsey admitted that it had overcharged for work it did, along with a company controlled by the controversial Gupta family, for the state-owned power utility, Eskom.
Speaking in the commercial capital, Johannesburg, Kevin Sneader - who took over as McKinsey’s global managing partner a few months ago - offered his “sincere apologies”.
“To be brutally honest, we were too distant to understand the growing anger in South Africa,” he said.
The firm repaid the 1bn rand ($74m; $64m) fee it had “overcharged” Eskom.
“The fee was weighted towards recovering our investment rather than being in line with Eskom’s situation. In that context the fee was too large…This should not have happened,” Mr Sneader said.
In response, the head of Business Leadership South Africa Bonag Mohale accepted the apology but added: ”You aided and abetted state capture... The anger is bone deep.”
State capture refers to allegations that the wealthy Gupta family took control of key state institutions during the rule of former President Jacob Zuma in order to advance its business interests.
The family and Mr Zuma deny the allegation.
Nigeria army releases 183 detained children
Mayeni Jones
BBC News, Lagos
Nigeria's armed forces have released 183 children who were being held on suspicion of having ties to militant Islamist group Boko Haram.
The 175 boys and eight girls - whose ages ranged from eight to 18 years - were freed in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state, after being cleared of any association with the group.
The children have been moved to a state-run centre, where they are receiving medical treatment.
The Nigerian office of the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) says it will work with the Borno government to support the children.
After receiving medical and psycholocial assistance, the children will be reunited with their families.
Nigeria's government has been criticised for detaining children in the past.
In 2016, rights group Amnesty international alleged that 149 people, including 11 children and babies as young as five months, died in a detention facility in Maiduguri.
Ramaphosa gives Zulu king 'a manicure'
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini that the government will not confiscate 2.8-million hectares of land under his control.
Mr Ramaphosa gave the assurance at a meeting with the monarch on Friday after he threatened war to hold on to the land he acquired in the dying days of apartheid.
The Ingonyama Trust Act administers the land on King Zwelithini's behalf.
The king is referred to by his subjects as Ingonyama, which means lion.
A cartoonist with South Africa's Sowetan newspaper has given his take of Mr Ramaphosa's assurance:
South Sudan rebels reject peace plan
Mary Harper
Africa editor, BBC World Service
South Sudanese rebels have rejected a peace plan whereby their leader Riek Machar would be reinstated as vice president.
On Saturday, the South Sudanese and Sudanese governments said a power sharing deal had been agreed.
Mr Machar's spokesman said the idea of sharing power had come up as a verbal proposal, and no deal had been signed.
He said the proposal only focussed on politicians and ignored the radical reforms needed to bring about fundamental change.
Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the five year conflict, and a third of the population displaced.
'Exam cheats' burn seven Kenya schools
Ferdinand Omondi
BBC Africa, Nairobi
Students have torched seven boarding schools in Kenya in the last week in protest against the introduction of tough new measures to prevent cheating in examinations due in three months, education minister Amina Mohammed has said, at a press conference.
At one school, students demanded an undertaking from the principal that he would facilitate cheating in the examinations, she added.
Police have intensified efforts to end the unrest, arresting 125 students, a statement by the ministry said.
Three students have already been convicted.
Five others have been freed on bail after being charged with arson in the western city of Kisumu following the burning of Chulaimbo Boys Secondary School.
"All boarding schools have been asked to double the number of teachers on duty over the next two weeks, with greater emphasis on surveillance of boarding facilities when students are attending evening preps," the ministry said.
Heroin is Mozambique’s second biggest export
As many as 40 tonnes of heroin could be passing through Mozambique every year, making it the country's second biggest export, in a trade that is boosted by the use of mobile phone apps, Mozambique analyst Joseph Hanlon says.
He says the southern African nation is now an important stop for heroin traders who are using circuitous routes for their product to reach Europe from Afghanistan, as tighter enforcement has closed off the more direct paths.
The heroin goes from Afghanistan to Pakistan's south-west coast, and from there it is taken by motorized 20m wooden dhows to close to northern Mozambique's coast.
Each dhow carries a tonne of heroin, and one arrives every week except during in the monsoon season, which makes about 40 arrivals a year.
Heroin also comes in by container into the country's Nacala and Beira ports where it is hidden among other goods, such as washing machines.
Overall, this means that at least 40 tonnes of heroin pass through through the country each year, according to experts, Mr Hanlon says.
He estimates that the drug is worth $20m (£15m) per tonne at this point in the trade, making it the country's second most valuable export, after coal.
Read the Joseph Hanlon's story on the BBC website
'Foreign coaches treated like demi-gods'
No country has ever won the World Cup with a foreign coach. But few African nations put their faith in local coaches.
At the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Senegal and Tunisia were the only teams from the continent to go local.
Watch:
Kenya school shut after dormitory torched
A dormitory at a school in western Kenya has been burnt down, in the latest suspected arson attack on schools, reports the BBC's Mercy Juma from the scene.
Usenge High School in Siaya has shut indefintely following last night's fire.
The dormitory accommodated between 200 to 300 boys - all of whom have been sent home.
The children were attending night classes when the fire swept through their dormitory.
Police are investigating.
See earlier post for more details
Nigerian woman's body found at 'cyber-crime gangster's home'
Temidayo Olofinsawo
BBC Yoruba editor
The decomposing body of the daughter of a former deputy state governor in Nigeria has been found at the home of an alleged member of a cyber-crime gang.
Police warned women not to date members of the gang following the discovery of the body of Khadijat Olubọyọ under the bed of her alleged lover in Akure, the capital of Ondo state in the south.
Ms Olubọyọ - the daughter of Lasisi Oluboyo - was killed in a suspected ritual involving money.
She is alleged to have dated a member of a gang who engaged in cyber-fraud, who are known as Yahoo boys.
The Assistant Commissioner of Police tweeted about her death:
Tanzania buys first Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
Sammy Awami
BBC Africa, Dar es Salaam
Air Tanzania has bought its first Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, in a move aimed at reviving the state-owned airline's fortunes.
Speaking at a ceremony in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam to mark the jet's arrival from the US, President John Magufuli said the purchase showed Tanzania's determination to play a bigger role in the aviation sector.
"In today's world, there is no country that doesn't need aviation services," he said, adding that it would make it easier for Tanzanians to do business around the world.
The 262-seat plane has been named Kilimanjaro, after Tanzania's famous mountain.
It will begin flights in September serving the Indian city of Mumbai, Guangzhou in China and the Thai capital, Bangkok.
The aircraft is the fourth one bought by the government in its efforts to reverse the declining fortunes of the national airline.
Kenya's Patel Dam owner freed on bail
The managing director of Kenya's Patel Dam, Perry Kansagara, has been freed on bail after pleading not guilty on Friday to manslaughter charges related to the deaths of more than 40 people in devastating floods in May.
Mr Kansagara and the farm's general manager, Vinoj Kumar, were among a group of people freed on bail amounting to almost $250,000 (£190,000).
Nakuru County Director of water Johnson Kamau and three other governments officials were also released after spending the weekend in prison.
Kenya's Water Resources Management Authority alleges that the dam - one of a number in a sprawling farm near Solai, 190km (120 miles) from the capital, Nairobi - was built illegally.
The dam burst, killing more than 40 people and destroying homes, schools and power lines.
All the accused have denied any wrongdoing.
'Unthinkable scene' as Zuma's son charged in court
Andrew Harding
BBC News, Johannesburg
Duduzane Zuma - one of the sons of South Africa's ex-President Jacob Zuma - arrived in court wearing a broad smile and a pair of leg irons.
A scene that would, until recently, have been almost unthinkable.
For years the 34-year-old Duduzane Zuma has brushed off claims that he abused his position, as the son of Mr Zuma, to enrich himself and to advance the business interests of his employers - the wealthy Gupta family.
But Mr Zuma was kicked out of office in February, and now both he and his son are facing separate trials for alleged corruption.
Today Duduzane Zuma was quickly granted bail. But prosecutors may well bring other charges against him.
In the meantime, he’s due back in court on Thursday to face a culpable homicide charge for crashing his Porsche into a minibus in 2014.
The corruption case against Duduzane Zuma relates to an incident at the Gupta’s mansion in 2015, where, it’s alleged, the deputy finance minister was offered a promotion and a huge bribe in return for his loyalty to the Guptas and their business empire.
The Guptas and Zumas have denied any wrongdoing, but with a new president in power, and elections next year, the governing African National Congress is anxious to show that it's serious about tackling the rampant corruption that flourished during the Zuma era.
See earlier post for more details
Ethiopia 'will implement border ruling'
Eritrea's Information Minister Yemane Meskel has been giving more details of the joint declaration signed by President Isaias Afewerki and Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
The declaration includes a pledge to resume ties in a wide range of fields, and to implement a "border decision," he said.
This appeared to be a reference to Ethiopia ceding territory to Eritrea, in line with a 2002 ruling of an independent boundary commission.
The information minister has tweeted details of the declaration:
BreakingHorn of Africa leaders officially end war
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrea's President Isaias Afewerki have signed a "joint declaration of peace and friendship", Eritrea's information minister has said.
It specified that the "state of war" between the two nations was over, Yemane Gebremeskel tweeted:
African leaders congratulate Ethiopia and Eritrea
African heads of state have been welcoming Sunday's meeting between Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Isaias Afewerki.
The two agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations after decades of tension that began with a border war in 1998.
On Twitter, Rwanda's president praised the men's courage:
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said "we are together with you".
And the African Union's commissioner for peace, Smail Chergiui, has called the meeting historic:
Ethiopia's PM leaves Eritrea after historic visit
BBC Monitoring
The world through its media
A plane carrying Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has flown out of Asmara International Airport at the end of a historic two-day visit to Eritrea, Eritrean state TV has reported.
Live footage showed Mr Abiy being escorted to the plane by Eritrea's President Isaias Afewerki and several officials.
As he boarded the Ethiopia Airlines plane, Mr Abiy waved. The plane taxied and took off minutes later.
Ethiopia’s state-run ETV relayed live the broadcast by Eritrea's EriTV.
In talks, the two leaders announced that they will re-open embassies in each other’s capitals.
Landlocked Ethiopia will now start using Eritrea’s ports on the Red Sea to bring in imports.
Relations between Eritrea and Ethiopia have been strained since they fought a 1998-2000 border war in which at least 70,000 people died.
When he took office in April, Mr Abiy promised to mend ties with Eritrea.
Horn of Africa rivals in 'mesmerising' dinner
The atmosphere at the state dinner hosted by Eritrea's President Isaias Afewerki for Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Sunday was "mesmerising", Eritrea's information minister has tweeted:
This is the latest sign of rapprochement between Ethiopia and Ethiopia to end about two decades of hostility.
Relations were severed following a border dispute which killed tens of thousands of people in the late 1990s.
Mr Afewerki praised Mr Abiy for his "bold political choice" and promised him that "we are with you", the information minister tweeted:
Earlier, Mr Abiy said the two nations were embarking on a chapter of peace and had "enough of war", the information minister tweeted:
Kenya school dorms set on fire
Dormitories at three schools in Kenya have been set ablaze, in the latest unrest to hit schools in the East African state, the local Daily Nation newspaper reports.
The fires swept through St Mary's Girls School, Kathera Boys Secondary School, and Kandiege Mixed Secondary School in three different counties.
No-one was injured, but students lost all their belongings in the blaze at the dormitory of Kandiege Mixed Secondary School in eastern Meru county, the Daily Nation reports.
Police said the cause of the fires have not yet been established.
On Saturday, the Daily Nation reported that schools had been hit by strikes in protest against the introduction of tough measures aimed at curbing cheating in examinations scheduled to start in three months.
Zuma's son charged with corruption in ankle chains
One of South Africa's former President Jacob Zuma's sons has been charged in court with corruption.
Duduzane Zuma was chained by the ankles as he arrived in court in the main city, Johannesburg, a journalist has tweeted from the scene:
Duduzane Zuma has been charged with corruption in connection with a 600m rand ($44.6m; £36.2m) bribe his business partner Ajay Gupta allegedly offered to then-Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas in 2015.
Duduzane Zuma and Mr Gupta have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. Mr Gupta has not been charged over the alleged bribe.
Duduzane Zuma was released on bail of 100,000 rand and ordered to surrender his passport.
The case has been postponed to 24 January 2019 for further investigations.
Duduzane Zuma's lawyer said he believed the prosecution had a weak case.
Today's wise words
Our African proverb of the day:
Click here to send us your African proverbs.
Good morning
Welcome to BBC Africa Live, where we will bring you the latest news and views from around the continent.