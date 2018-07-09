Africa Live: Body found at 'cyber-crime gangster's home'

Getty Images McKinsey has been targeted by protesters over its role in South Africa

Global management consultancy McKinsey has apologised to South Africa for its role in a corruption scandal.

McKinsey admitted that it had overcharged for work it did, along with a company controlled by the controversial Gupta family, for the state-owned power utility, Eskom.

Speaking in the commercial capital, Johannesburg, Kevin Sneader - who took over as McKinsey’s global managing partner a few months ago - offered his “sincere apologies”.

“To be brutally honest, we were too distant to understand the growing anger in South Africa,” he said.

The firm repaid the 1bn rand ($74m; $64m) fee it had “overcharged” Eskom.

“The fee was weighted towards recovering our investment rather than being in line with Eskom’s situation. In that context the fee was too large…This should not have happened,” Mr Sneader said.

In response, the head of Business Leadership South Africa Bonag Mohale accepted the apology but added: ”You aided and abetted state capture... The anger is bone deep.”

State capture refers to allegations that the wealthy Gupta family took control of key state institutions during the rule of former President Jacob Zuma in order to advance its business interests.

The family and Mr Zuma deny the allegation.