Africa Live: Anger as social media tax hits Uganda

In Malawi, several people living with albinism have decided to fight the stigma associated with the condition by running for office in next year's election.

One such candidate is Steve Burgess who hopes to be elected MP for the Malawi Congress Party, in Zomba Central district in the southern part of the country.

He says his mother loved and supported him from birth, but that that wasn't true of all his family:

When I was born I was rejected by my mother's sisters.

They told my mother 'you can just strangle the child because it's difficult to raise a child with albinism'."

Mr Burgess told BBC Newsday that society at large must learn to treat people with albinism with the same respect as any other person:

An albino is created in the same image as God... He has a dignity to be respected, a voice to be heard."

Listen to more of his interview:

Read more: