Africa Live: Anger as social media tax hits Uganda
Bringing you the latest news every weekday at bbc.com/africalive.
Summary
- Ugandans bypass social media tax with VPNs
- Albino politician vows to fight stigma
Bringing you the latest news every weekday at bbc.com/africalive.
Live Reporting
By Natasha Booty
All times stated are UK
Albino politician vows to fight stigma
In Malawi, several people living with albinism have decided to fight the stigma associated with the condition by running for office in next year's election.
One such candidate is Steve Burgess who hopes to be elected MP for the Malawi Congress Party, in Zomba Central district in the southern part of the country.
He says his mother loved and supported him from birth, but that that wasn't true of all his family:
Mr Burgess told BBC Newsday that society at large must learn to treat people with albinism with the same respect as any other person:
Listen to more of his interview:
Read more:
Anger as social media tax hits Uganda
Many Ugandans are turning to Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to bypass a new social media tax that came into force on Sunday.
The new law imposes a 200 shilling [$0.05, £0.04] daily levy on people using internet messaging platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and Viber.
President Yoweri Museveni had pushed for the changes, arguing that social media encouraged gossip. Critics say the law curtails freedom of expression.
A VPN gets around government censorship by redirecting your internet activity to a computer in a different country.
Now the head of the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has said VPNs will be blocked, provoking plenty of responses online:
It's not the first time the government has cracked down on social media users.
In 2016, social media platforms were blocked in Uganda on election day to stop people "telling lies", President Museveni said.
Today's wise words
Our proverb of the day:
Good morning
Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we will bring you the latest news from around the continent.