Africa Live: Shock as girl raped in Kenya boarding school

AFP Those arrested said they had links with Bukola Saraki

Police in Nigeria have summoned Senate President Bukola Saraki to come in for questioning over bank robberies in Offa in Kwara state in April.

Thirty-three people were killed in Offa, including nine policemen, when six banks were robbed.

Police spokesperson Jimoh Moshood said Mr Saraki has been invited for questioning after arrested suspects said that the senate president and the state's governor had sponsored them.

They had given them firearms, money and operational vehicles, This Day newspaper reports .

“The five gang leaders… confessed and volunteered statements that they were political thugs of … Bukola Saraki and the executive governor of Kwara state Abdulfatah Ahmed.”

It is not clear when Mr Saraki will come in for questioning. He has not yet commented on the allegations.

Mr Ahmed has denied the accusations, The Vanguard newspaper reports.