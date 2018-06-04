Africa Live: Shock as girl raped in Kenya boarding school
Bringing you the latest news from the continent on Monday 4 June 2018 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive.
Nigeria police to quiz senate boss over bank robberies
Police in Nigeria have summoned Senate President Bukola Saraki to come in for questioning over bank robberies in Offa in Kwara state in April.
Thirty-three people were killed in Offa, including nine policemen, when six banks were robbed.
Police spokesperson Jimoh Moshood said Mr Saraki has been invited for questioning after arrested suspects said that the senate president and the state's governor had sponsored them.
They had given them firearms, money and operational vehicles, This Day newspaper reports.
“The five gang leaders… confessed and volunteered statements that they were political thugs of … Bukola Saraki and the executive governor of Kwara state Abdulfatah Ahmed.”
It is not clear when Mr Saraki will come in for questioning. He has not yet commented on the allegations.
Mr Ahmed has denied the accusations, The Vanguard newspaper reports.
'DNA test' for Kenyan teacher in rape investigation
A teacher at Moi Girls High school in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, is to undergo DNA testing as part of police investigations over an alleged rape of a student on Saturday night that has the shocked the nation, privately owned Daily Nation reports.
The paper reports that the 15-year-old victim was attacked at a hostel in the boarding school at 02:00 local time and that two other students were also physically assaulted.
Other students say they sought help from the matron, knocking on her door several times -but she did not respond until three hours later, the paper says.
When she eventually emerged the matron gave the girl, who was described as "bleeding and looking weak and too traumatised to talk", first aid and then called for transport to take her to hospital.
The Daily Nation quotes a student as saying:
“Three men entered the cubicle shared by four girls. One girl managed to escape unhurt. The men then attempted to rape two other girls but they escaped, although they were beaten. One attacker managed to rape one of the girls."
Students told the paper that teachers dismissed the rape claim and asked the girls to be calm and "not make up " stories.
Other pupils said the victim had been offered a scholarship in exchange of her silence on the incident.
The school, which has not officially commented on the incident, has since been closed for a week and students sent at home.
Eight months ago a fire in a dormitory at the same school killed nine students after a suspected arson attack by a group of students.
Mozambique police 'kill jihadists'
Police in Mozambique say they have killed nine insurgents following the recent beheading of 10 people.
The suspects were shot dead in a dense bush near the northern villages where the decapitations took place.
Another person was beheaded the day before the insurgents were killed.
An Islamist group, known locally as al-Shabab or al-Sunna, has carried out a number of attacks in northern Mozambique in recent months.
The authorities say more than 300 people suspected of having links to the group have been arrested since October last year.
