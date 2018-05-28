Africa Live: Rwanda defends Arsenal sponsorship deal

Relatives of Ethiopia’s opposition figure Andargachew Tsige have gathered at his parents' house in Bole neighbourhood in the capital, Addis Ababa, in anticipation of his release.

Supporters are also present wearing shirts on which images of Mr Andargachew, who also holds British citizenship, are printed.

Officials from the British embassy are talking to him in Kality Prison on the eastern outskirts of Addis Ababa. He was sentenced to death in 2009.

There were reports that Mr Andargachew was expected to be released today.

