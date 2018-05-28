Africa Live: Rwanda defends Arsenal sponsorship deal
Anxious wait for Andargachew Tsige's release
Kalkidan Yibeltal
BBC Amharic Service, Addis Ababa
Relatives of Ethiopia’s opposition figure Andargachew Tsige have gathered at his parents' house in Bole neighbourhood in the capital, Addis Ababa, in anticipation of his release.
Supporters are also present wearing shirts on which images of Mr Andargachew, who also holds British citizenship, are printed.
Officials from the British embassy are talking to him in Kality Prison on the eastern outskirts of Addis Ababa. He was sentenced to death in 2009.
There were reports that Mr Andargachew was expected to be released today.
Girl, nine, shot and killed outside SA school
A nine-year-old girl has been shot dead in what local media are calling a "botched hijacking" outside a school in South Africa.
The incident took place outside Marklands Secondary School in Shallcross, south of Durban, in KwaZulu Natal, on Monday morning.
It is unclear exactly who fired the fatal shot.
One of the alleged hijackers is also reported to have died, apparently after they lost control of the car.
Hijacking is a major issue in South Africa. In 2016, an average of 1,416 vehicles were hijacked every month - equating to one every 32 minutes, according to Wheels24.com.
Malawi VP says corruption has reached 'embarrassing levels'
Malawi's vice-president has lashed out at corruption in the country - saying it had reached "embarrassing levels".
Saulos Chilima told crowds in central Malawi that people within his own party, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), were responsible, according to the Nyasa Times.
Malawi has long struggled with corruption. Transparency International - which awards points from 0 to 100, with 0 being highly corrupt - gave Malawi just 32 points in 2017.
However, Mr Chilima's comments are being seen in the context of elections next year.
President Peter Mutharika, 79, has already indicated he wants to run again, but others want the younger Mr Chilima as the DPP candidate.
Macron: Malian 'spiderman' to become French citizen
The Malian migrant who scaled the front of a Paris building to save a young boy hanging from a balcony will be made a French citizen, President Emmanuel Macron said.
Mamoudou Gassama, 22, was personally thanked by the President and was given a medal for courage.
Mr Macron also said he would also be made a fireman.
President Macron invited Mr Gassama to the Elysee Palace on 28 May after a video of the Malian's dramatic rescue of the child went viral on social media.
The Facebook video showed Mr Gassama, who is an undocumented migrant, scaling a building in less than a minute.
He pulled himself from balcony to balcony before grabbing the child as a neighbour tried to hold the four-year-old from an adjoining flat.
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo his heroism and referred to Mr Gassama as the "Spiderman of the 18th", in reference to the Paris district where the rescue took place.
'Air seller' arrested in Kenyan corruption probe
A woman dubbed an "air supplier" by Kenyan media has been arrested just days after it was revealed she received 59m Kenyan shillings ( $586,000; £440,000) from a government agency - but failed to produce anything in return.
Ann Wambere Ngirita was arrested along with three of her family members as part of an investigation into a corruption scandal which has hit National Youth Service - an initiative by the government to train youths on life and business skills.
According to local meida, 17 people have been arrested in total and are expected to be prosecuted over the loss of 9bn Kenyan shillings ($88m) to so-called ghost suppliers.
Ms Ngirita had been contracted to supply canned beef, pineapples, beans, biscuits and hammers which she did not deliver.
She says she subcontracted another unnamed individual and does not know if anything was sent to the government in return, or the final cost.
What's more, she claims that all she had to do to become a supplier was to walk into NYS' office and ask an officer to make her one, despite not having any premises for her business.
South Sudan officials blacklisted
The United States has released an additional list of six South Sudanese officials it accuses of being complicit in the country's civil war.
The six - who include the defence and information ministers, a former military chief, and a state governor - obstructed peace efforts and hampered aid distribution, the US says.
A draft resolution being placed before the UN Security Council aims to extend sanctions on South Sudan for a further year.
The Security Council is expected to vote on the proposal on Thursday.
South Sudan's foreign affairs spokesman, Mawien Makol, said blacklisting individuals and imposing sanctions was not the solution.
Uganda denies Ebola oubreak
Uganda's Ministry of Health has denied reports of an Ebola outbreak in the country, privately-owned Daily Monitor reports, quoting the minister in charge.
Sarah Opendi said: "We would like to inform the public that there is no Ebola outbreak in [central] Mubende district or any other part of the country.”
She added a 35-year-old man who was admitted to hospital in the western Uganda region of Kakumiro two days ago suffering from a high fever and vomiting had died.
The minister said the patient was suffering from Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, not Ebola.
Local NTV station has shared a video of her statement:
Samples were reportedly taken from the deceased body and were sent to the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI), The Daily Monitor reports.
“The attendants of the deceased who included his expectant wife and four others were immediately quarantined and they are closely being monitored. To mitigate any possible exposure from contact with the suspect, all material used by the deceased, including a trolley and beddings used by the deceased were burnt,” Ms Opendi said.
According to the latest figured by the World Health of Organization, 56 cases of haemorrhagic fever have been recorded in the current outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, including 35 confirmed, 13 probable and 8 suspected cases.
There have been 27 deaths so far, with three deaths confirmed as Ebola since the DR Congo outbreak was reported on 8 May.
Rwanda defends Arsenal sponsorship deal
Rwanda has defended its decision to spend "millions" on an advertising deal with UK football club Arsenal after it came in for heavy criticism.
Visit Rwanda, the country's official tourism authority, will have its logo emblazoned across players' sleeves next season, in the hope it will bring more tourists to the East African nation.
However, the deal raised eyebrows, especially in light of the fact the country still relies on foreign aid for a significant percentage of its budget.
British newspaper The Daily Mail claimed it had cost £30m ($40m) - almost half the amount the UK spends in aid in the country each year.
"If this isn't a perfect own goal for foreign aid, I don't know what is. It serves to expose the complete idiocy this system is based on," Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen told the newspaper.
Meanwhile, questions were also raised in the Dutch parliament.
But Rwanda's tourism authority has come out in defence of the deal.
In a statement released on its website, it argued it was part of a larger drive to increase the revenue Rwanda gets each year.
