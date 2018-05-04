Africa Live this week: Court halts Tanzania's 'blogging fees' rule
Summary
- Relief for Tanzania bloggers as new rules are halted
- Promising South African footballer dies
- Mozambique leader calls for calm after Dhlakama's death
- SA gangs burn lorries blocking motorway
- Zimbabwe 'to charge $50,000' to grow cannabis
- SA woman's murderer 'devil in disguise'
- Nigeria bans all codeine cough syrup
- Deadly attack on Libyan election HQ
- Zimbabwe opposition vows to expel Chinese investors
- Nigerian doctors working in the UK 'doubles'
- Deadly church attack in CAR
And we leave you with this picture of a man riding his bicycle leisurely past graffiti in the Tunisia's resort island of Djerba. It's one of our favourite pictures this week.
Zimbabwe's ruling party launches election campaign
Zimbabwe’s governing Zanu-PF party launched its general election campaign today in the capital, Harare, ahead of polls which must be held by 21 August.
Party leader Emmerson Mnangagwa said if elected he will fight corruption, create jobs and steer Zimbabwe towards rejoining the international community.
Thousands of party supporters attended the launch and outside banners and billboards have been erected.
It is Mr Mngangwa's first election.
He was installed as leader of the governing Zanu-PF party - and de facto president - last year after then-President Robert Mugabe was ousted by a military takeover.
The BBC's Zimbabwe reporter Shingai Nyoka says there is an expectation that the polls will give President Mnangagwa an opportunity to step out of his predecessor's shadow.
The focus is squarely on the economy, she adds.
"Promises made in previous Zanu-PF manifestos to create 2.2m jobs didn't materialise. Zimabweans now want more focused and believable pledges."
Key allies of Emmerson Mnangagwa lost to relative novices in Zanu-PF nominations.
The party's chairwoman Oppah Muchinguri lost to Joyce Bukuta Hamandishe.
Christopher Mutsvangwa, the former leader of the war veterans who led protests last year calling on Robert Mugabe to step down, was also defeated.
It is not clear why they lost, our colleague Shingai says, adding that perhaps the party is turning over a new leaf.
Africa needs to up its tech game, says Kenyan minister
Dickens Olewe
BBC Africa
The pace of technological development means that Africa often leapfrogs slightly older innovation to embrace the latest technology - fixed-line telephones and mobile phones are a good example.
Conversations about high-tech in Africa often throw up the words like "blockchain" and "artificial intelligence".
But these emerging technologies are causing some fears and concerns - recently the governor of Kenya's central bank called blockchain and Bitcoin a Ponzi scheme.
I spoke to Kenya's Minister of Information and Communications, Joseph Mucheru about AI, blockchain and other innovations:
A community library with a difference in Lusaka
A library in a deprived neighbourhood of Zambia's capital where many children are unable to go to school has become a haven for the more than 2,000 children who pass through its doors each week.
Lubuto Library, which is built in the traditional huts style in the shape of Insaka, is a beacon for education in an area with a high unemployment rate.
BBC Focus on Africa's Bola Mosuro visited Garden Township and met Daniel, a young boy who tells her life could have been different without the library.
SA footballer dies after lightning strike
A South African footballer has died two months after being struck by lightning while playing in a friendly game in March.
Top league side Maritzburg United confirmed the passing of 21-year-old Luyanda Ntshangase.
The club posted on its Facebook page about the "tragic" loss:
Correction 7 May 2018: This story has been amended to remove an incorrectly captioned photo
'Woman kills husband and cuts off his genitals'
Chris Ewokor
BBC Africa, Abuja
Reports from Lagos say a woman has killed her husband and cut off his genitals.
Local police say the woman also attempted to take her own life but her neighbours intervened to stop her.
Both husband and wife are believed to be lawyers.
Police say they were alerted to the incident by a phone call on Thursday morning.
A team of detectives was mobilised to the scene where they found a man lying on the bed in a pool of blood.
Investigations revealed the killer, suspected to be his wife, had ripped out the man’s intestines with a knife, and severed his genitals.
The suspect is now receiving treatment at hospital.
Lagos police spokesman Chike Oti said the couple's three-year marriage had been fraught with domestic violence.
BBC reporter wins Senegal's top arts prize
Our colleague Laeïla Adjovi has won Senegal's prestigious Grand Prix Léopold-Sédar-Senghor for her photoseries called "Malaïka Dotou Sankofa".
She describes her motivation and the character she brought to life:
She explains the meaning behind the character's name:
The images are accompanied by a poem:
She was presented with the award by President Macky Sall at the DAK'ART Biennale of Contemporary African Art in Dakar.
Yaya Touré to leave Manchester City
Ivorian midfielder Yaya Touré will leave the Premier League champions Manchester City at the end of the season.
The 34-year-old will make his final appearance against Brighton on Wednesday, his manager Pep Guardiola said.
Touré, who joined City from Barcelona for a fee of around £24m in 2010, signed a new one-year contract in June 2017.
"Yaya came here at the start of the journey," said Guardiola. "Where we are now is because of what he has done."
"We cannot forget the period from Roberto Mancini, and especially Manuel Pellegrini, Yaya was the key player.
"The Brighton game we will give him what he deserves, one of the most beautiful farewells a player can receive.
"All the game will we be focused on winning for Yaya, we are going to try to do it for him."
City host Brighton on 9 May before travelling to Southampton for the final game of the season.
Touré has made 229 Premier League appearances in his eight seasons at Etihad Stadium.
He has won three league titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups in his time at the club but has made just nine league appearances this season.
Madagascar opposition calls on government to resign
The main opposition party in Madagascar is calling on the government to resign a day after the High Court ruled parts of a new electoral law are unconstitutional.
Supporters of opposition politician Marc Ravalomanana, who served as president from 2002 until he was toppled in a 2009 coup, say the new laws were intended to stop him from running in an election due later this year.
A top official from the former leader's party told reporters: "The logical consequence of this decision is the resignation of the government."
Mr Ravalomanana's supporters have occupied a square in the capital, Antananarivo, for a fortnight.
On Thursday, the defence minister and the heads of the security forces urged the government and the opposition to resolve Madagascar's political crisis.
'Rescue operation at SA mine site halted'
A journalist with South Africa's news site eNCA has been tweeting about the aftermath of a tremor that hit the Sibanye Stillwater mine where three miners are trapped after an earthquake yesterday.
Erin Bates says the mine authorities have evacuated the rescuers.
But the body of one of the four miners who died is still underground, she adds:
'ATM pharmacy' launches in South Africa
A ground-breaking innovation in South Africa aims to drastically reduce waiting times for patients in need of medication for chronic illnesses.
The “ATM pharmacy”, as it’s been nicknamed by users, opened recently and is already proving popular.
Our colleagues have been to see how it works:
Video journalist: Christian Parkinson
Tremor hits SA mine site
A South African news site has tweeted that two tremors have hit a gold mine where three miners remain trapped after an earthquake on Thursday.
Rescue operations are still ongoing at the site but there hasn't been any report of the impact the tremors have had.
We reported earlier that four miners died after Thursday's earthquake caused a cave-in.
They were among 10 rescued from Sibanye-Stillwater's Masakhane mine, west of Johannesburg.
South Africa is a leading gold producer, but the industry has often been accused of a poor safety record.
Condé defends Bolloré port contract
Guinea's leader Alpha Condé wants to file a complaint against French investigators he accuses of “slanderous denunciation”, news agency Reuters reports.
The investigators are looking into allegations French billionaire Vincent Bolloré’s advertising agency - a subsidiary of his eponymous company - provided discounted communications advice to President Condé and Togolese President Faure Gnassingbé during elections in 2009 and 2010.
In return, the Bolloré Africa Logistics company was allegedly given licences to operate container ports in Conakry and Lomé.
All parties deny the allegations.
Mr Condé told news agency Reuters: "We have all the evidence proving that I did nothing except defend the interests of Guinea.”
He said he welcomed opposition calls for a parliamentary inquiry into how Bolloré obtained the concession to run the main port in Conakry.
Two rival firms have taken the Bolloré Group to court over the port contracts.
Mr Condé says France’s Getma International, whose contract was cancelled in favor of Bolloré, had not respected its contractual obligations.
Asbel Kiprop: Former Olympic champion tipped off about doping visit
Former Olympic 1500m champion Asbel Kiprop was tipped off by a doping control officer about a drugs test, but officials deny he was asked for money.
The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) confirmed the Kenyan, 28, tested positive for EPO after an out-of-competition test in November 2017.
The three-time world champion alleged his sample "turned positive" because he did not give the testers enough money.
That is rejected by the AIU, which said his sample was not tampered with.
However, the independent body which manages all doping-related matters for athletics said it is "extremely disappointing" Kiprop was provided with advance notice of the testing.
A tribunal will determine whether this has any effect on the case against the athlete.
Kiprop denied he has doped and said he paid the testers an unspecified amount of money via an electronic transfer and did not consider it untoward.
"At that time I did not see the money as an inducement or bribe," he said.
"I gave it in good faith thinking they may have some need known to them."
Why Nigerians are enjoying 'staycations'
One of the ways Nigeria has attempted to diversify its economy is by bolstering tourism.
Local travel operators are seeing an increasing number of Nigerians embracing holidays at home - even in urban areas.
The BBC's Ijeoma Ndukwe speaks to holiday-goers in Nigeria's commercial capital, Lagos.
Tanzania court halts new blogging laws
The High Court of Tanzania has halted the implementation of new rules by the government requiring bloggers to pay $920 (£660) for the privilege of posting content online.
The new regulations were due to come into effect today. The court says it will explain on 10 May why it has issued the injunction.
A news site has tweeted the court document:
The application to oppose the regulations was made by human rights organisations, the media and popular Tanzanian blogging site Jamii Forums.
Tanzania's government says the regulations will protect the East African nation from "lies" being spread online. Critics see it as a way of muzzling freedom of expression.
Overcrowded migrant centre is 'inhumane' - MSF
BBC World Service
The aid organisation MSF says that hundreds of migrants and refugees - including women and children - are being held in a dangerously overcrowded detention centre in Libya.
MSF says that many have been held for more than five months in the port city of Zuwara in western Libya.
The group says that they are kept in inhumane conditions without adequate food or water.
It says that more than 500 people have been detained in the past two weeks alone, far exceeding the centre's capacity.
Burundi to ban BBC and VOA broadcasts
Burundi's government says BBC and VOA broadcasts will be banned for six months from 7 May for "falling short of laws governing the press" and "breaching professional ethics".
It accuses the BBC failed to challenge a Burundian activist interviewed on its French service.
The BBC broadcasts to Burundi on FM relay stations and on two local partner stations.
A local news site has tweeted a copy of the statement:
The country is gearing up for a referendum vote on 17 May, which could extend the rule of President Pierre Nkurunziza until 2034.
Human Rights Watch says Burundi government forces and members of the ruling party have killed, beaten and intimidated people they regard as opponents of the poll.
The US State Department recently said the vote could hurt Burundi's democratic institutions.
A number of private radio stations have been destroyed and shut down in Burundi during a political crisis which began in 2015, when President Nkurunziza won a controversial third term in office.
Since then, nearly 430,000 people, including opposition politicians, have fled Burundi.
Four Kenyans killed in al-Shabab attack
Authorities in Kenya say four people were killed on Thursday night by al-Shabab militants in a quarry in the northern border town of Mandera, news agency AFP reports.
The assailants shot and hacked the victims who are said to be non-Muslims.
The regional police boss Mohamud Saleh said an operation had been launched to pursue the attackers.
"We suspect al-Shabab and we are pursuing them," he is quoted as saying.
A police source told AFP that 10 assailants took part in the attack, adding they "opened fire indiscriminately at the workers" in the quarry.
The source said several others were injured.
The national police boss Charles Owino said security services had information about an impending attack and had beefed up security but "no-one knew exactly where".
The report says that the militants are now believed to have crossed the border into neighbouring Somalia.
Al-Shabab militants have attacked the Mandera several times, a situation that is forcing residents - mostly-non Muslims - to flee the area.
Mozambique leader calls for calm after Dhlakama's death
BBC World Service
The president of Mozambique has urged people to do everything they can to keep the peace process on track, following the death of the opposition leader Afonso Dhlakama.
President Filipe Nyusi said Mr Dhlakama had been working hard to restore peace between his movement Renamo and Mozambique's government.
Hundreds of armed Renamo supporters remain in the bush, where Mr Dhlakama lived for several years prior to his death on Thursday.
Analysts say it is unclear what will happen to them now, as power was concentrated in the hands of Mr Dhlakama.
Renamo fought a 15-year civil war against the government which ended in 1992.
Madagascar U-turn on 'unconstitutional' election law
BBC World Service
Madagascar's highest court has revoked parts of a new electoral law that has seen opposition activists take to the streets.
It has ruled that the revision of electoral lists and the length of campaigns prescribed in the law are unconstitutional.
Opposition MPs and their supporters accuse President Hery Rajaonarimampianina of manipulating the electoral law to his advantage.
They've occupied a square in the capital, Antananarivo, for a fortnight.
On Thursday, the defence minister and the heads of the security forces urged the government and the opposition to resolve Madagascar's political crisis.
Kagame calls for change at Arsenal
Fans of English football club Arsenal are still reeling from last night's defeat in the Europa Cup semi-final.
Supporters had hoped that the team would make it to the final and hopefully win the trophy as a perfect send-off to long-serving coach Arsene Wenger, who is leaving at the end of the season after two decades.
Rwanda's President Paul Kagame, who is an ardent Arsenal fan, tweets that the loss was an unfortunate end to Wenger's time at the club:
Mr Kagame was among supporters calling for Mr Wenger to be replaced at the club.
He added that he hopes that the club will soon return to its glory days:
Mozambique opposition leader Dhlakama dies
Mozambique's main opposition Renamo party said on Thursday evening that its long-serving leader, Afonso Dhlakama, has died of a heart attack. He was 65.
Mr Dhlakama led Renamo during a 15-year rebellion against the Mozambican government, which ended in 1992.
He was supported by white-led governments in South Africa and what was then Rhodesia.
Renamo was accused of mass killings, mutilations and the use of child soldiers.
After the end of the civil war, Renamo became Mozambique's main opposition party.
Its supporters continued to periodically clash with government forces.
Former BBC journalist Zenaiado Machado says Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi has called Afonso Dhlakama's death "a very bad moment".
The two leaders had recently held meetings and Mr Dhlakama was seen as having a key role in Mozambique's developing peace process.
"Mr Dhlakama's death and the unknown succession plan within Renamo will bring uncertainty," says Zenaida Machado, now a Mozambique specialist at Human Rights Watch.
"It raises critical questions about the next Renamo leader's ability to control hundreds of armed men in the bush and negotiate a long-lasting peace deal with the government."
She says Mr Dhlakama will be remembered for challenging the abuses of the governing Frelimo party, but also for allowing his own forces to commit serious human rights violations with impunity.
Read more:
Four miners die, six trapped in SA
Four miners who were trapped after an earthquake on Thursday in Masakhane gold mine, west of the main city of Johannesburg, have died, News 24 reports quoting the mine spokesman.
The victims were part of a group of 13 miners working when a seismic movement struck causing a cave-in, news agency Reuters reports.
Mine spokesperson James Wellsted said five other mine workers were admitted to hospital and are in a stable condition.
He added that six others remain trapped underground, saying: "We have located three of the six workers, but the other three are still uncounted for."
In February, 955 miners were trapped the Beatrix mine is in Welkom town, about 290km (180 miles) south-west of Johannesburg.
Wise words
Today's African proverb:
And we leave you with this picture from the streets of Lagos:
There's (not) only one Mo Salah
The Egyptian footballer Mo Salah is the man of the moment, having led Liverpool to the Champions League final.
But it turns out he is not unique, looks wise anyway.
Check out his lookalike in Cairo. You'll struggle to see the difference:
Mozambique rubbish dump victims to get cash
Jose Tembe
BBC Africa, Maputo
The Mozambican government says it has made around $525,000 (£386,190) available for the victims of the rubbish dump that collapsed in the capital, Maputo, in February, killing 17 people.
The pile of waste, some 15m (49ft) high, gave way in heavy rains. The dump was home to some of the city's poorest residents, who build makeshift camps amid the rubbish.
Maputo mayor David Simango said each of the 270 families living in temporary camps will be given $2,000 so that they can rent accommodation for 12 months while the government builds houses for them about 25km (15.5 miles) north of the city.
Mr Simango made the announcement while visiting one of the two temporary makeshift camps where the families are living.
Buhari forced to stopover in London
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has been forced to make a "technical stop-over" in London after meeting US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday, his spokesman Garba Shehu has said.
"The big jet is under repair. So, the president is using a small plane and there is a limit to the distance the small plane can cover," he told AFP.
"The technical stop-over I talked about is that the journey from US to Abuja is broken into two," Mr Shehu added.
Last year, Mr Buhari, 75, spent months in the UK receiving treatment for an unspecified illness.
Meanwhile, Nigeria's ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has accused Mr Buhari of a "mediocre performance" when he met Mr Trump.
“For whatever the meeting was worth, President Buhari again bungled another opportunity to self-redeem. No wonder President Trump ordered him in a rather condescending manner to go back home and stop the killings going on in Nigeria!," Mr Obasanjo was quoted in a statement issued by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi.
Mr Obasanjo backed Mr Buhari in his bid for the presidency in 2015, but has refused to endorse him for a second term in elections due in February.
Mr Obasanjo's statement said only three things came out of the meeting between Mr Buhari and Mr Trump:
* The US will continue to purchase less crude oil from Nigeria "and there is nothing Nigeria under Buhari can do" about it
* The US will export agricultural products to Nigeria "and Buhari’s government will encourage that"
* All the killings taking place in Nigeria by herdsmen are being done by expatriates trained by ex-Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi "and no Nigerian is to blame and Buhari cannot do anything to stop it".
Mr Buhari has not responded to Mr Obasanjo's criticism.
Kenya appoints new coach
Frenchman Sebastien Migne has been appointed as the new football coach of Kenya's national team on a three-year deal.
The 45-year-old replaces Belgian Paul Put who stepped down for personal reasons in February after just three months in the job.
Migne quit as coach of Congo-Brazzaville at the end of March after a year in charge of the Red Devils.
His first major task will be to lead the Harambee starts to the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year.
Read more on BBC Sport.
Athletics South Africa to challenge testosterone rule
Athletics South Africa has said it will challenge the new rules of the world athletics governing body, IAAF, on testosterone levels in female athletes.
The changes mean some female runners with naturally high testosterone levels will have to race against men or take medication if they wish to compete.
South African Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya could be affected.
In a statement, Athletics South Africa said it will challenge the new regulations because "we have found them to be skewed".
If the IAAF failed to drop the rule, it will take its case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Athletics South Africa said.
It referred to the case of Indian 100m and 200m runner Dutee Chand, who went through her own legal battle against the IAAF and won.
The landmark ruling questioned the validity of so-called gender tests around naturally high testosterone levels in female athletes.
Athletics South Africa added that it "once again takes the opportunity to re-affirm our support for all our athletes who may be affected by this new ruling".
Warning of food crisis in Sahel
BBC World Service
Three United Nations agencies have launched a joint appeal for financial aid to tackle the food crisis in the Sahel region of Africa.
The Food and Agriculture Organisation, the United Nations Children's Fund and the World Food Programme want to raise more than $600m (£450m) for the six countries affected.
About five-million people are facing food shortages, with drought conditions exacerbating the impact of armed conflict and migration.
The agencies say conditions this year during the lean months from April to September are likely to be the toughest in the Sahel for four years.
Flamboyant Nigerian senator refused bail
Ahmed Ambali
BBC Yoruba, Lagos
A magistrate court has refused to give bail to flamboyant Nigerian senator Dino Melaye, orderig that he should remain in police custody for 38 days.
Mr Melaye was arraigned in court on a range of charges, including gun-running and kidnapping. He denies the charges.
A media aide of the senator told BBC Yoruba that as law abiding citizens,’’we accept the judgement", handed down by the court in Lokoja city in Kogi State, north-central Nigeria.
The judgement was, however, "orchestrated by powers that be’" and God would intervene to give ‘’victory to the senator,’ he added.
The court handed down its ruling in Lokoja city in north-central Nigeria's Kogi State.
Two suspects in police custody have alleged that the senator was their financier, and had supplied them with weapons to cause mayhem in Kogi State.
Mr Melaye has dismissed the allegations as being part of a campaign to end his political career.
See earlier post: Melaye wheeled to court
Visit the BBC Yoruba news site here
Nigerian cough syrup factories raided
Nigerian authorities say they have raided four pharmaceutical companies and found signs they were producing more codeine cough syrup than they were allowed.
It follows a BBC Pidgin and BBC Africa Eye investigation showing that the syrup was being sold on the black market, and young Nigerians were getting high on it.
After the documentary was aired, Nigeria has announced a ban on the production and import of cough syrup containing codeine.
Three rhinos killed in Kenya
Two black rhino adults and one calf were killed in Kenya's famous Meru National Park last night, according to a tourism ministry spokesman.
Security teams reacted swiftly after hearing gunshots at around 6.30pm local time, and laid ambushes at strategic points until the morning, but they failed to arrest the poachers, Mulei Muia said.
The bodies of the animals were found with the horns missing, he added.
In traditional Chinese medicine, rhino horn is sold as a cure to everything from cancer to impotence.
The horn is a more valuable than cocaine, heroin or gold - and can fetch between $25,000 and $60,000 per kilo.
Woman's murderer 'devil in disguise'
A court in South Africa has sentenced a forex trader to 32 years in prison for murdering his ex-girlfriend by stabbing her and then trying to conceal his crime by burning her body.
Judge Peet Johnson described Sandile Mantsoe, 28, as a "devil in disguise" for murdering Karabo Mokoena, 23.
"She died on behalf of abused women. Abused women need to know they can be protected from the likes of you," the judge was quoted by the local IOL news site as saying.
Mantsoe was arrested after the charred remains of Mokoena was found in a shallow grave near a suburb of the main city, Johannesburg, in April 2017.
Ms Mokoena's murder sparked outrage in South Africa, where femicides are around five times higher than the global average.
It also led to online accounts of physical and sexual abuse by men using the hashtag "MenAreTrash".
Mantsoe ran the company Trillion Dollar Legacy and was described in a video posted on You Tube as the "Moses of financial freedom", but his critics accused him of operating a bogus investment firm which conned people out of their hard-earned cash.
Cambridge Analytica's closure leaves unanswered questions in Africa
Larry Madowo
BBC Africa Business Editor
Cambridge Analytica, the political consultancy at the centre of the Facebook data-sharing scandal, is shutting down, leaving many questions about its involvement in Kenya and Nigeria.
While regulators and lawmakers in the US and UK have scrutinised the company’s work concering data protection and privacy regulations, nothing has been forthcoming from Africa.
We may never know the extent of Cambridge Analytica's work in Africa, and if it broke any laws.
Here's a reminder of the accusations:
In Kenya
Executives bragged in a secret recording by Channel 4 News that they had run President Uhuru Kenyatta’s campaigns in 2013 and 2017 - saying they had "staged the whole thing".
The firm is accused of being behind a deeply divisive campaign that exploited ethnic tensions to manipulate voters.
Cambridge Analytica has not commented but Mr Kenyatta's Jubilee Party has downplayed the impact of the group, saying it only employed the company's parent company, SCL, to help with branding.
In Nigeria
SCL reportedly worked for former President Goodluck Jonathan’s losing 2015 re-election campaign, using Israeli computer hackers to find dirt on his opponent Muhammadu Buhari.
SCL told the Guardian it had only provided “advertising and marketing services in support of the Goodluck Jonathan campaign”.
South African miners get lung disease payout
South African gold producers have signed an historic settlement to compensate tens of thousands of miners who contracted lung disease while working underground.
The agreement - which must still be approved by the Johannesburg High Court - concludes what's believed to be South Africa's biggest ever class action case.
Lawyers representing the current and former miners said the companies had failed to protect them from silicosis and tuberculosis caused by breathing in silica-laden dust.
Most of the miners who contracted lung disease while working underground have been unable to work for many years, dependent on government grants for a living.
The companies, including Anglo American, AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields and Harmony Gold, had already set aside almost $400m (£294m) in provision for the settlement.
Nigeria codeine cough syrup ban 'boosts black market'
Adejuwon Soyinka
BBC Pidgin editor, Lagos
“Do you know what you have done?” asked Sola Oyekanmi frantically. ‘The street price of codeine cough syrup has shot up to 5,000 naira ($14; £10)!”
Just a month ago, drug dealers were selling codeine cough syrup on the street for up to 3,000 naira. The dark addictive syrup has turned to gold.
“You need to understand that the ban on codeine cough syrup is already driving up the price in the black market,” explained Oyekanmi, a Lagos based media executive with ears on the street.
“I can assure you, by next week, the price will be even higher.”
Nigeria's government announced the ban less than 24 hours after BBC Pidgin's and Africa Eye’s undercover documentary Sweet Sweet Codeine exposed damning evidence that some people in the pharmaceutical industry were illegally selling the opioid syrup direct to the black market, contributing to a severe addiction crisis in the country.
The health ministry said the BBC documentary had nothing to do with the decision. Yet, the prospect of a ban had not been raised by the ministry before.
The Nigerian Senate estimates three million bottles of codeine syrup are being drunk a day in just two states. Thousands of addicts could soon lose their fix. What will happen to these vulnerable people?
BBC Yoruba colleague Yemisi Oyedepo says in her neighbourhood of Isolo in the commercial capital, Lagos, concerns are high.
“These people are not going to stop even if pharmaceutical companies stop producing the product, they will continue to patronise existing producers of unlicensed cough syrup,” she said.