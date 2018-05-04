Africa Live this week: Court halts Tanzania's 'blogging fees' rule

Zimbabwe’s governing Zanu-PF party launched its general election campaign today in the capital, Harare, ahead of polls which must be held by 21 August.

Party leader Emmerson Mnangagwa said if elected he will fight corruption, create jobs and steer Zimbabwe towards rejoining the international community.

Thousands of party supporters attended the launch and outside banners and billboards have been erected.

Shingai Nyoka/BBC

It is Mr Mngangwa's first election.

He was installed as leader of the governing Zanu-PF party - and de facto president - last year after then-President Robert Mugabe was ousted by a military takeover.

The BBC's Zimbabwe reporter Shingai Nyoka says there is an expectation that the polls will give President Mnangagwa an opportunity to step out of his predecessor's shadow.

The focus is squarely on the economy, she adds.

"Promises made in previous Zanu-PF manifestos to create 2.2m jobs didn't materialise. Zimabweans now want more focused and believable pledges."

Key allies of Emmerson Mnangagwa lost to relative novices in Zanu-PF nominations.

The party's chairwoman Oppah Muchinguri lost to Joyce Bukuta Hamandishe.

Christopher Mutsvangwa, the former leader of the war veterans who led protests last year calling on Robert Mugabe to step down, was also defeated.

It is not clear why they lost, our colleague Shingai says, adding that perhaps the party is turning over a new leaf.