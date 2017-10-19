Africa highlights: Nivea in racism row over skin-lightening cream
Ivory Coast blanket 'pork ban' rumours are false
Rumours circulating today of a swine flu outbreak sweeping Ivory Coast resulting in a nationwide ban on the sale of pork products are not true.
Our colleague in the capital Abidjan, Tamasin Ford, checked the story out for us and found piggery owners and meat packers have been on edge.
"I was very surprised when I saw that news this morning. Everyone started calling me about it. It's not true," said the marketing manager of one of the biggest meat manufacturers in Ivory Coast.
It turns out there is an outbreak but it only affects the northern city of Ferkessedougou, and the government issued a press release yesterday (below, in French) which says the sale, consumption and movement of pigs in "the affected area" has been banned.
Chad newspaper editor detained after arms plane story
Alex Duval Smith
BBC Africa, Dakar
An editor in Chad has been detained by police after his newspaper published a story about an aircraft suspected of having flown arms to Syria.
Juda Allahondoum, editor of Le Visionnaire, was detained on Tuesday by police in the capital N'Djamena and is still waiting to be questioned.
The authorities have not given a reason for his arrest but colleagues point to an article about an Airbus 340 the newspaper claims was repainted in the style of Syrian Arab Airlines.
The scandal first emerged last month in the US specialist aviation media which said the aircraft had been spotted in Damascus and the US authorities suspect it could be being used to ferry arms to Syria.
In the wake of the revelations, aviation minister Haawa Acyl sacked Chad's head and deputy head of civil aviation before being dismissed herself by President Idriss Deby on 27 September.
The story spread more widely last month after people tried to understand why the Trump administration had included Chad in the controversial US travel ban, alongside Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria and Venezuela.
Chad is generally viewed as a US counter-terrorism ally for having deployed troops against Boko Haram and al-Qaeda.
Since Chad was included in the ban list on 24 September, Mr Deby made what some people see as a retaliatory gesture by calling home hundreds of troops who had been sent to fight Boko Haram in Niger.
He needn't have bothered. The travel ban was due to come into effect yesterday but was blocked by two US federal judges.
Algerian journalist accused of being a spy
The family of Algerian journalist Said Chitour has been desperately trying to secure his release since he was arrested on espionage charges.
On 5 June, as Chitour was returning from a trip to Spain, he was arrested by the intelligence services and taken to El Harrach, the main prison in Algiers.
He is accused of giving sensitive information about Algeria to foreign officials, a charge he denies.
If he is found guilty he could face up to 25 years behind bars.
The campaign group Reporters Without Borders said it was "appalled" by the way he has been treated and has called for his immediate release.
The government has not responded to repeated requests for comment.
Read more about Chitour's case from the BBC's Lucy Ash, who has worked with him.
'I monitor Congo's deadliest volcano'
Celestin Mahinda and his team of scientists constantly monitor the Nyiragongo volcano in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
Based in the nearby town of Goma, they have saved lives by warning local communities of impending eruptions.
He describes the volcano as being "like a sick person" which his team has to monitor every four minutes.
He is now like a celebrity in the local area and residents worry that if he leaves they will be in danger from an unexpected eruption.
The authorities are now trying to make money from the volcano by encouraging tourists to visit it.
Our video shows the scale of the massive lava pool:
Uganda's reggae star-turned-MP to sue police over concert ban
Ugandan MP Robert Kyagulanyi, who made his name as reggae artist Bobi Wine, is suing the police chief of the capital Kampala for loss of earnings, after the force banned his concerts.
Mr Kyagulanyi says he has lost revenue to the tune of 300m Shillings ($82,000; £62,200) since police banned his concerts earlier this month over security concerns.
A lawyer for Mr Kyagulanyi confirmed to NTV Uganda that the case is being taken to the high court, saying his client has "rights of movement" and a "right to work and earn a living":
Nigerian police arrest four over kidnapped missionaries
Stephanie Hegarty
BBC Africa, Lagos
Four people have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of four British people in southern Nigeria.
The four Britons who were taken last Friday were Christian missionaries providing free medical services in the rural town of Enekorogha.
According to local leaders the four suspects were apprehended by villagers at different points over the last six days, before being given up to the police.
The community chairman of Enekorogha town, Michael Ogobiri, told the BBC that villagers were searching the dense creeks and jungle to try to find the victims.
Police say the main suspects are a militant group called the Karowei.
There are many small armed groups in the oil-rich Niger Delta area who oppose government control over oil resources - and kidnappings by these groups are common.
Police believe this latest incident is a response to a surge in military operations against the militants.
Kidnapping by criminal gangs is also common in southern Nigeria. Earlier this year we heard from three victims:
France adds to fund for Libya
Rana Jawad
BBC North Africa correspondent, Tunis
France has contributed another over $1,058,000 (£802,487) to Libya’s Stabilisation Facility run by the United Nations.
It is a multi-country initiative that is rehabilitating the conflict-ridden country’s ailing infrastructure.
On the sidelines of the signing ceremony for the increased funding, in neighbouring Tunis, I spoke to the director of technical cooperation in Libya’s Ministry of Planning, Esam Garba, to find out more about Libya’s development priorities.
"We would like to renew the hope in Libya after the conflict and all the damage to infrastructure," he said.
Read more: Why is Libya so lawless?
Making African art affordable
Finding African art at an affordable price outside of the continent can be a challenge.
It's this frustration that prompted Ivorian entrepreneur Alice Gbelia who lives in the UK, to launch the website Ayok'a which has items priced from $40 (£30) upwards.
She tells Focus on Africa's Mayeni Jones why the principle of inclusivity is important to her:
Kenya sits in election limbo
Anne Soy
BBC Africa, Nairobi
Efforts to unlock the election stalemate in Kenya seem to have hit a snag.
The ruling Jubilee coalition says it is not going to participate in any talks.
President Uhuru Kenyatta remains on the campaign trail keen to take part in the fresh election on Thursday next week.
In a tweet, the president says, “There will be no sitting in boardrooms to negotiate and share government”.
“Kenyans have the right to decide who will be their president,” he adds.
But the electoral commission’s chairman, Wafula Chebukati, remains optimistic, even after announcing that it was difficult to guarantee a credible election.
He still hopes to get all the presidential candidates to a joint meeting. Similar attempts in the past failed.
Earlier in the day, the electoral commission chairman met with the opposition leader Raila Odinga.
Sources say Mr Odinga urged the commission to postpone next week’s election.
Mr Odinga has withdrawn his candidature and called for mass protests on election day.
A key member of the electoral commission told the BBC's Dickens Olewe that she had resigned and fled to the US.
The country is in limbo.
Nigerian air force fighter jets seek out gunmen
Ishaq Khalid
BBC Africa, Abuja
The Nigerian air force has deployed fighter jets to try to prevent the spread of violence after gunmen killed dozen of people in remote villages in central Nigeria.
More than 30 people were killed earlier this week in several villages in the Bassa area of Plateau state.
Most of those killed were sheltering in a primary school at the time of the attack.
Some have accused herdsmen of carrying out the attacks and believe them to be retaliation for the earlier killing of six herdsmen.
The Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has described the killings as madness and directed the armed forces to act swiftly.
Nigeria's Chief of Air Staff told the BBC that the deployment of the fighter jets and helicopters is to support ground troops and track the movement of gunmen who may be hiding in the mountainous area.
Plateau state is a scene of frequent deadly ethnic and religious violence as well as clashes between farmers and herders in the past - in which thousands of people have been killed.
Read more: Making sense of Nigeria's Fulani-farmer conflict.
What red peppers in Niger tell us about Boko Haram
There's good news for farmers in Niger - the government has removed a ban on the sale of the Diffa pepper.
It's being seen as a sign that the battle against Boko Haram militants is going well.
So, why was the chili pepper banned in the first place and what does it have to do with terrorism?
The BBC World Service Africa Editor, Mary Harper, explains why.
Nivea defends product against racism accusations
Cosmetics giant Nivea has responded to accusations of racism over its sale of skin-lightening creams to West Africa, but the German-owned company stopped short of an apology:
We've been asking our social media followers for their thoughts on the matter, and received a range of responses:
On Facebook, Abbey Ssebaggala - a Ugandan living in Egypt - says:
Namukale Nkonga in Lusaka, Zambia, says:
Anyi Okoro says:
Zoe Mnguni in Durban, South Africa, says:
South Africa football boss 'raped singer'
Nomsa Maseko
BBC Africa, Johannesburg
South African singer and ex-MP Jennifer Ferguson has accused the country's football boss Danny Jordaan, 66, of raping her nearly 24 years ago.
He "overpowered" her and "painfully" raped her in a hotel in Port Elizabeth city, she has alleged in a blog.
Mr Jordaan, who organised the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, has not yet responded to a request for comment.
Now living in Sweden, Ms Ferguson said she had been moved by the #MeToo campaign on social media to speak out.
She said the attack took place when she was "high and happy" following her unexpected nomination by Nelson Mandela's African National Congress (ANC) party to serve in South Africa's first democratically elected parliament in 1994.
Mr Jordaan, a prominent member of the ANC and president of the South African Football Association, came to her hotel suite after she had given a performance at a dinner.
Ms Ferguson said it was not her intention to "punish" the perpetrator, but to bring to light the truth which has been hidden through years of shame.
Read the full story on the BBC News website.
Kenyan opposition leader meets election body head
Anne Soy
BBC Africa, Nairobi
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga has held consultations with the chairman of the electoral commission, Wafula Chebukati.
Mr Chebukati confirmed through a tweet that the meeting took place. He said they discussed electoral matters.
He added that he looks forward to meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta.
A joint meeting will be held afterwards.
We reported earlier that Mr Kenyatta had turned down Mr Chebukati's request for the political leaders to meet today.
The opposition leader withdrew from next week’s presidential election and called for mass protests on the day of the poll.
To hear exclusive interviews with the key players in the election, listen to Dickens Olewe's BBC podcast.
'Prophet' says God has changed His mind about taking Mugabe's life
A pastor who had claimed God told him President Robert Mugabe would die on Tuesday has now said "God has changed His mind", Times Live reports.
The news site reports Pastor Phillip Muguzada as saying:
It's still the top trending story on the South African news site, reflecting the mixture of incredulity, mirth and confusion with which people people have reacted to the story.
Zimbabwean pastor Phillip Mugadza recently tried and failed in his bid to get the country's top court to throw out charges against him for prophesying that President Robert Mugabe, 93, would die on 17th October 2017.
The case would now return to the magistrates court, where Pastor Mugadza - the leader of The Remnant Church - has been charged with "causing offence to persons of a particular race and religion or alternatively causing criminal nuisance".
At the time of his arrest, his lawyer Gift Mtisi had told the BBC:
Pastor Mugadza's lawyers asked the Constitutional Court to throw out the charges on the grounds that they violated his right to free speech.
The prosecution alleges that the pastor insulted the Christian religion and African tradition by predicting Mr Mugabe's death.
Predicting the death of a leader is taboo, according to traditional beliefs.
One dead from Marburg outbreak in Uganda
Patience Atuhaire
BBC Africa, Kampala
The Ugandan Ministry of Health has just announced that one person has been confirmed dead from the hemorrhagic fever Marburg.
The viral disease presents with Ebola-like signs and symptoms, including pain in the joints, fever and bleeding.
The 50-year old woman died in Kween, eastern Uganda, on 17 October.
It is so far the only confirmed case, and there are no others under investigation at the moment, although the deceased is said to have nursed a brother who presented similar symptoms and died on 25 September.
The ministry has also announced an emergency hotline, for the public to call in case of any suspected cases.
In October 2014, there was a similar isolated case when a health worker died in Mpigi, south of the capital Kampala.
Uganda has had several outbreaks of Marburg and Ebola in the past, and has quite a good reputation for handling these outbreaks.
Yves Saint Laurent museum opens in Marrakech
A museum displaying the designer Yves Saint Laurent's creations has opened today in Marrakech, Morocco.
Vogue journalists Suzy Menkes gave a sneak preview of one of the exhibits earlier this week:
Menke says in Vogue magazine: "On one side are black outfits, the depth, texture and decoration of the fabrics creating a sense of shaded colour - while the area opposite is alive with colour and the African influences that the designer had deep in his soul, which could be traced back to his upbringing in Algeria, as well as his discovery of Marrakesh in 1966."
Marrakesh was loved by the French fashion designer who died in 2008.
His gardens, called the Majorelle Garden, is already a major tourist attraction in the city.
Mayor of Johannesburg: 'I'll deport illegal immigrants'
Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has told South Africa's Eyewitness News he wants to enforce the deportation of undocumented foreigners in the city by taking action in court.
Mr Mashaba criticised South Africa's home affairs ministry:
"We’re under chaos now, people are running all over the show with no documentation, so I want to bring back the rule of law.”
He said his lawyers will be launching a High Court application against Home Affairs Minister Ayanda Dlodlo next week.
Mr Mashaba wants to improve Johannesburg's central business district, and told Eyewitness News that he only has a duty to provide housing to people evicted from buildings in the area if they are South African nationals.
Read more: South Africa plans drive against illegal foreign workers.
Kenyan president 'snubs vote crisis meeting'
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta will not turn up at today's crisis meeting called by the chairman of the election board, Reuters news agency reports.
Yesterday election commission chairman Wafula Chebukati said it was hard to guarantee a credible vote on 26 October.
He demand that political leaders meet for talks.
Kenya's electoral commission (IEBC) set the meeting for 11:30GMT in Nairobi but then said it had been postponed to an unspecified date and time.
Last week, opposition leader Raila Odinga pulled out of the vote.
The Supreme Court annulled the result of the original 8 August poll, when current President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared winner, after finding irregularities and illegalities.
You can keep up-to-date with the intricacies of the election with Dickens Olewe's podcast Kenya Election Watch.
Couple jailed in Tunisia for kissing
BBC World Service
An appeal court in Tunis has upheld the public indecency conviction of a couple arrested in September for kissing in a car.
Nessim Ouadi, who is a French national, was also accused of refusing to obey police after they apprehended him and his Tunisian girlfriend.
The couple were given lighter sentences - four months for the man and two for the woman - than the original terms handed out at their October trial.
The case prompted widespread outrage on social media and triggered a debate in Tunisia over public morality and the role of the police.
The public prosecutor said the case had been misrepresented in the international press and that the couple had been naked and engaged in a sexual act when stopped.
New Nelson Mandela memoir launched
The new instalment of Nelson Mandela's autobiography, Long Walk to Freedom, has been released in Johannesburg.
Dare Not Linger tackles his five years as South Africa's president after the collapse of apartheid and gives his view of the country's first multi-racial elections in 1994.
Mr Mandela's unfinished handwritten draft of the book was completed by a successful South African novelist.
The title of the book is taken from the final sentence of Mr Mandela's celebrated autobiography Long Walk to Freedom, in which he wrote: "With freedom comes responsibilities, and I dare not linger, for my long walk is not ended."
Read more on the BBC News website.
Nivea racism row over skin-lightening cream
Cosmetics giant Nivea is under fire for marketing a skin lightening product in West Africa.
Billboards and TV adverts for the "natural fairness" moisturiser - starring former Miss Nigeria Omowunmi Akinnifesi - have appeared in Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon and Senegal.
Model and activist Munroe Bergdorf - who was recently fired from a L'Oreal campaign after speaking out against racism in the US - is among those who have criticised Nivea's TV advert, which she shared in full on her Instagram page:
While many are pointing out that the product isn't new, it has become a talking point on social media where people had also been quick to call out a "racist" Dove advert in recent weeks.
The Nigerian-American model featured in the Dove campaign, Lola Ogunyemi, has since spoken out and defended the advert saying it had been taken out of context.
Read more: Africa: Where black is not really beautiful.
Leaders meet to discuss conflict in Great Lakes region
Mary Harper
Africa editor, BBC World Service
Leaders from 12 African nations are due to meet in the Congolese capital, Brazzaville, for a two-day summit that will address some of the continent's most intractable problems.
The International Conference on the Great Lakes Region will discuss a diverse range of violent conflicts including those in the Central African Republic, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan.
Large amounts of money, resources and expertise have been spent without success attempting to resolve these crises in the past.
The group of political leaders - from Angola, Burundi, Central African Republic, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, Sudan, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia - has not met at summit level since June 2016.
Four killed in ongoing Togo protests
Laeila Adjovi
BBC Africa
Togo's opposition is defying a government ban on weekday protests by planning a second day of protests today.
Four people were shot dead - one of them a boy - in clashes yesterday between protesters and security forces in the country's two largest cities, Lomé and Sokodé.
It follows months of on-and-off demonstrations against the regime.
On Tuesday, clashes following the arrest of an imam caused the deaths of two soldiers and two civilians.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the government confirmed that imam Djobo Mohamed Allassani, the Sokodé representative for one of the main opposition parties, had been arrested for allegedly calling for violence and sedition.
Rights group Amnesty international says the human rights situation in Togo is deteriorating at a worrying pace.
Since mid-August, hundreds of thousands of people have demonstrated throughout Togo, to demand the return of the 1992 constitution - which included a limit of two presidential terms - and the end of a 50-year political dynasty.
Read more: Togo protests: Why are people marching against President Faure Gnassingbé?
HSBC could be investigated over South African money laundering
Andrew Harding
BBC News, Johannesburg
The British banking groups HSBC and Standard Chartered are likely to be investigated over new claims that they may have been used to launder money stolen from the South African state.
The British Finance Ministry has referred allegations, raised by the former cabinet minister and anti-apartheid activist, Lord Hain, to the Serious Fraud Office.
Lord Hain says whistleblowers have told him that hundreds of millions of dollars have been taken out of South Africa, illegally, via Hong Kong and Dubai.
He told BBC Newsday that he is bringing the issue up in the UK's House of Lords this morning.
“I have no evidence that they [the banks] were willing conduits," he said, adding that they could be that those banks may have been inadvertent conduits.
The money was allegedly stolen by South Africa's President Jacob Zuma and a wealthy business family, the Guptas.
Both Mr Zuma and the Guptas have denied any wrongdoing.
Standard Chartered said: "We are not able to comment on the details of client transactions, but can confirm that following an internal investigation accounts were closed by us in 2014." HSBC declined to comment.
Read more on the BBC News website.
