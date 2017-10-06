Africa highlights: Nigerians warned not to eat monkeys

Reuters Grace Mugabe is seen a possible successor to her husband

Zimbabwe’s First Lady Grace Mugabe has dressed down Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, once seen as President Robert Mugabe’s heir apparent - calling him nothing but an “employee”.

It is the latest in a row over allegations that he was poisoned by ice cream from Mrs Mugabe’s farm. It is not clear where the ice cream allegations came from as he never made the claim.

Mr Mnangagwa fell ill in August at a political rally led by President Mugabe and had to be airlifted to South Africa.

The governing Zanu-PF has been battling to contain tensions within the party between rival groups wanting to succeed the 93-year-old president.

The first lady, also seen as a possible successor to her husband, denied claims that she would be involved in such dirty politics.

"I can’t prepare one cup of an ice cream to kill Mnangagwa. Who is he? I am the wife of a president,” she is quoted as saying.

Her comments came as Mr Mnangagwa fought back against allegations that he lied about being poisoned.

"I never said I was poisoned in Gwanda but that I fell ill," the AFP news agency quotes him as saying on Thursday.

He accused the country’s other Vice-President, Phelekezela Mphoko, of "subjective falsehoods and mischievous perceptions".

"I have an impeccable history of unflinching loyalty to the party, and his excellency the president, comrade Robert Gabriel Mugabe and have never acted in a manner that undermines his authority or the stability of Zimbabwe."