Africa highlights: Mugabe being 'bewitched', Japanese troops land in South Sudan

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has told an audience that he considered referring the US to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for "post-election violence" following the election of Donald Trump.

It shows how far the ICC's reputation has fallen, BBC Monitoring's Africa Security Correspondent Tomi Oladipo says.

Earlier this year the ICC "terminated" charges against Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto and a co-accused radio journalist over post-election violence in 2007 in which more than 1,000 people were killed.

Similar charges against Mr Kenyatta were also dropped.

The ICC - which has only ever put African defendants on trial - is now facing the withdrawal of three African countries: South Africa, The Gambia and Burundi.

