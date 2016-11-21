Africa highlights: Mugabe being 'bewitched', Japanese troops land in South Sudan
Summary
- Zimbabwe's leader accuses rivals of trying to 'bewitch' him
- Japanese soldiers arrive in South Sudan on peace mission
- Kenyan Olympic official arrested over 'stolen kits'
- Outrage as pastor sprays followers in face with Doom repellent
- Top Nigerian judge pleads not guilty to money laundering
- Somali military court sentences to death Islamic State fighters
Live Reporting
By Dickens Olewe, Farouk Chothia and Lamine Konkobo
All times stated are UK
'I considered referring US to ICC after Trump win' - Kenyatta
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has told an audience that he considered referring the US to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for "post-election violence" following the election of Donald Trump.
It shows how far the ICC's reputation has fallen, BBC Monitoring's Africa Security Correspondent Tomi Oladipo says.
Earlier this year the ICC "terminated" charges against Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto and a co-accused radio journalist over post-election violence in 2007 in which more than 1,000 people were killed.
Similar charges against Mr Kenyatta were also dropped.
The ICC - which has only ever put African defendants on trial - is now facing the withdrawal of three African countries: South Africa, The Gambia and Burundi.
Shock at Ndiaye murder
Nadege Sinarinzi
BBC Africa, Dakar
Political organisations, religious leaders and members of Senegal’s civil society have all expressed their shock and outrage over the murder of one the country’s best-known politicians.
Fatoumata Ndiaye, deputy president of the economic and social commission, was killed on Saturday, allegedly by her driver.
Her son, who was alongside her at the time, remains in critical condition in hospital.
Ms Ndiaye’s driver has been arrested, but has not yet appeared in court.
Violent crime and murder are usually rare in this West African nation.
However earlier this month the killing of a taxi driver and a pharmacist led to demonstrations as protesters demanded better security and tougher sentences.
Some people have also called for the reinstatement of the death penalty, abolished in 2004.
Kenyan police raid home of top Olympic official
Abdinoor Aden
BBC Africa, Nairobi
Kenyan police say they have recovered hundreds of kits stolen from the Olympic team in Rio during a raid on the home of the vice-chairperson of National Olympic committee, Ben Ekumbo, and he has been arrested.
Local media say Mr Ekumbo hid under his bed after officers broke down the door following his refusal to open it.
Swimming and athletics gear were allegedly seized from the kitchen and rooms of his apartment in the capital, Nairobi.
Mr Ekumbo has previously denied any wrongdoing.
Here are some photos from the raid, with Mr Ekumbo wearing a cap:
In pictures: Magal festival in Touba
Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims descended on Senegal's holy city of Touba for the annual Magal festival over the weekend.
The Magal is a holy day for the Mouride sect, which overwhelmingly practises a moderate Sufi version of Islam, emphasising the power of hard work. It is marked by travel over long distances, feasting and expressions of brotherly love.
Rwandan genocide suspects in not guilty plea
Two Rwandans extradited from the Netherlands have denied in court that they took part in the 1994 genocide which left about 800,000 people dead, Reuters news agency reports.
Jean Baptiste Mugimba and Jean Claude Iyamuremye face charges of genocide, conspiracy to commit genocide, complicity in genocide, murder as a crime against humanity, extermination as a crime against humanity and the formation of criminal gang.
After pleading not guilty during a court appearance in the capital, Kigali, they asked for more time to prepare for their defence.
They will appear in court again on Tuesday, Reuters reports.
Zuma in 'difficult talks' with anti-apartheid stalwarts
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma has met anti-apartheid stalwarts who have become increasingly disillusioned with his leadership.
Many of them have called for his resignation as he finds himself at the centre of numerous corruption scandals, but Mr Zuma has ruled it out.
He was flanked at the meeting by senior officials of the governing African National Congress, including its secretary-general Gwede Mantashe.
Our reporter in South Africa's main city, Johannesburg, has been tweeting his comments:
The two sides have agreed to meet again on Friday.
Anti-apartheid stalwarts who attended the meeting included Frank Chikane, who was poisoned by the apartheid regime, and Barabara Masekela, who played a key role in the international campaign to end minority rule in South Africa.
Sierra Leone student charged over social media post bailed
A female student in Sierra Leone, Theresa Mbomaya, has been bailed after being arrested almost a week ago for allegedly forwarding a post on social media, a BBC reporter in the capital, Freetown, tweets:
Sierra Leone refugee murdered in London
Father-of-three Mohamed Kakay, 33, was stabbed to death in the Camberwell area of south London on Saturday morning, the London Evening Standard newspaper reports.
Mr Kakay fled conflict-wracked Sierra Leone in 1999 and claimed asylum in the UK.
He had just moved to London from Birmingham to work as a hotel porter.
His brother Joe Thomas told the Standard: “We’re shocked by this. My brother wasn’t a violent man."
What to do if you're sprayed with Doom
The manufacturer of Doom pesticide, Tiger Brands, has released medical advice for anyone who has been sprayed in the face by South African pastor Lethebo Rabalago during one of his "healing" sessions:
'Big increase' in HIV treatment
The number of HIV-infected people taking anti-retroviral medicine has doubled in just five years, UNAIDS has said.
"By June 2016, around 18.2 million people had access to the life-saving medicines, including 910,000 children, double the number five years earlier," it added in a new report.
"If these efforts are sustained and increased, the world will be on track to achieve the target of 30 million people on treatment by 2020."
Yvonne Chaka Chaka: We need young leaders to change status quo
Renowned South African musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka has said younger leaders are needed in African countries to help shape the future of the continent.
"Africa needs great leaders, and we do have great leaders by the way, we just need the political will and we need young leaders to change the status quo. We need young leaders to shape the Africa they want," she told BBC HARDtalk's Stephen Sackur.
She questioned why the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank are being approached for aid money when the continent has mineral wealth and some of the countries' leaders are richer than the places they govern.
Chaka Chaka has been recording and touring for 30 years and is known as the Princess of Africa.
Tanzania anthrax outbreak 'under control'
Aboubakar Famau
BBC Africa, Dar es Salaam
A serious outbreak of anthrax in an area of northern Tanzania that includes a world-famous wildlife reserve is now under control, officials say.
At its height earlier this month, the infectious disease killed nearly 100 wildebeest and 15 gazelles in the Selela wildlife corridor. A few domestic animals also died in this latest outbreak.
With the help of villagers, more than 30 wildlife and health experts have been moving around the dry open space among scattered thorny trees, collecting the decomposing carcasses of animals infected with anthrax.
Selela village is a big attraction for tourists, because many wild animals roam there. But livestock belonging to the communities who live nearby are putting the wild animals at risk.
Dr Jorum Mgwira, assistant director at the ministry of agriculture, told the BBC that it is important to burn or bury the infected carcasses as that is the only way to contain the outbreak.
Although anthrax is not unusual in Tanzania, health experts say this is the first time there has been an outbreak of this magnitude.
Anthrax is caused by a bacteria in the ground, and the only way to stop the spread of the disease to humans is to stop eating meat from an infected animal or touching an infected carcass.
Have insects in SA been getting away with it?
As the row over #DoomPastor and his use of pesticide on worshippers grows, South Africans are joking that their efforts to get rid of insects have actually been making them stronger:
Accused Nigerian judge given bail
A Supreme Court judge in Nigeria who has been charged with money laundering has been given bail of about $310,000 (£250,000), the local Punch newspaper reports.
A Court granted Justice Sylvester Ngwuta bail, despite opposition from the prosecution, it adds.
Wearing a shiny blue suit, his face looked blank as he stood in the dock during his court appearance in the capital, Abuja, in a case which has shaken Nigeria's legal establishment, reports the BBC's Abdullah Kaira Abubakar from there.
The judge pleaded not guilty to 15 charges, including money laundering and possessing multiple passports.
Egypt schoolgirls battle cycling harrassment
Girls in northern Egypt have launched a bike-riding campaign in protest against widespread intolerance towards female cyclists.
It's unusual to see women cycling in Egypt, and some of those who do so face harassment from passers-by.
But five teenagers in the city of Port Said are trying to change that.
They created a group called "There is no difference" to promote cycling as an option for female travellers, prompted by steep rises in the cost of taxi and minibus rides since the government slashed fuel subsidies.
Their first event was a mass bike ride in the coastal city that attracted both male and female cyclists.
Israa Fayed, one of the organisers, told government-sponsored Al-Qanal TV:
#DoomPastor: Why I sprayed woman's eyes
Our reporter in South Africa has been talking to the self-styled prophet at the centre of controversy after he sprayed a woman with the Doom insecticide:
And the self-styled prophet passed this judgement on our correspondent:
'Shock and repugnance' at use of pesticide on worshippers
South Africa's Commission for the Promotion and Protection of Cultural, Religiousand Linguistic Communities has reacted with "shock and repugnance" at the use of Doom insect repellent on church worshippers.
Self-styled Limpopo "prophet" Lethebo Rabalago has been spraying it in the faces of congregants, telling them it has healing properties.
The commission says such practises are the reason it is investigating the commercialisation of religion and the "abuse of people's belief systems".
The study has aims including seeking to:
In a statement, the commission urged anyone who feels their rights and beliefs have been violated to get in touch and says no-one should be "subjected to conditions that are detrimental to their health and well being".
'Stop spraying our product in people's faces' - Tiger Brands
Doom makers Tiger Brands says it is imploring self-styled Limpopo "prophet" Lethebo Rabalogo (see earlier post) to stop spraying the pesticide product into people’s faces as part of faith worship:
Libya blast 'kills children'
A car bomb has exploded in LIbya's second city, Benghazi, killing at least three children and wounding 20 people, witnesses and a medical official are quoted by Reuters news agency as saying.
Flames and smoke could be seen at the site of the blast, near the city's Jala hospital, the agency adds.
Benghazi was the birthplace of the 2011 revolution to overthrow long-serving ruler Muammar Gaddafi but has since been hit by heaving fighting between rival militias battling for control of the city.
Read: The school on the front line