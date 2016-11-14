Africa highlights: Ethiopia 'terror plot' charges, TB Joshua breaks silence over Clinton 'prophecy'
Summary
- Ethiopia charges 22 over alleged terror plot
- Nigerian televangelist reacts to his false US election prophecy
- Kenyan couple defend naming child after Trump
- South Sudanese gunmen 'abduct 20 aid workers'
- South African opposition leader calls for land invasions
- Deadly clashes between Nigerian police and Shia
- Mauritanian Muslim clerics push for blogger's execution
- Ivory Coast's football legend Laurent Pokou dies
Live Reporting
By Hugo Williams, Farouk Chothia and Lamine Konkobo
All times stated are UK
Nigerians, Kenyans and South Africans 'optimistic over future'
Most people in three African countries have an optimistic outlook despite continuing anger at corruption and economic woes, a survey has found.
South Africans, Nigerians and Kenyans all say healthcare and education will be better for the next generation.
More than three-quarters also say that young people who want a good life should stay in their countries rather than emigrate, the Pew report found.
The research agency interviewed 3,330 respondents for the study.
When asked by Pew for models of economically developed countries to emulate, most respondents cited the US and China, but for different reasons.
In Kenya, where concern about government corruption was particularly widespread, 36% of respondents said the US was the best model because of its mode of governance and low levels of corruption. Only 15% cited China as the best example to follow.
In South Africa, 27% of respondents said the US was the best example of an economically developed country, slightly more than the 22% who chose China. And in Nigeria 28% of people cited China as the best example against 25% choosing the US.
Those looking to China said they admired the country's embrace of technology, manufacturing sector, level of exports and strong work ethic.
Kenyan couple defend naming son 'Donald Trump'
A Kenyan couple have defended their decision to name their son after Donald Trump, after facing strong criticism in some quarters, the local Daily Nation newspaper reports.
The baby boy, whose full name is Donald Trump Otieno, was born on 9 August in the western county of Kisumu and was given the topical name because his parents admire the Republican candidate's principles, the paper adds.
His father revealed that the boy was named before Mr Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the presidential contest. "At the time, I was not sure whether Mr Trump would pull a surprise victory but I had the conviction the businessman had what it took to be a leader," Felix Otieno told the paper.
Ethiopia 'charges 22 over terror plot'
Ethiopian authorities have charged 22 people with inciting violence at schools and plotting terror attacks following instructions from Oromo rebel groups based outside the country, the state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporation reports.
The Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) groups from which the suspects were allegedly receiving instructions were based in Noway and Kenya, it adds.
The defendants allegedly incited an attack on a school in December 2015 and also allowed three "armed terrorists to join them after receiving instructions" from an OLF leader abroad, the report said.
The group has not yet been asked to plead to the charge.
Ethiopia imposed a state of emergency last month, detaining some 11,000 people following an unprecedented wave of anti-government protests by members of the country's two largest ethnic groups, the Oromo and Amhara.
Four things about the Shia group clashing with Nigerian police
Clashes between the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) and security forces in Kano City resulted in the deaths of at least 10 people, according to official reports.
The latest deadly incidents illustrate a history of violent confrontation between IMN and Nigerian authorities. Here are four things you need to know about the group:
Switzerland to hand back stolen artefact to Egypt
Switzerland will return to Egypt an ancient stela stolen 30 years ago from a temple dedicated to the goddess Isis, Geneva's public prosecutor has said.
The stone slab bearing a relief design was stolen from the Iseion temple near Mansourah city, and was discovered in 2014 by customs officials at the Geneva Free Port.
Remembering the man Pele called 'my successor'
If you want to know more about Ivory coast legend Laurent Pokou, who has died at the age of 69, there's a full obituary here from BBC sport.
Pele referred to Pokou as "my successor", adding:
'Ten killed' in Nigeria Shia-police clashes
At least ten people are now confirmed dead in northern Nigeria in clashes between security forces and Shiites in Kano city, according to police officials.
Police say the violence broke out when Shia Muslims who were on their way to a religious gathering attacked them with weapons, including machetes and bows and arrows.
They had also seized a police rifle which has since been recovered, police say.
However, the Shia dispute the official account of the violence, saying the police attacked them while they marched peacefully.
Their leaders told the BBC's Yusuf Yakasai that they have abandoned their procession towards Zaria city in neighbouring Kaduna state and have ordered members to go back home.
The group behind the procession, the Iran-backed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), has a history of conflict with the security forces.
Your comments: TB Joshua breaks silence on Clinton prophecy
Many of you have been getting in touch about prominent Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua breaking his silence over his prophecy that Hillary Clinton would win the US presidential elections (see previous entry).
Many of you on the BBC Africa Facebook page are not convinced by him alluding in his latest post to Mrs Clinton's victory in the popular vote, but not the electoral college, the system which decides the actual election winner.
Here are some of your views:
Guinea-Bissau leader dismisses cabinet
The president of Guinea-Bissau, Jose Mario Vaz, has dismissed his entire cabinet which had been headed since June by Prime Minister Baciro Ja, the AFP news agency reports.
Once hailed as a potential model for African development, Guinea-Bissau is now one of the poorest countries in the world, regularly rocked by social and political instability.
In 2015, a year after coming to power President Vaz dismissed his prime minister and party colleague, Domingos Simoes Pereira, following a series of disputes between the two, including over the naming of a new army chief.
Baciro Ja was later named as Pereira's replacement but that did not put an end to the political crisis.
Talks in neighbouring Guinea led to a deal for the naming of a consensual prime minister.
Baciro Ja and his cabinet were dismissed as part of that political deal.
Quick! That's our bus!
There's great use of slow motion footage in this short video from the Dakar Lives blog on Instagram, capturing the frantic dash for a bus by two women in the Senegalese capital.
We wonder how many times this same scene is played out every day in different cities across the world...
Spotting Premier League talent *very* early
Satirist Ikenna Azuike looks at the life of an African Premier League star in a special edition of What's Up Africa:
Ghana's Peace Council condemns opposition house attack
Ghana's Peace Council is the latest to condemn clashes which were sparked after a group of joggers pelted stones at the house of the main opposition leader, Nana Akufo-Addo.
Private security guards at the house reportedly responded by firing shots after the missiles were thrown by the joggers - suspected to be supporters of the ruling party.
Ghanaians will be electing a president and members of parliament in December.
The chairman of the council, Emmanuel Asante, said the police should be swift in ending clashes between supporters of the two main parties.
"We have just one Ghana, we need to manage our tensions properly so as to guarantee peace for all…all stakeholders should put in their best to ensure our nation remains peaceful," he told Starr News.
The police say they are investigating the incident.
'Eight Shia killed' in Nigeria
Yusuf Yakasai
BBC Hausa, Abuja
A total of eight Shia were killed and many others wounded in clashes with Nigeria's police near the main northern city of Kano, police commissioner Rabiu Yusuf has said.
He added that five police were wounded, one of them critically.
Ten people had also been arrested, Mr Yusuf said.
The Shia belong to the pro-Iranian Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), which is banned in Kano.
A UK-based campaign group, Islamic Human Rights Commission, said there are "reports of at least 50 fatalities and hundreds of people injured after Nigerian armed forces opened fire on a peaceful procession".
The IMN, which is backed by Iran, has a history of tension with the security forces.
Last December troops killed 349 of its members during a crackdown.
Aurier: Bad boy in France, icon back home
Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier is a youngster from Ivory Coast who has made it big thanks to his footballing talent.
But as the AFP news agency reports, Aurier is not only a source of buzz for his talent as a footballer - he has quickly become a controversial figure in France where he has been branded a "bad boy".
According to AFP, last February, less than a month after a three-match suspension by UEFA for abusing a referee, Aurier railed against his then PSG coach Laurent Blanc and later made fun of some of his team mates on Periscope.
In September, away from the pitch, he was sentenced to two months in jail for an altercation with police officers in Paris.
And more recently, Aurier enraged world football governing body Fifa after appearing to make a throat-slitting gesture to supporters as he played for Ivory Coast in a 3-1 victory over Mali in October.
Despite all these incidents, back in Ivory Coast, the defender is celebrated, with many of his compatriots saying his critics are jealous of his success.
One admirer told AFP:
Malema questions silence over 'race attack on black man'
Milton Nkosi
BBC Africa, Johannesburg
The leader of South Africa's opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has condemned the torture of a young black man who was forced into a coffin by white Afrikaner men in a shocking video which surfaced last week on social media.
Julius Malema addressed his supporters in Bloemfontein city, questioning the failure of religious leaders to condemn the purported incident.
Mr Malema had earlier in the day appeared in court in the city on a charge of inciting his supporters to occupy white-owned land in a speech about two years ago.
The case was adjourned, and Mr Malema was defiant, telling the crowd:
The footage being circulated showed distressing scenes of a young black man crying as he was forced into a coffin while white men were threatening to set fire to it using petrol.
In the 20-second video, believed to have been filmed on a mobile phone, a white man is using a large stick in an effort to cram the terrified black man into the wooden coffin.
The white man can be heard saying: “Get in. I want to throw some petrol.”
This video has sparked a debate about South Africa’s cancer of racism, 22 years after the end of apartheid.
The police last week told the BBC that no complaint had been made and they appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
At his rally, Mr Malema also attacked South Africa's last white ruler FW de Klerk, who handed power to Nelson Mandela in 1994:
The boss who wanted to be a bank teller
As a child, Mizinga Melu dreamed of working behind the counter at a bank.
Well, she surpassed her own expectations by some margin to become head of Barclays Africa Management.
The Zambian-born CEO has been speaking to the BBC for our Women of Africa season, which returns with a focus on top businesswomen from across the continent:
Pistorius moves prison
Milton Nkosi
BBC Africa, Johannesburg
The South African prisons authority has moved Oscar Pistorius after he requested going somewhere with better facilities for disabled people.
The former Paralympian, who is serving a six-year prison sentence for the murder of his model girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in 2013, has been transferred to the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre, where baths have recently been renovated to improve access for disabled people. He had been at the Kgosi Mampuru II prison.
The Department of Correctional Services said the Atteridgeville prison houses offenders serving up to six years and has rehabilitation and development programmes for inmates.
Prosecutors are appealing against the sentence, saying it was "shockingly light".
The six-time Paralympic gold medallist made history by becoming the first amputee sprinter to compete at the Olympics, in 2012 in London, running on prosthetic "blades".
He had his legs amputated below the knee as a baby.
South Sudan aid workers 'abducted'
BBC Monitoring
News from around the globe
Twenty aid workers have been abducted in South Sudan's Nhialdiu town after it was briefly overrun by forces loyal to sacked Vice-President Riek Machar, a minister is quoted by the private Radio Tamazuj as saying.
Northern Liech State Information Minister Lam Tungwar Kueigwong said steps were being taken to bring back the aid workers safely.
"This is very bad for the humanitarian situation and the general population of Northern Liech state particularly Nhaildiu," the minister is quoted as saying.
The aid workers are believed to be South Sudanese nationals.
Conflict broke out in the country in 2013 after President Salva Kiir accused Mr Machar of plotting a coup, an allegation he denied.
Deadly clashes between Nigeria police and Shia
At least one person has been killed after Nigerian police opened fire on an annual religious procession of the minority Shia Muslim community near the main northern city of Kano, a spokesman for the pro-Iranian Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) has said.
AFP news agency is reporting at least 10 deaths, though this has not been confirmed.
The IMN is outlawed in Kano, where most people belong to the rival Sunni Muslim sect.
