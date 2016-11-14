Africa highlights: Ethiopia 'terror plot' charges, TB Joshua breaks silence over Clinton 'prophecy'

Most people in three African countries have an optimistic outlook despite continuing anger at corruption and economic woes, a survey has found.

South Africans, Nigerians and Kenyans all say healthcare and education will be better for the next generation.

More than three-quarters also say that young people who want a good life should stay in their countries rather than emigrate, the Pew report found.

The research agency interviewed 3,330 respondents for the study .

When asked by Pew for models of economically developed countries to emulate, most respondents cited the US and China, but for different reasons.

In Kenya, where concern about government corruption was particularly widespread, 36% of respondents said the US was the best model because of its mode of governance and low levels of corruption. Only 15% cited China as the best example to follow.

In South Africa, 27% of respondents said the US was the best example of an economically developed country, slightly more than the 22% who chose China. And in Nigeria 28% of people cited China as the best example against 25% choosing the US.

Those looking to China said they admired the country's embrace of technology, manufacturing sector, level of exports and strong work ethic.