Africa highlights: Nigeria signs Swiss Abacha money deal, Rare protest in Ethiopia's capital

Swedish authorities have requested Ethiopia to provide more information on how a stowaway go aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight and managed to reach the capital, Stockholm.

Police spokesman Kgell Lendgren says they are investigating if this was a case of human trafficking.

"We are going to send a request with the questions: Can we have the story on how he got on board, when were the containers loaded, by whom and is there any crime we can investigate? But we are happy he is alive," he told the BBC Focus on Africa radio programme.

Ethiopian Airlines is yet to comment on the incident.

Authorities here in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, will be hard pressed to answer how the stowaway managed to get access to the plane on an otherwise highly secure airport.

In 2014, another man, who was later identified as an employee of the airline managed to safely get to the same airport in Stockholm aboard an Ethiopian Airlines plane.