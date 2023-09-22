Ukraine gets more US aid as Zelensky urges allies to keep up support

President Zelensky left Washington after being reassured by President Biden that US support for Ukraine remained strong.

A new $325m (£265m) military aid deal has been announced, but the far larger $24bn package the White House wants to authorise is still being held up by political disagreements in Congress.

It seems relatively likely that when all is said and done, there will be a funding deal that will provide that support, but not without concessions and not without some political costs to Biden.

And however you look at it, one thing that is clear is that support for President Zelensky and Ukraine on Capitol Hill, at least among some Republicans, is declining.