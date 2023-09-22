Ukraine gets more US aid as Zelensky urges allies to keep up support

We resume our coverage of Ukraine-related events as President Volodymyr Zelensky is in Canada on an unannounced visit to rally support for his country.
On Thursday, he was in the US where President Joe Biden told him he had approved some $325m (£265m) in extra war funds to help strengthen the country's air defences against Russia, as the two met at the White House in Washington.
The extra aid doesn't include the long-range missiles Zelensky has been requesting.
Separately, diplomatic tensions elsewhere are on the rise, after Zelensky criticised Poland, Slovakia and Hungary for banning imports of Ukrainian grain.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest updates and analysis from our correspondents.
Live Reporting
Edited by Alexandra Fouché and Rob Corp
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
.Copyright: .
Where does Ukraine get the most military aid from?
As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky seeks to secure continued funding for Ukraine's war effort, here is a look at which countries have been providing the bulk of military aid until now:
Ukraine support comes at political cost to Biden
Sean Dilley
Reporting from Washington
President Zelensky left Washington after being reassured by President Biden that US support for Ukraine remained strong.
A new $325m (£265m) military aid deal has been announced, but the far larger $24bn package the White House wants to authorise is still being held up by political disagreements in Congress.
It seems relatively likely that when all is said and done, there will be a funding deal that will provide that support, but not without concessions and not without some political costs to Biden.
And however you look at it, one thing that is clear is that support for President Zelensky and Ukraine on Capitol Hill, at least among some Republicans, is declining.
Zelensky in Canada for first time since Russia invasion
As we've been reporting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Canada on an unannounced visit where he was met by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in the capital, Ottawa.
It is Zelensky's first trip to Canada since Russia's invasion in February 2022.
He arrived from Washington where he had hoped to secure further funding, but it is unclear if the US Congress will back more aid.
Earlier in the week, Zelensky urged world leaders to continue to support Ukraine at the United Nations in New York.
Read more in our news story here.
Welcome
Alexandra Fouché
Live reporter
We resume our coverage of Ukraine-related events as President Volodymyr Zelensky is in Canada on an unannounced visit to rally support for his country.
On Thursday, he was in the US where President Joe Biden told him he had approved some $325m (£265m) in extra war funds to help strengthen the country's air defences against Russia, as the two met at the White House in Washington.
The extra aid doesn't include the long-range missiles Zelensky has been requesting.
Separately, diplomatic tensions elsewhere are on the rise, after Zelensky criticised Poland, Slovakia and Hungary for banning imports of Ukrainian grain.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest updates and analysis from our correspondents.