India-Canada row ramps up as Delhi denies killing Sikh leader

There have been lots of developments in the past 24 hours.
On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made his accusation that there was a "credible" link between Canadian Sikh
leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death and the Indian state.
India's foreign ministry strongly rejected the allegation
and described the claims as "absurd" and politically motivated.
Canada then said that it had expelled an Indian diplomat,
Pavan Kumar Rai, over the case.
In a tit-for-tat move, India on Tuesday expelled a senior Canadian
diplomat as the row between the two countries escalated.
What happened to escalate tensions?
On Monday, Canada PM Justin Trudeau informed the parliament that the country's intelligence had identified a "credible" link between a Canadian Sikh leader's death and the Indian government.
Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple on 18 June in British Columbia.
Trudeau said he had raised the issue of Mr Najjar's killing with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the recent G20 summit in Delhi.
"Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty," he told the Canadian parliament.
On Tuesday, India denied the accusation, calling it "absurd" and politically motivated.
"We are a democratic polity with a strong commitment to rule of law," the Indian foreign ministry said in a statement.
Welcome to our live coverage
Andrew Humphrey
Live reporter
Good morning and welcome to our live page.
Tensions between India and Canada have risen several notches after the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Indian state may have been involved in the killing of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil in June this year – which, if true, signifies a violation of Canada’s sovereignty.
Ottawa and New Delhi have not seen eye-to-eye for years, as India accuses Canada of harbouring Sikh separatists calling for their own country in India.
I am joined by Ali Abbas Ahmadi, Ece Goksedef, Meryl Sebastian and Cherylann Mollan. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest developments.
