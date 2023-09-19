India-Canada row ramps up as Delhi denies killing Sikh leader

There have been lots of developments in the past 24 hours.

On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made his accusation that there was a "credible" link between Canadian Sikh leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death and the Indian state.

India's foreign ministry strongly rejected the allegation and described the claims as "absurd" and politically motivated.

Canada then said that it had expelled an Indian diplomat, Pavan Kumar Rai, over the case.

In a tit-for-tat move, India on Tuesday expelled a senior Canadian diplomat as the row between the two countries escalated.