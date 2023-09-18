A deal to bring American prisoners home is highly complex and deeply controversial. Even transferring the funds was tricky and took several weeks.

The funds, in South Korean currency, were first transferred from Seoul to Swiss banks to be converted into Euros. Then they were wired to Qatari banks.

The funds - revenues from Iranian oil sales to South Korea - had not been frozen assets, but were unavailable to Iran because of various complications including currency conversion.

A mechanism also had to be established to ensure access to the funds was strictly controlled, in line with the terms of this deal.

Iranian officials have repeatedly claimed they can use the funds as they wish. But a western official familiar with the negotiations told the BBC the money can only be used by third parties for humanitarian purposes including the purchase of food or medicine.

The US pushes back against critics who say Iran is being rewarded for hostage taking by saying that through months of indirect talks, mediated through Qatar, they imposed restrictions which make it possible to clinch a difficult but necessary deal to bring Americans home.