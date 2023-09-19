UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres addressing UN Sustainable Development Summit in New York, 18 Sept
Live

Biden and Zelensky to address world leaders at UN summit

preview
12
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Emma Owen

All times stated are UK

  1. Hello and welcome

    Emma Owen

    Live reporter

    Welcome to our live coverage of today’s UN general assembly meeting in New York.

    It’s an opportunity for the leaders of nearly 200 countries to have their say on current events, and this year the focus is on Ukraine, climate change and sustainable development.

    US President Biden and Ukrainian President Zelensky are among the leaders we'll be hearing from shortly.

    We have reporters at the UN in New York, and together with our team here in Washington DC and London will be bringing you the latest updates.

    You’ll also be able to watch the proceedings by clicking on the play button above in an hour’s time.

    Stick with us.

Back to top