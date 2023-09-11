If the summit with Mr Putin goes ahead, it will be the North Korean leader's first international trip in more than four years, and the first since the pandemic.
The two leaders will likely discuss the possibility of North Korea providing Moscow with weapons to support its war in Ukraine, a US official earlier told CBS, the BBC's US partner.
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby earlier said Russia's Defence Minister, Sergei Shoigu, had tried to "convince Pyongyang to sell artillery ammunition" to Russia during a recent visit to North Korea.
Kim set for "full-scale visit" says Kremlin
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that the upcoming talks between North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and his country’s Vladimir Putin, will “strengthen” the “friendship” between the two nations.
Kim, who has today set off to meet Putin on a specially armoured train from the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, will be attending a summit in Russia accompanied by a delegation.
Press Secretary Peskov added that the two leaders will continue their communications in a “one-on-one format”, should the occasion call for it.
What route is Kim taking?
For security reasons, North Korea hasn’t provided any details about Kim’s movements.
But based on his previous visit to Russia in 2019, we can expect his train to take him from the North Korean capital Pyongyang to Vladivostok.
BBC Verify has been able to map the likely route using OpenRailwayMap - a detailed online map of the world's railways.
Previously, Kim’s train stopped at Tumangang station on the border, to swap wheels to enable it to run on Russia’s wider tracks.
On that occasion, the wheel change took about 70 minutes. The train then made the very short journey across the border to the Russian town of Khasan, where a ceremony - which lasted about an hour - took place.
If Kim’s train follows the same route this time, we expect it to continue its journey to the city of Vladivostok, for the meeting with Vladimir Putin.
Pentagon urges Kim Jong Un to not sell weapons to Russia
Simon Atkinson
In Washington
The Pentagon has confirmed that it believes Kim Jong Un is on his way to Russia to meet Vladimir Putin.
There had been reports that his armoured train was en route to Vladivostok with the Kremlin confirming there had been an invitation issued.
“We do expect some type of meeting,” Pentagon press secretary Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said in an off-camera briefing, according to CBS.
“Based on the information we’ve been provided, Kim Jong Un is traveling to Russia, but as far as the details of that meeting and what will be discussed, and when and where, I just don’t have any information to provide.”
He added that the US remained concerned that North Korea was contemplating providing ammunition or material support to Russia in their invasion of Ukraine.
“That would really just serve to perpetuate this needless war.”
Kim Jong Un reportedly en route to meet Putin
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Kim Jong Un's summit with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok.
Earlier today the Kremlin confirmed that Mr Kim will visit Russia "in the coming days".
North Korea's leader is said to be travelling in an armoured train which is rumoured to include at least 20 bulletproof cars, making it heavier than average trains and unable to go beyond 59 km/h (37mph).
The meeting between the two leaders is expected to take place as early as Tuesday local time.
