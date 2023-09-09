Hello and welcome to the BBC’s live coverage of the G20 summit happening this weekend in India’s capital, Delhi.

World leaders, including Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron, are in town to discuss issues ranging from climate change to sustainable development and the Ukraine war.

What’s also made news is the big names that are staying away: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

It’s the most high-profile event to be held in India in years, and excitement is high. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has used the G20 presidency as a platform to advocate for countries from the Global South, will be hoping that the summit ends on a high - with a joint communique that all the leaders agree on.

But differing positions on the Ukraine war - India has not condemned Russia’s invasion - could make that hard.

Stay with us as we bring you all the updates from the event.