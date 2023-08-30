Blue supermoon: Spectacular images as rare event lights up skies

What more can we say? It just looks... lovely.
Live Reporting
Edited by Emma Owen and Gabriela Pomeroy
All times stated are UK
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
A fabulous sight in Edinburgh
What more can we say? It just looks... lovely.
Now that's what I call a telescope
This astronomer in Jakarta is taking no chances.
Another shot of the Greek islands
Looks like we have a lot of readers in Greece tonight - this picture comes from Bill, who's on the island of Meganisi.
Glorious image of Bridlington beach
England's east coast looks very inviting this evening.
Thanks to Katie for sending this one in.
Moon looms behind Istanbul's famous landmarks
Istanbul's Galata Tower and Hagia Sofia mosque are reflected here in the light of the moon.
A reminder of how to send us your pictures
If you've managed to spot the supermoon and would like to share your experience with us you can email haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
The science bit - why it’s called a blue supermoon
Georgina Rannard
BBC News
A full Moon generally occurs once a month, meaning that an average year has 12.
But the phases of the Moon actually take 29.5 days to complete, or 354 days for 12 cycles.
That falls short of the 365/366 days in a calendar year, so roughly every two and half years, a 13th full Moon is seen.
It is thought that the rarity is where the phrase "once in a blue Moon" may come from.
The last blue Moon was in August 2021 and the next one will be in 2026.
But the combination of a blue Moon and super Moon is much rarer and we will have to wait until 2037 to see it again.
Dancing in the moonlight in Mumbai
For many, the full Moon is reason enough to celebrate. But in Mumbai, some people have more reason than others.
Narali Purnima is an auspicious day observed by the Hindu fishing community.
They mark it by dancing, and offering coconut to Varuna, the Hindu deity of ocean and water, in order to seek blessings from him.
A beautiful smooth sea in the Greek islands
Thanks to Susan, one of our readers in Greece tonight, who sent this picture of the Moon making for a sparkling Ionian Sea in Kefalonia.
Hopeful crowd gathers in London
There's quite a big group sitting on Primrose Hill - one of the city's high points that offers a lovely view of the capital, Moon or no Moon.
People, if you see something - send us a snap!
Wow. Just, wow.
Here it is again, lighting up the Temple of Apollo in Greece.
Can you top that? How to send your pictures in
If you've managed to spot the supermoon and would like to share your experience with us you can email haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
One of the world's seven wonders...
We expect to see a lot of wonderful pictures tonight - and here's a lovely start.
Here's the Moon rising behind the pyramids of Giza in Egypt.
Good evening skywatchers!
Emma Owen
Live reporter
Thanks for joining us as we admire beautiful pictures of the night sky lit up by a blue supermoon.
You may have twigged by now that the Moon won’t actually be blue. Blue is the name given to this particular full Moon.
But it will be super. It’ll look bigger and brighter - go on, take a peek outside!
Gabriella and I are holed up in the basement of Broadcasting House in London, but that won’t stop us bringing you the best images from around the world.
We have our regular weather watchers poised to send snaps, and we’d love to see your pictures too - I’ll let you know how to send them in just a minute.