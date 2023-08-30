Blue super moon
Blue supermoon: Spectacular images as rare event lights up skies

Edited by Emma Owen and Gabriela Pomeroy

  A fabulous sight in Edinburgh

    What more can we say? It just looks... lovely.

    Edinburgh
    Copyright: PA Media

  Now that's what I call a telescope

    This astronomer in Jakarta is taking no chances.

    Astronomer watches at the full moon known as the ''Blue Moon'' through an astronomical telescope as it rises over Taman Ismail Marzuki, in Jakarta, Indonesia on August 30, 2023.
    Copyright: Getty Images

  Another shot of the Greek islands

    Looks like we have a lot of readers in Greece tonight - this picture comes from Bill, who's on the island of Meganisi.

    Two women wrapped in towels looking at the Moon
    Copyright: Bill

  Glorious image of Bridlington beach

    England's east coast looks very inviting this evening.

    Thanks to Katie for sending this one in.

    Shot of the moon over Bridlington beach
    Copyright: Katie

  Moon looms behind Istanbul's famous landmarks

    Istanbul's Galata Tower and Hagia Sofia mosque are reflected here in the light of the moon.

    Galata Tower in Istanbul
    Copyright: Reuters
    Hagia Sofia, Istanbul
    Copyright: Reuters

  A reminder of how to send us your pictures

    If you've managed to spot the supermoon and would like to share your experience with us you can email haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

    Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

  The science bit - why it's called a blue supermoon

    Georgina Rannard

    BBC News

    A full Moon generally occurs once a month, meaning that an average year has 12.

    But the phases of the Moon actually take 29.5 days to complete, or 354 days for 12 cycles.

    That falls short of the 365/366 days in a calendar year, so roughly every two and half years, a 13th full Moon is seen.

    It is thought that the rarity is where the phrase "once in a blue Moon" may come from.

    The last blue Moon was in August 2021 and the next one will be in 2026.

    But the combination of a blue Moon and super Moon is much rarer and we will have to wait until 2037 to see it again.

  Dancing in the moonlight in Mumbai

    Coconut Festival, at Manori beach in Mumbai
    Copyright: EPA
    Coconut Festival, at Manori beach in Mumbai
    Copyright: EPA

    For many, the full Moon is reason enough to celebrate. But in Mumbai, some people have more reason than others.

    Narali Purnima is an auspicious day observed by the Hindu fishing community.

    They mark it by dancing, and offering coconut to Varuna, the Hindu deity of ocean and water, in order to seek blessings from him.

  A beautiful smooth sea in the Greek islands

    Thanks to Susan, one of our readers in Greece tonight, who sent this picture of the Moon making for a sparkling Ionian Sea in Kefalonia.

    Moon lighting up sea in Kefalonia
    Copyright: Susan Braud

  Hopeful crowd gathers in London

    People gather on Primrose Hill in London in the hope of watching the super blue moon rise over the city
    Copyright: PA Media

    There's quite a big group sitting on Primrose Hill - one of the city's high points that offers a lovely view of the capital, Moon or no Moon.

    People, if you see something - send us a snap!

  Wow. Just, wow.

    Here it is again, lighting up the Temple of Apollo in Greece.

    The "Blue Supermoon", the second full moon of a calendar month, rises above the Apollo Temple in ancient Corinth, on August 30, 2023.
    Copyright: Getty Images

  One of the world's seven wonders...

    A full moon known as the "Blue Moon" rises behind the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, August 30
    Copyright: Reuters

    We expect to see a lot of wonderful pictures tonight - and here's a lovely start.

    Here's the Moon rising behind the pyramids of Giza in Egypt.

  Good evening skywatchers!

    Emma Owen

    Live reporter

    Thanks for joining us as we admire beautiful pictures of the night sky lit up by a blue supermoon.

    You may have twigged by now that the Moon won’t actually be blue. Blue is the name given to this particular full Moon.

    But it will be super. It’ll look bigger and brighter - go on, take a peek outside!

    Gabriella and I are holed up in the basement of Broadcasting House in London, but that won’t stop us bringing you the best images from around the world.

    We have our regular weather watchers poised to send snaps, and we’d love to see your pictures too - I’ll let you know how to send them in just a minute.

