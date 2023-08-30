Blue supermoon: Spectacular images as rare event lights up skies

A full Moon generally occurs once a month, meaning that an average year has 12.

But the phases of the Moon actually take 29.5 days to complete, or 354 days for 12 cycles.

That falls short of the 365/366 days in a calendar year, so roughly every two and half years, a 13th full Moon is seen.

It is thought that the rarity is where the phrase "once in a blue Moon" may come from.

The last blue Moon was in August 2021 and the next one will be in 2026.

But the combination of a blue Moon and super Moon is much rarer and we will have to wait until 2037 to see it again.