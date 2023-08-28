Marc Atkins/Getty Images Copyright: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Luis Rubiales, 46, had moderate success in his playing career as a defender, predominantly playing in Spain’s lower leagues and eventually finishing in Scotland.

After retiring, Rubiales got a law degree and later became the Association of Spanish Footballers president in 2010.

His time there was relatively controversy free, and eight years later he became the boss of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

He made headlines just weeks later after he sacked Spain’s manager Julen Lopetegui just two days before their men's World Cup opener, after discovering he had agreed to coach Real Madrid after the tournament.

Most recently, in September 2022, Rubiales has continued to back divisive women’s coach Jorge Vilda, in a dispute that has never really ended.

The RFEF said 15 players sent emails saying they would not play for Vilda unless "significant" concerns over their "emotional state" and "health" were addressed - Rubiales stood by the coach.

