Spain’s monumental victory in the Women’s World Cup has been soured by the actions of Luis Rubiales, the head of the Spanish football association, during the trophy presentation right after the final. Here’s what happened:

20 Aug - During the ceremony following the World Cup final, Spanish midfielder Jenni Hermoso was first embraced and then kissed on the lips by Luis Rubiales

Hermoso later reacted to the kiss during a live stream, and said she “did not enjoy” it

21 Aug - Rubiales issued an apology saying he was “sorry for those who were offended” after being fiercely criticised by other footballers, the media and even by the Spanish prime minister, some of whom called on him to step down

24 Aug – Football’s governing body Fifa began a disciplinary inquiry into Rubiales’ actions

25 Aug - A defiant Rubiales insisted at a Spanish football association meeting that he would not resign, and called the kiss “consensual”

25 Aug – Later that day, Hermoso released a statement on Instagram refuting Rubiales’ claims saying that “at no time...was his kiss ever consensual”

25 Aug – 81 Spanish players – including all 23 players who went to the Women’s World Cup - have said they will not play for Spain’s women’s team until Rubiales is removed from his position

26 Aug - The Spanish football federation has threatened to take legal action against Hermoso over her "lies" about the kiss