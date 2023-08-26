Spain's next match is soon - but players say they won't play
As it stands, the world champions' next game is due to be against Sweden in the Nations League on 22 September.
So far, 81 players have said they won't play in the national team while Luis Rubiales is the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation. That includes the entire squad who won the Women's World Cup.
Hermoso denies Rubiales’ claim that the kiss was consensual
Hermoso released a
statement last night in response to Rubiales' claims that the kiss was
consensual.
Issued via Instagram,
Spain’s all-time record women’s goalscorer said that Rubiales’ actions have
"cut short” the celebrations following Spain’s World Cup victory.
She said Rubiales’
claims – that he kissed her on the lips with consent – are “categorically false
and part of the manipulative culture that he himself has generated”.
“I want to make it clear that at no
time did the conversation to which Mr. Luis Rubiales refers to in his address
take place, and, above all, was his kiss ever consensual”.
Rubiales claimed the kiss was ‘consensual’, insists he will not step down
Spanish football
chief Luis Rubiales insisted he would not step down during a meeting of the country’s
football association yesterday.
He was expected to
resign from after he was criticised for kissing Jenni Hermoso on the lips during
the Women’s World Cup medal ceremony last weekend.
"I will not
resign, I will not resign, I will not resign," said a defiant Rubiales.
He claimed that it
“was a spontaneous kiss, mutual and euphoric, and, above all, consensual"
- adding that he had asked Hermoso before kissing her.
The midfielder later rejected his
claims.
What has happened this morning?
The Spanish football federation says it will take legal action over Jenni Hermoso's comments about its president Luis Rubiales.
The Lionesses – who
Spain beat last Sunday to win the World Cup – have come out in support of
Hermoso.
A statement
released by the England women’s team that was shared by several players said
that “We all stand with you, @jennihermoso and all the players of the Spanish
women’s team”.
The statement adds
that “people shouldn’t need convincing to take action against any form of
harassment”.
The statement was shared on X
(formerly known as Twitter) by several England players, including Leah Williamson and Ella Toone.
What’s happened?
Spain’s monumental victory in the Women’s World Cup
has been soured by the actions of Luis Rubiales, the head of the Spanish
football association, during the trophy presentation right after the final. Here’s
what happened:
20 Aug - During the ceremony following the World Cup final, Spanish midfielder
Jenni Hermoso was first embraced and then kissed on the lips by Luis
Rubiales
Hermoso later reacted to the kiss during a live stream, and said
she “did not enjoy” it
21 Aug - Rubiales issued an apology saying he was “sorry for those who were
offended” after being fiercely criticised by other footballers, the media and
even by the Spanish prime minister, some of whom called on him to step
down
24 Aug – Football’s governing body Fifa began a disciplinary inquiry into
Rubiales’ actions
25 Aug - A defiant Rubiales insisted at a Spanish football association meeting
that he would not resign, and called the kiss “consensual”
25 Aug – Later that day, Hermoso released a statement
on Instagram refuting Rubiales’ claims saying that “at no time...was his kiss
ever consensual”
25 Aug – 81 Spanish players – including all 23 players who went to the Women’s
World Cup - have said they will not play for Spain’s women’s team until
Rubiales is removed from his position
26 Aug - The Spanish football federation has threatened to take legal action against Hermoso over her "lies" about the kiss
A row dividing Spanish football
Jamie Whitehead
Live reporter
Last weekend Spain reached
the pinnacle of football with their 1-0 win over England in the Women’s World
Cup final.
But what should have been a celebration of the women’s game
across the country has descended to into a huge row between the players and the
Spanish football federation after the president of the governing body,
Luis Rubiales, kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the
medal presentation ceremony.
She says she did not consent – and denies claims that she
lifted Rubiales’ feet off the ground.
We’ll bring you a full update on how we got here shortly,
but the latest news this morning is that the Royal Spanish Football Federation will
take legal action over Hermoso’s comments and have accused her of lying.
I’m here with
my colleague Ali Abbas Ahmadi in London, and we’ll keep you updated
throughout the day.
