Jenni Hermoso celebrating World Cup win
Spain FA accuses World Cup star Hermoso of lying about Rubiales kiss

Edited by Jamie Whitehead

  1. Spain's next match is soon - but players say they won't play

    Jenni Hermoso and Lucy Bronze fighting for the ball
    As it stands, the world champions' next game is due to be against Sweden in the Nations League on 22 September.

    So far, 81 players have said they won't play in the national team while Luis Rubiales is the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation. That includes the entire squad who won the Women's World Cup.

  2. Hermoso denies Rubiales’ claim that the kiss was consensual

    Jenni Hermoso controls the ball during Spain's match against England
    Hermoso released a statement last night in response to Rubiales' claims that the kiss was consensual.

    Issued via Instagram, Spain’s all-time record women’s goalscorer said that Rubiales’ actions have "cut short” the celebrations following Spain’s World Cup victory.

    She said Rubiales’ claims – that he kissed her on the lips with consent – are “categorically false and part of the manipulative culture that he himself has generated”.

    “I want to make it clear that at no time did the conversation to which Mr. Luis Rubiales refers to in his address take place, and, above all, was his kiss ever consensual”.

  3. Rubiales claimed the kiss was ‘consensual’, insists he will not step down

    Luis Rubiales gestures during a speech to the Spanish football federation
    Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales insisted he would not step down during a meeting of the country’s football association yesterday.

    He was expected to resign from after he was criticised for kissing Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the Women’s World Cup medal ceremony last weekend.

    "I will not resign, I will not resign, I will not resign," said a defiant Rubiales.

    He claimed that it “was a spontaneous kiss, mutual and euphoric, and, above all, consensual" - adding that he had asked Hermoso before kissing her.

    The midfielder later rejected his claims.

  4. What has happened this morning?

    The Spanish football federation says it will take legal action over Jenni Hermoso's comments about its president Luis Rubiales.

    Rubiales has refused to resign after kissing forward Hermoso on the lips following Spain's Women's World Cup final win over England in Sydney.

    Hermoso said on Friday she did not consent, but the federation has questioned her version of events.

    "The evidence is conclusive," it said. "Mr President has not lied."

    Read more here

  5. Lionesses stand by Hermoso

    The England team ahead of the World Cup final
    The Lionesses – who Spain beat last Sunday to win the World Cup – have come out in support of Hermoso.

    A statement released by the England women’s team that was shared by several players said that “We all stand with you, @jennihermoso and all the players of the Spanish women’s team”.

    The statement adds that “people shouldn’t need convincing to take action against any form of harassment”.

    The statement was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by several England players, including Leah Williamson and Ella Toone.

  6. What’s happened?

    Jenni Hermoso next to the World Cup
    Spain’s monumental victory in the Women’s World Cup has been soured by the actions of Luis Rubiales, the head of the Spanish football association, during the trophy presentation right after the final. Here’s what happened:

    20 Aug - During the ceremony following the World Cup final, Spanish midfielder Jenni Hermoso was first embraced and then kissed on the lips by Luis Rubiales

    Hermoso later reacted to the kiss during a live stream, and said she “did not enjoy” it

    21 Aug - Rubiales issued an apology saying he was “sorry for those who were offended” after being fiercely criticised by other footballers, the media and even by the Spanish prime minister, some of whom called on him to step down

    24 Aug – Football’s governing body Fifa began a disciplinary inquiry into Rubiales’ actions

    25 Aug - A defiant Rubiales insisted at a Spanish football association meeting that he would not resign, and called the kiss “consensual”

    25 Aug – Later that day, Hermoso released a statement on Instagram refuting Rubiales’ claims saying that “at no time...was his kiss ever consensual”

    25 Aug – 81 Spanish players – including all 23 players who went to the Women’s World Cup - have said they will not play for Spain’s women’s team until Rubiales is removed from his position

    26 Aug - The Spanish football federation has threatened to take legal action against Hermoso over her "lies" about the kiss

  7. A row dividing Spanish football

    Jamie Whitehead

    Live reporter

    Last weekend Spain reached the pinnacle of football with their 1-0 win over England in the Women’s World Cup final.

    But what should have been a celebration of the women’s game across the country has descended to into a huge row between the players and the Spanish football federation after the president of the governing body, Luis Rubiales, kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the medal presentation ceremony.

    She says she did not consent – and denies claims that she lifted Rubiales’ feet off the ground.

    We’ll bring you a full update on how we got here shortly, but the latest news this morning is that the Royal Spanish Football Federation will take legal action over Hermoso’s comments and have accused her of lying.

    I’m here with my colleague Ali Abbas Ahmadi in London, and we’ll keep you updated throughout the day.

