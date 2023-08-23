BBC Copyright: BBC

Many experts have been speculating how long Prigozhin could survive following his Wagner group’s failed rebellion in June, according to deputy director of the Russia and Eurasia Programme at Chatham House, Orysia Lutsevych.

"It’s clear he has been a traitor," she told the BBC.

"It seems like he has paid a price for it."

Lutsevych said Prigozhin and those supporting him, including people within the security services and military intelligence, wanted a "different type of trajectory" for the Ukraine war from Russian President Vladimir Putin and his allies.

"It is clear Putin is not secure in his position, because Russia is taking heavy losses," she said, adding that Prigozhin could have challenged him.