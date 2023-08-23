In Ukraine, ports in the Danube, southern Odesa, have been the target of drone attacks.

Kyiv says Russia was the culprit and one grain storage facility was set alight, according local authorities.

The fire was“ quickly contained”, the Ukrainian military says, adding that firefighters are continuing to work at the scene.

Odesa regional head Oleh Kiper says the attack lasted three hours and Ukrainian air forces say they managed to destroy 11 out of 20 drones launched by Russia overnight.

The Danube ports of Izmail and Reni have become hubs for Ukraine’s grain exports since July when Russia pulled out of a deal that allowed shipments to international markets via the Black Sea.