Authentic. An iconoclast. A beautiful and unique voice.

Those were just some of the tributes paid to Sinéad O’Connor in the wake of her death last month.

There were words from political leaders across Ireland. Taoiseach (Irish PM) Leo Varadkar said her music "was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched".

Irish President Michael D Higgins praised the singer's "authenticity" as well as her "beautiful, unique voice".

Of course, some of the most moving words came from the world of music. Singer Alison Moyet said O'Connor had an "astounding presence" and a voice that "cracked stone with force by increment".

"As beautiful as any girl around & never traded on that card. I loved that about her. Iconoclast," she added.

Musician Tim Burgess of The Charlatans said O’Connor "was the true embodiment of a punk spirit”.

The Smiths singer Morrissey wrote that "she had the courage to speak when everyone else stayed safely silent”.