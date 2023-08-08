It was almost a fortnight ago that the 56-year-old singer and activist was found unresponsive at her home in Herne Hill, south London.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. The police said her death is not being treated as suspicious.
At the time, a coroner's court said no medical cause of death was given and a post-mortem would be conducted.
The results could take "several weeks" and a decision on whether an inquest will be needed will be decided when they are are known, the court added.
What do we know about the funeral?
At this stage we know a private funeral service will take place on Tuesday morning.
A funeral cortege will then pass through Bray, County Wicklow, stopping briefly to allow people to pay their final respects.
The seaside town is about 15 miles south of Dublin, where Sinéad O'Connor was born.
The cortege will start at the Harbour Bar end of Strand Road, where O'Connor lived for 15 years, and head along the seafront. It is expected to begin its public procession between 11:30 and 12:30, with the police saying it will stop briefly along the way.
People travelling to Bray have been encouraged to use public transport, with a big crowd expected.
Fans gather to say goodbye to Sinéad O'Connor
Good morning and thanks for joining our live coverage as the world prepares to say farewell to singer and activist Sinéad O’Connor.
The singer’s funeral cortege will travel through the Irish town of Bray, County Wicklow, before a private burial later.
Irish police have advised people to gather from 10:30 local time, although fans have already begun to arrive on the streets near where the singer lived for 15 years.
Her funeral cortege is due to pass by her house between 11:30 and 12:30 after a private funeral service and before the singer is buried.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest and remember the life of one of Ireland’s most famous singers.
Read more: Tributes flow for Irish singer Sinead O'Connor
'The true embodiment of a punk spirit’
Authentic. An iconoclast. A beautiful and unique voice.
Those were just some of the tributes paid to Sinéad O’Connor in the wake of her death last month.
There were words from political leaders across Ireland. Taoiseach (Irish PM) Leo Varadkar said her music "was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched".
Irish President Michael D Higgins praised the singer's "authenticity" as well as her "beautiful, unique voice".
Of course, some of the most moving words came from the world of music. Singer Alison Moyet said O'Connor had an "astounding presence" and a voice that "cracked stone with force by increment".
"As beautiful as any girl around & never traded on that card. I loved that about her. Iconoclast," she added.
Musician Tim Burgess of The Charlatans said O’Connor "was the true embodiment of a punk spirit”.
The Smiths singer Morrissey wrote that "she had the courage to speak when everyone else stayed safely silent”.
Fans gather to say goodbye to Sinéad O'Connor
