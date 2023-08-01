Reuters Copyright: Reuters

It is the second time in as many days that authorities in Moscow say the city has been attacked by Ukrainian drones.

Even the same skyscraper was reportedly struck with unverified footage of shattered windows on a high-rise floor.

The Kremlin also claims two naval ships were targeted off the coast of occupied Crimea. It is always hard to say definitively who is behind strikes like these deep into Russian or Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.

There’ve been more than 100 so far this year. What is without doubt is the psychological pressure they put on both the Russian population and the Kremlin itself.

For Ukrainian cities close to the border with Russia or the front line, attacks from the sky are a daily occurrence.