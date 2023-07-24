Good morning and welcome to today’s coverage of the devastating wildfires in Greece.

Corfu has become the latest island to issue an evacuation order after a blaze broke out in the north – an area popular with British tourists.

It comes after some 19,000 people were evacuated on the island of Rhodes, which has also been hit by fires.

This has left many holidaymakers in limbo, sleeping in makeshift conditions and awaiting flights home.

We’ll be updating you this morning on the blazes themselves – and what this all means for those visiting the islands.

Following the latest developments this morning are Adam Durbin, James Gregory and me.