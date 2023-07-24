Airlines and travel companies are scrambling to bring customers home from Rhodes, as wildfires rage across the Greek holiday destination.
Here's what five of the biggest holiday firms have said so far:
EasyJet announced it would operate two rescue flights with a total of 421 seats today, and a third on Tuesday, in addition to its nine scheduled flights between Rhodes and the UK
Jet2 has cancelled all flights and holidays due to depart to the island in the next seven days, but aircraft with no customers on board will be flown there in order to bring people back
British Airways said its flights to Rhodes were running as normal, but customers needing to return early could change their flight for free, and those not wishing to travel there in the next week from the UK could postpone their flight
Tour operator Thomas Cook said it had cancelled some holidays to affected areas, with full refunds offered. It added some customers booked to travel to other parts on Monday and Tuesday were being contacted with the option to cancel and be refunded if they wished
Tui has cancelled all its flights to the island until Wednesday, but customers currently in Rhodes will return on their intended flights home
Corfu joins Rhodes in evacuating over wildfires
James FitzGerald
Live reporter
Good morning and welcome to today’s coverage of the
devastating wildfires in Greece.
Corfu has become the latest island to issue an evacuation
order after a blaze broke out in the north – an area popular with British tourists.
It comes after some 19,000 people were evacuated on the
island of Rhodes, which has also been hit by fires.
This has left many holidaymakers in limbo, sleeping in makeshift
conditions and awaiting flights home.
We’ll be updating you this morning on the blazes themselves –
and what this all means for those visiting the islands.
Following the latest developments this morning are Adam
Durbin, James Gregory and me.
