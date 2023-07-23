Wildfires spreading across the Greek island of Rhodes have forced thousands of people to flee hotels, leaving many tourists in limbo. Flights have been cancelled to the island after holidaymakers, including many Britons, had to bed down in temporary accommodation overnight, including camping out on sun loungers. Greek police say it's the biggest evacuation operation ever in response to a fire. Anna Boyd and I will be bringing you the latest lines - stick with us.
