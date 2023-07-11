The overarching aim of the meeting is for Nato to convince President Vladimir Putin of the alliance's long-term military commitment to Ukraine.

Officials hope this could begin to change the Russian leader's thinking, putting doubt in his mind that he can outwait the West.

As such, some see this summit as potentially as important as military gains on the battlefield in persuading Putin to change his strategy.

So some Nato members will promise Ukraine new security guarantees. And the alliance will also deepen its institutional links with Ukraine, giving Kyiv the ability to summon meetings of the alliance as an equal partner round the table.

But perhaps most importantly, some members are expected to set out more explicitly Ukraine's pathway to joining the alliance.

Nato agreed at its 2008 summit in Bucharest that Ukraine "will" become a member. But the alliance did not say how and when this might happen. Critics say giving Ukraine a destination but no itinerary allowed Putin to risk his invasions in both 2014 and 2022.